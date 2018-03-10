No Text
DEN
CHI
No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
Z. LaVine
8 PG
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|28.1
|Pts. Per Game
|28.1
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|54.3
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|56.3
|Three Point %
|51.1
|86.4
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Full timeout called
|0:00
|+ 2
|Paul Millsap made dunk
|0:00
|Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap
|0:00
|Nikola Jokic missed jump shot
|0:00
|Personal foul on Zach LaVine
|0:03
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
|0:11
|Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot
|0:13
|Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|0:33
|Full timeout called
|0:57
|Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
|0:57
|Wendell Carter Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Paul Millsap
|0:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|108
|107
|Field Goals
|45-99 (45.5%)
|39-92 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-26 (26.9%)
|16-34 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|65
|54
|Offensive
|17
|10
|Defensive
|39
|33
|Team
|9
|11
|Assists
|24
|27
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|10
|6
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|16
|23
|Technicals
|2
|0
Video Carousel
N. Jokic C 15
22 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST
W. Carter Jr. PF 34
25 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
|
|45.5
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|26.9
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Jokic
|32
|22
|12
|9
|2
|3
|6
|2
|9/20
|3/6
|1/1
|5
|7
|51
|+4
|P. Millsap
|32
|19
|6
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|8/13
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|5
|29
|+7
|G. Harris
|37
|16
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7/18
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|4
|23
|-3
|J. Murray
|43
|12
|8
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5/13
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|7
|32
|+9
|T. Craig
|22
|7
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|1
|12
|-1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Z. LaVine
|39
|28
|5
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|11/24
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|5
|47
|+3
|W. Carter Jr.
|37
|25
|8
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|9/21
|2/3
|5/6
|6
|2
|48
|+4
|J. Holiday
|39
|15
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5/10
|5/9
|0/0
|0
|5
|31
|-7
|J. Parker
|35
|6
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/10
|0/4
|0/1
|0
|9
|14
|-3
|C. Payne
|24
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|-5
