DET
WAS

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 35
WAS Wizards 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:40   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
11:28 +3 Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 0-3
11:09 +2 Derrick Rose made layup 2-3
10:53 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 2-6
10:35   Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Andre Drummond  
9:49   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
9:35 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 5-8
9:18 +2 Ian Mahinmi made jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II 5-10
9:10 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 8-10
8:54   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
8:54 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
8:54 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-12
8:32   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
8:17 +2 Gary Payton II made driving layup 8-14
8:01 +3 Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 11-14
7:43   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
7:30   Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Gary Payton II  
7:26   Gary Payton II missed floating jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
7:24   Gary Payton II missed dunk  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:24 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk 11-16
7:24   Shooting foul on Bruce Brown  
7:24 +1 Ian Mahinmi made free throw 11-17
7:16 +2 Derrick Rose made reverse layup 13-17
6:57   Out of bounds turnover on Gary Payton II  
6:43   Personal foul on Isaiah Thomas  
6:37 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 16-17
6:10   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
6:05   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
5:58 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made dunk, assist by Langston Galloway 18-17
5:30 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 18-20
5:16   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
5:07 +2 Bradley Beal made reverse layup 18-22
4:49   Shooting foul on Gary Payton II  
4:49 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
4:50 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
4:38   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk  
4:28 +2 Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup 22-22
4:12   Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:01 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 24-22
3:47   Jordan McRae missed driving layup  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
3:41 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk 24-24
3:30   Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:24 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 26-24
3:08   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:00   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
2:49   Thomas Bryant missed layup  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:36   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
2:24   Thomas Bryant missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
2:08 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 29-24
1:54   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Tim Frazier  
1:49 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Tim Frazier 31-24
1:35   Troy Brown Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Andre Drummond  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
1:23   Personal foul on Jordan McRae  
1:13   Markieff Morris missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
1:05   Shooting foul on Langston Galloway  
1:05   WAS team rebound  
1:05 +1 Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
0:48 +2 Langston Galloway made jump shot 33-25
0:35   Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Bryant  
0:30   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
0:08 +2 Jordan McRae made jump shot 33-27
0:02 +2 Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Tim Frazier 35-27
0:00 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 35-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 23
WAS Wizards 30

Time Team Play Score
11:50 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 35-32
11:50   Shooting foul on Tim Frazier  
11:50 +1 Ish Smith made free throw 35-33
11:32 +2 Christian Wood made hook shot 37-33
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Thomas Bryant, stolen by Langston Galloway  
11:16   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
11:03 +2 Thomas Bryant made floating jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 37-35
10:47 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot 39-35
10:41   Violation  
10:36   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:19   Markieff Morris missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:11   Tim Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
9:58   Offensive foul on Thomas Bryant  
9:58   Turnover on Thomas Bryant  
9:48 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 42-35
9:37 +2 Jordan McRae made floating jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 42-37
9:30   Offensive foul on Christian Wood  
9:30   Turnover on Christian Wood  
9:13 +2 Ish Smith made finger-roll layup 42-39
9:05   Tim Frazier missed reverse layup, blocked by Davis Bertans  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
8:56   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Tim Frazier  
8:40   Markieff Morris missed turnaround jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
8:35 +2 Christian Wood made dunk 44-39
8:27   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
8:18 +2 Langston Galloway made driving layup 46-39
7:59 +2 Ish Smith made reverse layup 46-41
7:45   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Ish Smith  
7:35   Thomas Bryant missed layup  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
7:25   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
7:15   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
7:04   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
7:03   DET team rebound  
7:03   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
6:58 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway 49-41
6:48 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 49-43
6:28   Langston Galloway missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
6:20   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   WAS team rebound  
6:08 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 49-46
5:49 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by Christian Wood 51-46
5:37   Shooting foul on Christian Wood  
5:37 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
5:37 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-48
5:17   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
5:17   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:17   DET team rebound  
5:17 +1 Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-48
5:08 +2 Ian Mahinmi made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 52-50
4:52   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
4:46   Personal foul on Tony Snell  
4:37   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
4:34   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
4:34 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws 52-51
4:34   Ian Mahinmi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:16   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
4:16 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws 53-51
4:16   Violation  
4:16 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-51
3:59   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Derrick Rose  
3:55   Derrick Rose missed driving layup  
3:41 +2 Ian Mahinmi made jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 54-53
3:41 +2 Ian Mahinmi made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 54-53
3:17   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
2:59 +2 Bradley Beal made turnaround jump shot 54-55
2:44   Tony Snell missed driving layup  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:44 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk 56-55
2:20   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway  
2:11   Double dribble turnover on Andre Drummond  
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Andre Drummond  
2:00   Personal foul on Jordan McRae  
1:45 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 58-55
1:45   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
1:45   Andre Drummond missed free throw  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
1:31 +3 Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae 58-58
1:18   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
1:18   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
1:07 +2 Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 58-60
0:47   Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Isaac Bonga  
0:39   Bradley Beal missed driving layup  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
0:34   Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya  
0:26   Gary Payton II missed reverse layup, blocked by Christian Wood  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
0:03   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 23
WAS Wizards 23

Time Team Play Score
11:38   Isaac Bonga missed floating jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
11:34   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Thomas  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Bradley Beal  
11:07 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 58-62
10:51   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
10:42   Bradley Beal missed hook shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
10:35   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
10:23 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 60-62
10:05   Gary Payton II missed layup  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
10:00   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:44   Gary Payton II missed layup  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Gary Payton II  
9:39 +2 Gary Payton II made dunk 60-64
9:26 +2 Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Bruce Brown 62-64
9:20   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Bruce Brown  
9:12 +2 Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Sekou Doumbouya 64-64
8:50   Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
8:41   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Gary Payton II  
8:26 +2