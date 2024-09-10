No Text
NY
WAS
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
14.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 5.4 APG
B. Beal 3
25.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.5 APG
|Key Players
|
|D. Smith Jr.
|14.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|5.4 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
|B. Beal
|25.6 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|5.5 APG
|47.5 FG%
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Smith Jr.
|21
|28.6
|14.7
|2.8
|5.4
|1.3
|0.4
|2.6
|41.3
|28.9
|56.8
|0.7
|2.1
|K. Knox
|75
|28.8
|12.8
|4.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.3
|1.5
|37.0
|34.3
|71.7
|0.8
|3.7
|A. Trier
|64
|22.8
|10.9
|3.1
|1.9
|0.4
|0.2
|1.8
|44.8
|39.4
|80.3
|0.5
|2.6
|D. Dotson
|73
|27.5
|10.7
|3.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|1.0
|41.5
|36.8
|74.5
|0.5
|3.1
|K. Allen
|19
|21.9
|9.9
|2.7
|4.0
|0.8
|0.2
|1.4
|46.1
|47.2
|77.8
|0.4
|2.3
|M. Robinson
|66
|20.6
|7.3
|6.4
|0.6
|0.8
|2.4
|0.5
|69.4
|0.0
|60.0
|2.7
|3.7
|F. Ntilikina
|43
|21.0
|5.7
|2.0
|2.8
|0.7
|0.3
|1.3
|33.7
|28.7
|76.7
|0.3
|1.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Beal
|82
|36.9
|25.6
|5.0
|5.5
|1.5
|0.7
|2.7
|47.5
|35.1
|80.8
|1.1
|3.9
|J. Wall
|32
|34.5
|20.7
|3.6
|8.7
|1.5
|0.9
|3.8
|44.4
|30.2
|69.7
|0.5
|3.2
|T. Bryant
|72
|20.8
|10.5
|6.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.9
|0.8
|61.6
|33.3
|78.1
|1.6
|4.7
|J. McRae
|27
|12.3
|5.9
|1.5
|1.1
|0.5
|0.3
|0.6
|46.9
|28.6
|80.0
|0.2
|1.3
|I. Mahinmi
|34
|14.6
|4.1
|3.8
|0.7
|0.7
|0.5
|0.6
|45.2
|18.8
|68.9
|1.4
|2.4