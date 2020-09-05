The 2020 Cook Out Southern 500 will take place on 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Darlington Raceway and it's the 71st running of the iconic Southern 500. It's also the first time since 2004 that the Southern 500 will be a part of the postseason, with the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs beginning this week. It will be a full field, but the 16 drivers that made the playoffs will be battling it out for points to advance into the next stage of the postseason as they pursue the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin sit at first and second in the 2020 NASCAR standings after combined to win 13 of the 26 races so far.

They're the favorites in the 2020 Cook Out Southern 500 odds from William Hill with Harvick at 9-4 and Hamlin at 12-5. William Byron earned his way into the postseason with a win last week and Matt DiBenedetto earned the 16th and final spot on points. They're listed at 50-1 and 60-1, respectively, in the NASCAR at Darlington odds. Before locking in any 2020 Cook Out Southern 500 picks for Sunday, be sure to see the latest 2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Darlington predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 NASCAR season by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. It got off to a hot start on its NASCAR picks following the coronavirus hiatus as well, calling seven of the top 10 drivers at both Darlington races. Using the model, McClure also recommended an outright play on winner Brad Keselowski at 13-1 as one of his best bets at Bristol in May.

The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure also used the model to lock in an outright bet on Hamlin winning at 10-1 at Miami. At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season, and also identified four top-five drivers in the All-Star Race at Bristol. At the Daytona road course, the model called Chase Elliott's win and nailed three of the top four drivers. Anybody who has follow the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the NASCAR at Darlington race on Sunday, Sept. 6, 10,000 times. Head here to see the complete projected leaderboard.

Top 2020 Cook Out Southern 500 predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Erik Jones, even though he's a massive 40-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR at Darlington odds from William Hill. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Jones missed out on the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, but the 24-year-old will still be hungry for a victory after capturing one in each of the last two seasons.

He's the defending Southern 500 champion and he's been extremely successful at Darlington Raceway throughout his career. In addition to the victory, Jones finished inside the top 10 at both the 2017 and 2018 Southern 500 and then collected two more top-10s at the two Darlington races earlier in the season. He's now been inside the top 10 in all five of his NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington.

And a massive shocker: Chase Elliott, one of the Vegas favorites at 10-1, stumbles big time and doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. Elliott is fifth in the 2020 NASCAR standings entering the postseason after winning at Charlotte and the Daytona road course and he's also coming off a second-place finish last week at Daytona.

However, Elliott finished 38th in his last start at Darlington earlier this season and he only has three top-10 finishes there in seven career NASCAR Cup Series starts. During last year's postseason, Elliott was extremely inconsistent and wound up finishing 30th or worse in four of his nine playoff starts before being eliminated prior to the Championship 4.

How to make 2020 Cook Out Southern 500 picks

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2020 NASCAR at Darlington odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins Sunday's 2020 Cook Out Southern 500? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the latest odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2020 NASCAR at Darlington leaderboard, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks and nailed the Daytona 500.

2020 NASCAR Playoffs at Darlington odds (via William Hill)

Kevin Harvick 9-4

Denny Hamlin 12-5

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Chase Elliott 10-1

Brad Keselowski 12-1

Kyle Busch 12-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Kurt Busch 25-1

Aric Almirola 28-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Jimmie Johnson 40-1

William Byron 50-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 60-1

Tyler Reddick 60-1

Christopher Bell 75-1

Austin Dillon 125-1

Cole Custer 125-1

Matt Kenseth 150-1

Ryan Newman 200-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Chris Buescher 300-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

John Hunter Nemechek 1500-1

Ty Dillon 2000-1

Michael McDowell 2500-1

Daniel Suarez 2500-1

Ryan Preece 2500-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Corey Lajoie 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Reed Sorenson 5000-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

James Davison 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

Timmy Hill 5000-1