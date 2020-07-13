NASCAR Cup Series rookie Cole Custer stunned the field in an upset victory at the Quaker State 400 in Kentucky on Sunday. In doing so, he helped one William Hill bettor win $25,000 on a $100 bet. The unnamed bettor chose a longshot when he picked Custer to win the race. Entering Sunday, Custer had +25000 odds for the NASCAR Cup Series race.
Cole Custer (250/1) won the Quaker State 400 today. 🏁— William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) July 12, 2020
Congratulations to the @WilliamHillNV bettor who won $25,000 on their $100 wager for Custer to win! #WHWinners
In a crazy final two laps at Kentucky Speedway, Custer jumped from sixth place all the way to first. Driving the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford, Custer got a big push to clear Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick on the final turn of the final lap.
Here's a look at each of this year's Cup Series' winners odds via William Hill:
- Busch Clash at Daytona: Erik Jones +1500
- Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1: Joey Logano +400
- Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2: William Byron +1000
- Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin +1000
- Pennzoil 400: Logano +700
- Auto Club 400: Alex Bowman +850
- FanShield 500: Logano +900
- Darlington 400: Kevin Harvick +800
- Toyota 500: Hamlin +700
- Coca-Cola 600: Brad Keselowski +1200
- Alsco 500: Chase Elliott +450
- Supermarket Heroes 500: Keselowski +1200
- QuikTrip 500: Harvick +350
- Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: Martin Truex Jr. +550
- Dixie Vodka 400: Hamlin +900
- Geico 500: Ryan Blaney +1100
- Pocono Organics 325: Harvick +550
- Pocono 350: Hamlin +300
- Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400: Harvick +260
- Quaker State 400: Cole Custer +25000
Custer's Sunday victory also earned him a spot in NASCAR's All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday. The next points race in the NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. ET at Texas Motor Speedway.