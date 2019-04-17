IND
BOS

Pacers searching for offense in Game 2 vs. Celtics

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 17, 2019

Two teams looking to put together two strong halves meet again Wednesday night when the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers visit the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Despite their lowest scoring game of the season, the Celtics prevailed 84-74 in the best-of-7 opener by dominating the second half, limiting the Pacers to 29 points after the visitors had taken a 45-38 halftime lead.

Kyrie Irving had 20 points and helped limit Pacers point guard Darren Collison to six points on 3-for-11 shooting to lead the Celtics' win.

Afterward, he wasn't necessarily proud of the achievement, insisting what comes next in a series is always more important than what's just happened.

"At this point, it's just moving on to the next thing," he said at his postgame press conference. "When you have that kind of mentality, you don't need to be fixated on mistakes."

Mistakes were aplenty in Game 1, especially when it came to shooting.

The Celtics shot just 32 percent in the first half, before improving to 41 percent in the second half.

On this night, that was good enough, being that the Pacers followed up a 44-percent first half by missing their first 11 shots of the third quarter.

Just like that, a seven-point halftime lead had turned into a 60-48 deficit.

Outscored 26-8 in the decisive third quarter, Indiana wound up making just eight field goals in the entire second half, going 8-for-38 (21.1 percent).

In the end, guard Wesley Matthews found a positive.

"We've got to shake this off and realize there was a lot of good in there," he said at his postgame press conference. "I don't think if we played with our eyes closed we could have an eight-point quarter again."

The 74-point total was 15 points lower than any previous game this season for the Pacers. But it was the third time in their last four games that they were held under 100, a stretch that included a key 117-97 home loss to the Celtics in the final week of the regular season.

The Celtics' defensive brilliance came despite the absence of Marcus Smart, who is expected to miss the entire series with a torn oblique.

Boston moved Jaylen Brown into his starting spot, yet still managed to play the Pacers almost evenly off the bench, getting outscored just 36-35.

Marcus Morris (20) and Gordon Hayward (10) combined for 30 of the Celtics' 35 bench points.

Boston is expected to welcome back Al Horford (illness) in Game 2. He was listed as questionable before being cleared to return.

Meanwhile, the Indiana bench contributed to the team's poor offensive effort, with the usually reliable Domantas Sabonis (3-for-9), Tyreke Evans (3-for-11) and Doug McDermott (1-for-7) combining to shoot just 7-for-27.

The Celtics are quite familiar with winning the opening game of a playoff series. In fact, they went up 2-0 against all three of their postseason opponents last season, going on to beat Milwaukee 4-3 and

Philadelphia 4-1 before falling to Cleveland 4-3 in the Eastern finals.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have rallied to win the series on two of the last three occasions when they lost Game 1. Interestingly, they've gone 0-3 in series over that same span after winning the opener.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
K. Irving
11 PG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
30.0 Field Goal % 44.8
33.3 Three Point % 38.1
50.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  Personal foul on Jaylen Brown 2:14
  Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young 2:15
  Kyrie Irving missed finger-roll layup 2:18
  Personal foul on Thaddeus Young 2:28
+ 2 Kyrie Irving made fade-away jump shot 2:55
+ 1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:22
+ 1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 3:22
  Shooting foul on Myles Turner 3:22
  Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward 3:26
+ 2 Jaylen Brown made layup, assist by Al Horford 3:49
  Offensive foul on Myles Turner 4:02
Team Stats
Points 46 44
Field Goals 19-38 (50.0%) 17-36 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 21
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 15 19
Team 2 1
Assists 10 9
Steals 6 1
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 5 8
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Young SF 21
11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
16 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo 5 Pacers 0-1 3313--46
home team logo 4 Celtics 1-0 2915--44
Game 2
BOS leads 1-0
BOS -8, O/U 208
TD Garden Boston, MA
Game 2
BOS leads 1-0
BOS -8, O/U 208
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 0-1 74.0 PPG 42 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Celtics 1-0 84.0 PPG 55 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
B. Bogdanovic SF 12.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.0 APG 36.4 FG%
K. Irving PG 20.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 7.0 APG 35.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Bogdanovic SF 12 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
K. Irving PG 16 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
50.0 FG% 47.2
28.6 3PT FG% 40.0
80.0 FT% 100.0
Pacers
Starters
T. Young
D. Collison
C. Joseph
M. Turner
W. Matthews
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 11 4 1 5/9 1/3 0/0 1 14 3 1 0 0 4 +4 21
D. Collison 4 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 0 0 +4 6
C. Joseph 4 1 0 2/3 0/2 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 0 1 -5 6
M. Turner 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 2 +5 4
W. Matthews 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 +7 8
On Court
T. Young
D. Collison
C. Joseph
M. Turner
W. Matthews
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 11 4 1 5/9 1/3 0/0 1 14 3 1 0 0 4 +4 21
D. Collison 4 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 0 0 +4 6
C. Joseph 4 1 0 2/3 0/2 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 0 1 -5 6
M. Turner 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 2 +5 4
W. Matthews 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 +7 8
On Bench
T. Evans
D. McDermott
A. Holiday
D. Sabonis
K. O'Quinn
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Evans 5 3 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 3 -4 7
D. McDermott 4 1 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -1 7
A. Holiday 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
D. Sabonis 1 4 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 10 1 0 0 0 4 -3 10
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 16 10 19/38 4/14 4/5 8 90 6 1 5 1 15 +5 71
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
G. Hayward
J. Brown
D. Theis
A. Horford
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 16 2 5 7/12 2/4 0/0 0 17 1 1 2 0 2 +1 28
G. Hayward 7 3 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 12 0 0 2 0 3 -4 8
J. Brown 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 1 0 1 -5 4
D. Theis 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 +3 3
A. Horford 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 2 0 2 -7 3
On Court
K. Irving
G. Hayward
J. Brown
D. Theis
A. Horford
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 16 2 5 7/12 2/4 0/0 0 17 1 1 2 0 2 +1 28
G. Hayward 7 3 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 12 0 0 2 0 3 -4 8
J. Brown 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 1 0 1 -5 4
D. Theis 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 +3 3
A. Horford 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 2 0 2 -7 3
On Bench
T. Rozier
M. Morris
B. Wanamaker
R. Hunter
S. Ojeleye
M. Smart
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
J. Gibson
R. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Rozier 2 3 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3 +3 9
M. Morris 0 3 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3 +2 3
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 20 9 17/36 6/15 4/4 6 78 1 3 8 1 19 -7 58
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores