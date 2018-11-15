CHI
MILWAUKEE -- Jabari Parker returns to Milwaukee on Friday night when the Chicago Bulls take on the Bucks in a nationally televised contest on ESPN.

Parker, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, was expected to combine with Giannis Antetokounmpo to form the cornerstone of a Bucks team looking to rise out of mediocrity and return to relevance in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, Parker spent most of his first four NBA seasons watching from the sidelines thanks to a pair of season-ending ACL injuries that limited him to 183 games.

While he spent time rehabbing those injuries, Milwaukee parted ways with the 6-foot, 8-inch forward last summer, rescinding their $4.3 million qualifying offer so Parker could sign a two-year, $40 million contract with the Bulls, his hometown team.

Parker began the season coming off coach Fred Hoiberg's bench moved into the starting lineup for an Oct. 31 game against the Nuggets in place Chandler Hutchison. He's been a starter since and comes to Milwaukee averaging 14.9 points on 43.8 percent shooting with 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last seven games.

The numbers are good, but they haven't done much to change the Bulls' fortunes. Chicago brings a 4-11 record into its first meeting this season with the Bucks, who lead the Central Division with a 10-4 mark.

Still, Parker said he has no hard feelings over the way things went.

"Those are my guys," Parker said. "I love to see them do well. I'm happy for them. It's very good."

Parker's former teammates will be looking to bounce back after a 116-113 loss to Memphis on Wednesday. The league's top-scoring team coming into the game was held to 19 points in the opening quarter and shot 34.1 percent in the first half -- including a 4-for-23 showing from beyond the arc. The Bucks rallied and took an eight-point lead early in the fourth before fading down the stretch in their first home loss of the season.

"I think we could've played with more energy, and could have done better executing," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

It was just the latest uneven performance for a team that's been spinning its wheels after a red-hot start to the season. Milwaukee won it's first seven games in impressive fashion but has alternated losses and victories since, which has left Budenholzer admittedly puzzled.

"That's been on my mind a little bit," he said after a Thursday morning practice session. "We obviously need to continue that cycle for one more game and then break it. Just that attention to detail, that focus every day, I think those are the things that are going to get you over the top where you can start stringing together success and feeling good."

The Bucks are in good position to turn things around against Chicago, a team they've beaten in each of the last two meetings, but also as they play the second contest of a season-long six game homestand.

"We've just got to stay focused, stay locked in as a team," Antetokounmpo said. "We've been winning, losing, winning, losing, but I think overall we've had a great season. But we can do better. We can do a lot better."

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
25.8 Pts. Per Game 25.8
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
43.7 Field Goal % 56.0
44.0 Three Point % 55.9
86.8 Free Throw % 68.6
  Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Eric Bledsoe 0:00
+ 1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Shooting foul on Jabari Parker 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton 0:23
  Zach LaVine missed jump shot 0:25
+ 2 Khris Middleton made driving layup 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez 0:57
  Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr. 1:10
  Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
+ 3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 1:30
Team Stats
Points 63 45
Field Goals 25-46 (54.3%) 18-42 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 11-17 (64.7%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 24
Offensive 1 4
Defensive 17 17
Team 6 3
Assists 17 10
Steals 6 3
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 8 4
Technicals 0 0
J. Holiday SF 7
18 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
11 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 4-11 4023--63
home team logo Bucks 10-4 2718--45
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 4-11 104.3 PPG 42.4 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Bucks 10-4 121.0 PPG 51.1 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
J. Holiday SF 11.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.3 APG 40.3 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25.8 PPG 12.7 RPG 5.6 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Holiday SF 18 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 11 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
54.3 FG% 42.9
64.7 3PT FG% 35.3
66.7 FT% 60.0
Bulls
Starters
J. Holiday
J. Parker
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 13 18 1 3 2 0 0 2 6/6 6/6 0/0 0 1 27 +19
J. Parker 18 17 3 2 0 0 2 1 7/12 3/4 0/0 0 3 22 +12
Z. LaVine 18 9 4 3 1 1 2 1 4/12 0/1 1/1 1 3 19 +15
W. Carter Jr. 12 8 3 3 1 1 0 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 3 19 +13
R. Arcidiacono 16 3 1 3 1 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1 11 +18
On Court
J. Holiday
J. Parker
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
R. Arcidiacono
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 13 18 1 3 2 0 0 2 6/6 6/6 0/0 0 1 27 +19
J. Parker 18 17 3 2 0 0 2 1 7/12 3/4 0/0 0 3 22 +12
Z. LaVine 18 9 4 3 1 1 2 1 4/12 0/1 1/1 1 3 19 +15
W. Carter Jr. 12 8 3 3 1 1 0 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 3 19 +13
R. Arcidiacono 16 3 1 3 1 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1 11 +18
On Bench
A. Blakeney
R. Lopez
S. Harrison
C. Hutchison
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
C. Payne
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Blakeney 7 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 7 -1
R. Lopez 11 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +5
S. Harrison 7 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 6 0
C. Hutchison 14 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 5 +9
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 63 18 17 6 3 6 8 25/46 11/17 2/3 1 17 118 +90
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
T. Maker
P. Connaughton
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Middleton 16 9 3 2 1 0 2 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 0 3 15 -15
E. Bledsoe 16 8 2 3 1 1 2 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 1 1 16 -18
B. Lopez 14 6 2 0 0 2 2 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 1 8 -16
T. Maker 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 3 -3
P. Connaughton 11 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 6 -2
On Court
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
B. Lopez
T. Maker
P. Connaughton
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Middleton 16 9 3 2 1 0 2 1 3/7 1/3 2/2 0 3 15 -15
E. Bledsoe 16 8 2 3 1 1 2 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 1 1 16 -18
B. Lopez 14 6 2 0 0 2 2 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 1 8 -16
T. Maker 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 3 -3
P. Connaughton 11 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 6 -2
On Bench
T. Snell
E. Ilyasova
S. Brown
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Snell 7 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 3 -3
E. Ilyasova 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 1 2 -7
S. Brown 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -2
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 45 21 10 3 6 10 4 18/42 6/17 3/5 4 17 55 -66
