NASCAR Playoffs at Martinsville Speedway: Times, TV schedule, live stream, drivers, odds for Round of 8 race

The NASCAR Playoffs is entering its final moments this weekend at Martinsville Speedway for the first race in the Round of 8 on Sunday. If a playoff driver takes the checkered flag, they will automatically advance to the Championship 4, taking place at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

The eight drivers include: Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Aric Almirola. Kyle Busch, Harvick, Truex and Elliott begin the round above the Championship 4 cutline, due to their wins and performance in stages throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Remember, while a win guarantees a playoff driver a shot at the title, four of the eight can advance on merit if none of them make a trip to Victory Lane over the next three races.

How to watch the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Location: Martinsville Speedway (Va.)

Date: Sunday, October 28

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Length: 263 miles/500 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 130

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 260

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 500

TV: NBCSN

Looking at the first race at Martinsville, history suggests some will have a better chance at clinching via the winners circle than others. Kyle Busch in particular is the defending race winner in addition to his win in April of 2016 at the track. Clint Bowyer won at Martinsville back in March with his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Kurt Busch and Harvick also winning once a piece over the past seven seasons.

Before Elliott's recent stretch of wins (we'll get to him in a second), the NASCAR community had dubbed Harvick, Busch and Truex "The Big Three" due to their dominance in the early part of the season. Truex has been cold as of late, failing to lead s single lap in the Round of 12, but has run well at Martinsville in the past. Despite never winning, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion has three top-10 finishes in his last five races at the track and finished runner-up last year before inevitably claiming the title.

As for Elliott, he's unquestionably the hottest driver on the track right now. Elliott has won two of the last three playoff races and has the knack for the dramatic when it comes to Martinsville. NASCAR fans remember last season when Elliott -- still seeking his first career win and trip to the Championship 4 -- was wrecked by Denny Hamlin in the final laps, invoking both crews to mix words and even a fan to come after Hamlin.

As far as the others in the field we haven't mentioned yet, Aric Almirola may be looking to tread water as his average finish is 22.00 (albeit not with Stewart-Haas Racing equipment). Joey Logano's average finish in 13.79, and has led races in 9 of the last 10 races at the track.

Spoilers this weekend could include seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who is in the midst of a 55-race winless streak coupled with an incoming crew chief change and elimination from playoff contention. One of the primary reasons Johnson pulled in so many titles was because of his success at Martinsville. In 33 starts, Johnson has 24 top-10 finishes and a series-best 7.9 average finish. Oh and by the way, he leads all active drivers with nine wins there.

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran and Chesterfield, Virginia local Denny Hamlin will also be a threat at his home track. Like Johnson, Hamlin hasn't won since last season and has had ample success at the track. Hamlin has five wins at Martinsville, which is second to only Johnson, in addition to 18 top-10 finishes in 25 starts.

