NY
WAS

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
D. Smith Jr. 5
14.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 5.4 APG
home team logo
B. Beal 3
25.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 0-0 -----
home team logo Wizards 0-0 -----
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Wizards 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
D. Smith Jr. 14.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.4 APG 41.3 FG%
B. Beal 25.6 PPG 5.0 RPG 5.5 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
D. Smith Jr.
K. Knox
A. Trier
D. Dotson
K. Allen
M. Robinson
F. Ntilikina
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Smith Jr. 21 28.6 14.7 2.8 5.4 1.3 0.4 2.6 41.3 28.9 56.8 0.7 2.1
K. Knox 75 28.8 12.8 4.5 1.1 0.6 0.3 1.5 37.0 34.3 71.7 0.8 3.7
A. Trier 64 22.8 10.9 3.1 1.9 0.4 0.2 1.8 44.8 39.4 80.3 0.5 2.6
D. Dotson 73 27.5 10.7 3.6 1.8 0.8 0.1 1.0 41.5 36.8 74.5 0.5 3.1
K. Allen 19 21.9 9.9 2.7 4.0 0.8 0.2 1.4 46.1 47.2 77.8 0.4 2.3
M. Robinson 66 20.6 7.3 6.4 0.6 0.8 2.4 0.5 69.4 0.0 60.0 2.7 3.7
F. Ntilikina 43 21.0 5.7 2.0 2.8 0.7 0.3 1.3 33.7 28.7 76.7 0.3 1.7
Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
J. Wall
T. Bryant
J. McRae
I. Mahinmi
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 82 36.9 25.6 5.0 5.5 1.5 0.7 2.7 47.5 35.1 80.8 1.1 3.9
J. Wall 32 34.5 20.7 3.6 8.7 1.5 0.9 3.8 44.4 30.2 69.7 0.5 3.2
T. Bryant 72 20.8 10.5 6.3 1.3 0.3 0.9 0.8 61.6 33.3 78.1 1.6 4.7
J. McRae 27 12.3 5.9 1.5 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.6 46.9 28.6 80.0 0.2 1.3
I. Mahinmi 34 14.6 4.1 3.8 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.6 45.2 18.8 68.9 1.4 2.4
