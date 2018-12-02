OKC
DET

Thunder-Pistons Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 02, 2018

Dwane Casey believes the Detroit Pistons still have plenty of room for improvement.

In terms of wins and losses, the Pistons can complete a perfect home stand with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Detroit has won the first five games of the six-game stretch at Little Caesars Arena, including a 111-102 triumph over Golden State on Saturday.

The Pistons hit the 20-game mark at 13-7 under Casey, the former Toronto coach and reigning Coach of the Year, despite spotty shooting. They rank 29th in field-goal percentage (43.8), ahead of only Miami, and 26th in 3-point percentage (32.9).

"Right now, we're healthy and guys are playing with a lot of energy, playing together, playing with a purpose," he said. "The greatest thing about it is I don't think we're near where we can get to if we stay together and keep doing the things we need to offensively and defensively. We shot what, 44 percent and still won (against the Warriors 3/4? And 34 percent from the three. We can do better. Once our shooting starts to come around, that's the next step in our growth."

Detroit's Big Three -- Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson -- all played major roles in its latest victory. Griffin had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, Drummond contributed 16 points, 19 rebounds and three steals and Jackson added 17 points and five assists.

The Pistons' bench was once again highly productive. The second unit produced 40 points and has averaged 45.7 points over the last three games.

"They set the tone for the rest of the game," Griffin said. "When both units are playing like that, it makes it tough to beat us."

Casey has settled on a 10-man rotation and all the pieces are fitting.

"That is so important that guys are understanding their roles, that guys are playing their roles, accepting the role, embracing it and being the MVP in their role, I think that's so important," he said. "Understanding that it is a team game, it's not about one player, everybody's got to do their job whether if it's screening, spacing, passing the ball, defending, whatever it is just make sure you do your job on each possession."

The Thunder (14-7) have gone 14-3 after a 0-4 streak. In its last outing, Oklahoma City completed a 3-1 home stand with a 124-109 victory over Atlanta on Friday.

It made a season-high 18 3-pointers against the Hawks while shooting 52.3 percent overall and 43.9 percent from long range. The defense forced 21 turnovers, leading to 31 points.

"It's just OKC basketball," forward Patrick Patterson told the team's website. "Playing great defense, getting stops, finishing plays with rebounds and coming down on the offensive side trying to get early baskets in transition and guys hitting shots and looking for one another."

The Thunder's outside barrage on Friday was a welcome sight, considering that could be considered their biggest weakness. Oklahoma City ranks last in 3-point shooting percentage (31.5).

It now plays five of the next six games on the road. The Thunder also face non-conference opponents Brooklyn and Chicago this week.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
46.8 Field Goal % 46.3
46.9 Three Point % 46.4
63.9 Free Throw % 74.8
+ 1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:36
+ 1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 4:36
  Shooting foul on Zaza Pachulia 4:36
  Offensive rebound by Steven Adams 4:36
  Steven Adams missed layup 4:36
  Lost ball turnover on Stanley Johnson, stolen by Dennis Schroder 4:45
+ 1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:02
+ 1 Paul George made free throw 5:02
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 5:02
+ 1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 5:02
  Shooting foul on Andre Drummond 5:02
Team Stats
Points 73 53
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 22-61 (36.1%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 33
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 28 20
Team 6 6
Assists 16 10
Steals 5 4
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 13 15
Technicals 0 1
S. Adams C 12
21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
B. Griffin PF 23
20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 14-7 262423-73
home team logo Pistons 13-7 172311-51
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 14-7 111.0 PPG 48.4 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Pistons 13-7 111.6 PPG 47.7 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
S. Adams C 14.6 PPG 10.4 RPG 1.8 APG 58.5 FG%
B. Griffin PF 24.9 PPG 9.5 RPG 5.1 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Adams C 21 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
B. Griffin PF 20 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
50.0 FG% 36.1
31.3 3PT FG% 20.8
85.7 FT% 66.7
Thunder
Starters
S. Adams
R. Westbrook
J. Grant
P. George
D. Schroder
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Adams 25 21 6 1 0 2 1 1 7/8 0/0 7/7 2 4 30 +14
R. Westbrook 24 15 4 4 2 0 5 1 6/15 2/6 1/1 0 4 24 +16
J. Grant 19 12 1 0 0 0 1 3 4/5 1/2 3/4 0 1 12 +17
P. George 26 11 9 3 1 0 0 0 4/13 2/6 1/1 0 9 27 +16
D. Schroder 14 6 6 4 1 0 1 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 0 6 20 +12
On Bench
P. Patterson
A. Abrines
N. Noel
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
H. Diallo
R. Felton
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Patterson 11 4 1 0 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/1 0 1 5 +3
A. Abrines 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +4
N. Noel 5 2 3 0 1 1 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1 7 +6
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 73 32 16 5 5 9 13 28/56 5/16 12/14 4 28 127 +88
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
S. Johnson
R. Jackson
L. Galloway
Z. Pachulia
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 26 20 4 4 2 1 1 0 7/17 3/8 3/4 1 3 34 -14
S. Johnson 10 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 3/7 1/5 0/0 0 0 6 -9
R. Jackson 23 5 3 2 0 0 2 2 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 3 10 -16
L. Galloway 24 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 2 3 -13
Z. Pachulia 12 0 6 2 2 1 1 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 3 12 -1
On Bench
B. Brown
I. Smith
L. Kennard
J. Leuer
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
J. Calderon
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Brown 4 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 0 2 -2
I. Smith 11 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -7
L. Kennard 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 -1 -2
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 53 27 10 4 3 10 15 22/61 5/24 4/6 7 20 69 -64
