Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
J. Holiday 11
21.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 7.7 APG
D. Smith Jr. 5
14.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 5.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 4-0 -----
home team logo Knicks 1-2 -----
NY 2.5, O/U 234.5
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 4-0 127.8 PPG 45.3 RPG 27.8 APG
home team logo Knicks 1-2 99.7 PPG 50.3 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
J. Holiday 21.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 7.7 APG 47.2 FG%
D. Smith Jr. 14.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.4 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pelicans
Roster
J. Holiday
E. Moore
D. Miller
J. Okafor
F. Jackson
K. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Holiday 67 35.9 21.2 5.0 7.7 1.6 0.8 3.1 47.2 32.5 76.8 1.1 3.9
E. Moore 53 27.6 11.9 2.4 1.9 0.8 0.1 1.1 48.1 43.2 76.3 0.7 1.7
D. Miller 69 25.5 8.2 1.9 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.9 39.0 36.5 78.9 0.2 1.7
J. Okafor 59 15.8 8.2 4.7 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.9 58.6 20.0 66.3 1.4 3.3
F. Jackson 61 19.2 8.1 2.2 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.8 43.4 31.4 74.0 0.4 1.8
K. Williams 46 23.5 6.1 4.8 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.8 38.4 33.3 68.4 1.2 3.6
Total 4 240.0 127.8 45.3 27.8 10.00 5.00 17.8 50.0 38.9 79.5 9.0 36.3
Knicks
Roster
D. Smith Jr.
K. Knox
A. Trier
D. Dotson
K. Allen
M. Robinson
F. Ntilikina
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Smith Jr. 21 28.6 14.7 2.8 5.4 1.3 0.4 2.6 41.3 28.9 56.8 0.7 2.1
K. Knox 75 28.8 12.8 4.5 1.1 0.6 0.3 1.5 37.0 34.3 71.7 0.8 3.7
A. Trier 64 22.8 10.9 3.1 1.9 0.4 0.2 1.8 44.8 39.4 80.3 0.5 2.6
D. Dotson 73 27.5 10.7 3.6 1.8 0.8 0.1 1.0 41.5 36.8 74.5 0.5 3.1
K. Allen 19 21.9 9.9 2.7 4.0 0.8 0.2 1.4 46.1 47.2 77.8 0.4 2.3
M. Robinson 66 20.6 7.3 6.4 0.6 0.8 2.4 0.5 69.4 0.0 60.0 2.7 3.7
F. Ntilikina 43 21.0 5.7 2.0 2.8 0.7 0.3 1.3 33.7 28.7 76.7 0.3 1.7
Total 3 240.0 99.7 50.3 22.7 6.67 6.33 17.3 40.2 32.3 75.0 8.7 41.7
NBA Scores