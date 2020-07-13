Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Ryan Blaney talks supporting Bubba Wallace ( 2:01 )

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Cole Custer stunned the field in an upset victory at the Quaker State 400 in Kentucky on Sunday. In doing so, he helped one William Hill bettor win $25,000 on a $100 bet. The unnamed bettor chose a longshot when he picked Custer to win the race. Entering Sunday, Custer had +25000 odds for the NASCAR Cup Series race.

In a crazy final two laps at Kentucky Speedway, Custer jumped from sixth place all the way to first. Driving the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford, Custer got a big push to clear Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick on the final turn of the final lap.

Now is the perfect time to get an edge on your picks and fantasy leagues. Visit SportsLine now to get sports picks, fantasy advice, optimal lineups, and much more.

Here's a look at each of this year's Cup Series' winners odds via William Hill:

Busch Clash at Daytona: Erik Jones +1500

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1: Joey Logano +400

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2: William Byron +1000

Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin +1000

Pennzoil 400: Logano +700

Auto Club 400: Alex Bowman +850

FanShield 500: Logano +900

Darlington 400: Kevin Harvick +800

Toyota 500: Hamlin +700

Coca-Cola 600: Brad Keselowski +1200

Alsco 500: Chase Elliott +450

Supermarket Heroes 500: Keselowski +1200

QuikTrip 500: Harvick +350

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500: Martin Truex Jr. +550

Dixie Vodka 400: Hamlin +900

Geico 500: Ryan Blaney +1100

Pocono Organics 325: Harvick +550

Pocono 350: Hamlin +300

Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400: Harvick +260

Quaker State 400: Cole Custer +25000

Custer's Sunday victory also earned him a spot in NASCAR's All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday. The next points race in the NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. ET at Texas Motor Speedway.