Celtics seeking turnaround vs. Suns

  • Jan 17, 2020

The Boston Celtics have been in a tailspin of late, but you couldn't tell it from the fourth quarter of their latest loss.

Trailing 106-87 to the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, the Celtics roared back to get within four points with 38 seconds left before ultimately falling 128-123. The defeat was Boston's fifth in seven games, but coach Brad Stevens kept focused on what he saw in those final 12 minutes.

"That was more Celtics basketball than we've seen in a while," Stevens said.

Boston will look to carry that into its matchup against the visiting Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. The meeting will finish the season series between the teams. The Celtics won the first meeting 99-85 at Phoenix in November.

Boston has won eight of its last 10 against the Suns, who enter having won three of their last four games.

The Celtics might be tempted to overlook the Suns with a matchup against the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, but the memory of a blowout loss at home to the struggling, shorthanded Detroit Pistons a day before their game against the Bucks remains fresh.

The game in Milwaukee appeared headed in a similar direction before the fourth-quarter push, keyed by Kemba Walker, who scored nine points down the stretch to push his total for the game to 40 to go along with a season-high 11 rebounds.

"(He was the) only reason we had a chance," Stevens said. "He just willed himself to baskets."

Walker missed time with the flu earlier this month and had scored more than 20 points in just one of five games before Thursday. His return to form comes at a key time for the Celtics, as Jaylen Brown is questionable with a right thumb sprain that required further testing Friday.

Though the Suns are far from a threat in the West, they showed Thursday just how dangerous they can be in a 121-98 rout of the New York Knicks. Devin Booker led the way with 29 points. Deandre Ayton stole the show with a 26-point, 21-rebound double-double.

"Every game, he's taking tremendous strides," Booker said of Ayton, who missed time in his second season after a failed drug test. "I've been saying he's a couple of months behind us, and he's catching up quick. The way he defends, the way he runs the floor, how athletic he is. You can't teach those things. He's a freak of nature."

Ricky Rubio added 25 points and 13 assists as Phoenix enjoyed one of its most complete efforts of the season.

"We are only out there for one another," Ayton said. "Without team success, you are not going to reach your individual accolades. That is big on this team, and we feed off each other."

The Suns played Thursday without Kelly Oubre Jr. (concussion protocol) and he is questionable for Saturday's game. Aron Baynes will return to Boston with Phoenix on Saturday after playing the last two seasons with the Celtics.

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 5
BOS Celtics 5

Time Team Play Score
10:10 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 65-56
10:10   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:21   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
10:34 +2 Dario Saric made dunk 65-55
10:36   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
10:38   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
11:04 +2 Gordon Hayward made reverse layup, assist by Marcus Smart 63-55
11:10   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:12   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
11:21 +2 Marcus Smart made reverse layup 63-53
11:43 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 63-51

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 34
BOS Celtics 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:01   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 60-51
0:16 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
0:16 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 59-48
0:16   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
0:34 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-48
0:34 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 58-47
0:34   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
0:39 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 58-46
0:47 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 55-46
1:03 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-43
1:03 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 54-43
1:03   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
1:12   Brad Wanamaker missed layup  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
1:19   Deandre Ayton missed alley-oop shot  
1:37 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 53-43
1:53 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 53-40
1:54   Offensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
1:56   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
2:12   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 50-40
2:36   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
2:38   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   BOS team rebound  
2:59   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
3:06   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
3:13   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
3:21 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 48-40
3:23   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
3:26   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 46-40
4:10 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Smart 43-40
4:26 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 43-38
4:48 +2 Marcus Smart made layup 41-38
4:54   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Marcus Smart  
5:17   Full timeout called  
5:16 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Gordon Hayward 41-36
5:27   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:29   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 41-34
6:03   Violation  
6:03 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Dario Saric 41-32
6:16   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:18   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot 39-32
6:43   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:45   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
6:53   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
7:08   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22 +1 Deandre Ayton made free throw 37-32
7:22   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
7:22 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 36-32
7:28   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:30   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45 +1 Gordon Hayward made free throw 34-32
7:45   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
7:45 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 34-31
8:06 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 34-29
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Jevon Carter  
8:30   3-second violation turnover on Dario Saric  
8:49 +2 Jayson Tatum made finger-roll layup, assist by Tremont Waters 31-29
9:04 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Dario Saric 31-27
9:14 +1 Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
9:14 +1 Tremont Waters made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
9:14   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
9:29 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aron Baynes 29-25
9:49   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
9:53   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Bad pass turnover on Aron Baynes, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
10:04   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
10:15   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   PHO team rebound  
10:23   Mikal Bridges missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
10:34 +1 Javonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
10:34 +1 Javonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
10:34   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters  
10:41   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
10:49   Javonte Green missed driving layup, blocked by Ty Jerome  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
11:03   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
11:23 +3 Javonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Waters 26-23
11:41   Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters  
11:42   Aron Baynes missed hook shot  
11:49   Personal foul on Javonte Green  

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 26
BOS Celtics 20

Time Team Play Score
0:00 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 26-20
0:06   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
0:08   Devin Booker missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
0:31   Tremont Waters missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Tremont Waters  
0:39   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 26-18
1:17   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:19   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
1:26   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37 +2 Brad Wanamaker made layup, assist by Javonte Green 26-16
1:44   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
1:44   Elie Okobo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:44   PHO team rebound  
1:44   Elie Okobo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:44   Shooting foul on Tremont Waters  
2:05   Turnover on Jayson Tatum  
2:05   Offensive foul on Jayson Tatum  
2:17   Personal foul on Elie Okobo  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
2:19   Dario Saric missed hook shot  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:23   Dario Saric missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
2:42 +1 Javonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-14
2:42   BOS team rebound  
2:42   Javonte Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:42   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Marcus Smart  
3:04 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 26-13
3:21 +2 Dario Saric made hook shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 26-10
3:36   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:38   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 24-10
4:04   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:06   Gordon Hayward missed fade-away jump shot  
4:23 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 22-10
4:31   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:32   Enes Kanter missed hook shot  
4:53 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 20-10
5:00   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
5:02   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
5:08   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:13   Deandre Ayton missed alley-oop shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
5:16   Javonte Green missed dunk  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
5:21   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
5:29 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 18-10
5:41 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 16-10
5:52 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-7
5:52   PHO team rebound  
5:52   Devin Booker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:52   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:05   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
6:12   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
6:17 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 15-7
6:36 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 15-5
6:44   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:50   Javonte Green missed dunk  
6:55   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
7:09 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk, assist by Javonte Green 12-5
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Javonte Green  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
7:22   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk 12-3
7:40   Lost ball turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:49   Devin Booker missed turnaround jump shot  
7:59   Out of bounds turnover on Grant Williams  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
8:13   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:30   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup 10-3
8:53   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:55   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
9:03   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
9:11 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-3
9:11 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
9:11   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:31   Gordon Hayward missed turnaround jump shot  
9:36   BOS team rebound  
9:36   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
9:53 +2 Deandre Ayton made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker 6-3
10:05   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
10:08   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 4-3
10:33   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Theis  
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Daniel Theis  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:50   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
11:06 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 2-3
11:14   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
11:16   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
11:29   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
J. Tatum
0 PF
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
50.9 Field Goal % 42.7
50.4 Three Point % 42.6
91.2 Free Throw % 84.5
Team Stats
Points 65 56
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 22
Offensive 6 1
Defensive 26 18
Team 4 3
Assists 14 13
Steals 3 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 9 10
Technicals 0 0
D. Booker SG 1
22 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
M. Smart PG 36
22 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
1234T
TD Garden Boston, MA
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
Key Players
D. Booker SG 26.2 PPG 3.9 RPG 6.3 APG 50.5 FG%
M. Smart PG 11.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.6 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 22 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
M. Smart PG 22 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
49.0 FG% 41.7
38.9 3PT FG% 33.3
72.7 FT% 90.0