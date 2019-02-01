No Text
NO
NY
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
J. Holiday 11
21.2 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 7.7 APG
14.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 5.4 APG
|Key Players
|
|J. Holiday
|21.2 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|7.7 APG
|47.2 FG%
|
|D. Smith Jr.
|14.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|5.4 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Holiday
|67
|35.9
|21.2
|5.0
|7.7
|1.6
|0.8
|3.1
|47.2
|32.5
|76.8
|1.1
|3.9
|E. Moore
|53
|27.6
|11.9
|2.4
|1.9
|0.8
|0.1
|1.1
|48.1
|43.2
|76.3
|0.7
|1.7
|D. Miller
|69
|25.5
|8.2
|1.9
|2.1
|0.6
|0.3
|0.9
|39.0
|36.5
|78.9
|0.2
|1.7
|J. Okafor
|59
|15.8
|8.2
|4.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0.9
|58.6
|20.0
|66.3
|1.4
|3.3
|F. Jackson
|61
|19.2
|8.1
|2.2
|1.1
|0.4
|0.0
|0.8
|43.4
|31.4
|74.0
|0.4
|1.8
|K. Williams
|46
|23.5
|6.1
|4.8
|1.8
|1.0
|0.4
|0.8
|38.4
|33.3
|68.4
|1.2
|3.6
|Total
|4
|240.0
|127.8
|45.3
|27.8
|10.00
|5.00
|17.8
|50.0
|38.9
|79.5
|9.0
|36.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Smith Jr.
|21
|28.6
|14.7
|2.8
|5.4
|1.3
|0.4
|2.6
|41.3
|28.9
|56.8
|0.7
|2.1
|K. Knox
|75
|28.8
|12.8
|4.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.3
|1.5
|37.0
|34.3
|71.7
|0.8
|3.7
|A. Trier
|64
|22.8
|10.9
|3.1
|1.9
|0.4
|0.2
|1.8
|44.8
|39.4
|80.3
|0.5
|2.6
|D. Dotson
|73
|27.5
|10.7
|3.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|1.0
|41.5
|36.8
|74.5
|0.5
|3.1
|K. Allen
|19
|21.9
|9.9
|2.7
|4.0
|0.8
|0.2
|1.4
|46.1
|47.2
|77.8
|0.4
|2.3
|M. Robinson
|66
|20.6
|7.3
|6.4
|0.6
|0.8
|2.4
|0.5
|69.4
|0.0
|60.0
|2.7
|3.7
|F. Ntilikina
|43
|21.0
|5.7
|2.0
|2.8
|0.7
|0.3
|1.3
|33.7
|28.7
|76.7
|0.3
|1.7
|Total
|3
|240.0
|99.7
|50.3
|22.7
|6.67
|6.33
|17.3
|40.2
|32.3
|75.0
|8.7
|41.7