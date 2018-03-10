DEN
CHI

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
Z. LaVine
8 PG
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
28.1 Pts. Per Game 28.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
54.3 Field Goal % 51.0
56.3 Three Point % 51.1
86.4 Free Throw % 83.3
  Full timeout called 0:00
+ 2 Paul Millsap made dunk 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap 0:00
  Nikola Jokic missed jump shot 0:00
  Personal foul on Zach LaVine 0:03
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:11
  Zach LaVine missed fade-away jump shot 0:13
  Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday 0:33
  Full timeout called 0:57
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:57
  Wendell Carter Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Paul Millsap 0:57
Team Stats
Points 108 107
Field Goals 45-99 (45.5%) 39-92 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 16-34 (47.1%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 65 54
Offensive 17 10
Defensive 39 33
Team 9 11
Assists 24 27
Steals 7 7
Blocks 10 6
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 16 23
Technicals 2 0
N. Jokic C 15
22 PTS, 12 REB, 9 AST
W. Carter Jr. PF 34
25 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Nuggets 6-1 2823291810108
home team logo Bulls 2-6 242430209107
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 6-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Bulls 2-6 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 21.5 PPG 10.3 RPG 6.8 APG 56.8 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 28.1 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.1 APG 51.9 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 22 PTS 12 REB 9 AST
Z. LaVine PG 28 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
45.5 FG% 42.4
26.9 3PT FG% 47.1
61.1 FT% 72.2
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
G. Harris
J. Murray
T. Craig
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Jokic 32 22 12 9 2 3 6 2 9/20 3/6 1/1 5 7 51 +4
P. Millsap 32 19 6 1 0 3 1 2 8/13 1/2 2/3 1 5 29 +7
G. Harris 37 16 5 2 1 0 3 3 7/18 2/6 0/0 1 4 23 -3
J. Murray 43 12 8 6 0 1 1 1 5/13 0/4 2/2 1 7 32 +9
T. Craig 22 7 4 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/1 3/4 3 1 12 -1
Bench
M. Plumlee
T. Lyles
M. Beasley
M. Morris
I. Thomas
W. Barton
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Plumlee 20 13 4 1 1 2 1 2 6/7 0/0 1/5 1 3 21 -3
T. Lyles 20 9 10 3 1 1 2 2 4/9 1/3 0/1 3 7 25 -6
M. Beasley 30 6 5 0 1 0 2 1 3/9 0/3 0/0 1 4 10 +2
M. Morris 24 4 2 2 0 0 0 2 1/6 0/1 2/2 1 1 10 -4
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 108 56 24 7 10 16 16 45/99 7/26 11/18 17 39 213 +5
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
J. Holiday
J. Parker
C. Payne
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 39 28 5 7 1 1 2 4 11/24 2/6 4/4 0 5 47 +3
W. Carter Jr. 37 25 8 5 3 3 1 3 9/21 2/3 5/6 6 2 48 +4
J. Holiday 39 15 5 5 0 1 0 3 5/10 5/9 0/0 0 5 31 -7
J. Parker 35 6 9 0 0 0 1 4 3/10 0/4 0/1 0 9 14 -3
C. Payne 24 5 0 2 0 0 5 1 2/8 1/3 0/0 0 0 4 -5
Bench
A. Blakeney
C. Hutchison
R. Arcidiacono
C. Felicio
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
S. Harrison
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Blakeney 13 15 3 0 0 0 1 0 5/9 4/4 1/3 0 3 17 -4
C. Hutchison 29 8 7 1 0 1 1 2 3/6 1/3 1/2 2 5 17 +4
R. Arcidiacono 29 3 2 7 3 0 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2 21 +8
C. Felicio 15 2 4 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 2 5 -5
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 107 43 27 7 6 13 23 39/92 16/34 13/18 10 33 204 -5
NBA Scores