No Text
DET
WAS
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:40
|
|Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Ian Mahinmi
|11:28
|
|+3
|Isaiah Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi
|0-3
|11:09
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose made layup
|2-3
|10:53
|
|+3
|Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot
|2-6
|10:35
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya
|9:59
|
|Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Isaac Bonga
|9:55
|
|Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonga, stolen by Andre Drummond
|9:49
|
|Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi
|9:35
|
|+3
|Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown
|5-8
|9:18
|
|+2
|Ian Mahinmi made jump shot, assist by Gary Payton II
|5-10
|9:10
|
|+3
|Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose
|8-10
|8:54
|
|Shooting foul on Bruce Brown
|8:54
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws
|8-11
|8:54
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8-12
|8:32
|
|Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|8:21
|
|Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Ian Mahinmi
|8:17
|
|+2
|Gary Payton II made driving layup
|8-14
|8:01
|
|+3
|Bruce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond
|11-14
|7:43
|
|Bradley Beal missed jump shot
|7:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya
|7:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Gary Payton II
|7:26
|
|Gary Payton II missed floating jump shot
|7:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Gary Payton II
|7:24
|
|Gary Payton II missed dunk
|7:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi
|7:24
|
|+2
|Ian Mahinmi made dunk
|11-16
|7:24
|
|Shooting foul on Bruce Brown
|7:24
|
|+1
|Ian Mahinmi made free throw
|11-17
|7:16
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose made reverse layup
|13-17
|6:57
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Gary Payton II
|6:43
|
|Personal foul on Isaiah Thomas
|6:37
|
|+3
|Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway
|16-17
|6:10
|
|Personal foul on Andre Drummond
|6:05
|
|Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway
|5:58
|
|+2
|Sekou Doumbouya made dunk, assist by Langston Galloway
|18-17
|5:30
|
|+3
|Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot
|18-20
|5:16
|
|Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans
|5:07
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made reverse layup
|18-22
|4:49
|
|Shooting foul on Gary Payton II
|4:49
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|19-22
|4:50
|
|+1
|Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20-22
|4:38
|
|Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Svi Mykhailiuk
|4:28
|
|+2
|Svi Mykhailiuk made driving layup
|22-22
|4:12
|
|Ian Mahinmi missed hook shot
|4:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|4:01
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose made driving layup
|24-22
|3:47
|
|Jordan McRae missed driving layup
|3:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|3:41
|
|+2
|Thomas Bryant made dunk
|24-24
|3:30
|
|Langston Galloway missed floating jump shot
|3:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|3:24
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made dunk
|26-24
|3:08
|
|Ish Smith missed jump shot
|3:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|3:00
|
|Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|2:49
|
|Thomas Bryant missed layup
|2:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|2:36
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
|2:24
|
|Thomas Bryant missed jump shot
|2:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|2:08
|
|+3
|Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier
|29-24
|1:54
|
|Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Tim Frazier
|1:49
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Tim Frazier
|31-24
|1:35
|
|Troy Brown Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Andre Drummond
|1:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|1:23
|
|Personal foul on Jordan McRae
|1:13
|
|Markieff Morris missed jump shot
|1:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Ish Smith
|1:05
|
|Shooting foul on Langston Galloway
|1:05
|
|WAS team rebound
|1:05
|
|+1
|Jordan McRae made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-25
|0:48
|
|+2
|Langston Galloway made jump shot
|33-25
|0:35
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Thomas Bryant
|0:30
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|0:08
|
|+2
|Jordan McRae made jump shot
|33-27
|0:02
|
|+2
|Christian Wood made dunk, assist by Tim Frazier
|35-27
|0:00
|
|+3
|Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae
|35-30
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:50
|
|+2
|Ish Smith made driving layup
|35-32
|11:50
|
|Shooting foul on Tim Frazier
|11:50
|
|+1
|Ish Smith made free throw
|35-33
|11:32
|
|+2
|Christian Wood made hook shot
|37-33
|11:21
|
|Bad pass turnover on Thomas Bryant, stolen by Langston Galloway
|11:16
|
|Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans
|11:03
|
|+2
|Thomas Bryant made floating jump shot, assist by Ish Smith
|37-35
|10:47
|
|+2
|Markieff Morris made jump shot
|39-35
|10:41
|
|Violation
|10:36
|
|Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|10:19
|
|Markieff Morris missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Thomas Bryant
|10:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Christian Wood
|10:11
|
|Tim Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|9:58
|
|Offensive foul on Thomas Bryant
|9:58
|
|Turnover on Thomas Bryant
|9:48
|
|+3
|Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway
|42-35
|9:37
|
|+2
|Jordan McRae made floating jump shot, assist by Ish Smith
|42-37
|9:30
|
|Offensive foul on Christian Wood
|9:30
|
|Turnover on Christian Wood
|9:13
|
|+2
|Ish Smith made finger-roll layup
|42-39
|9:05
|
|Tim Frazier missed reverse layup, blocked by Davis Bertans
|8:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|8:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Tim Frazier
|8:40
|
|Markieff Morris missed turnaround jump shot
|8:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Christian Wood
|8:35
|
|+2
|Christian Wood made dunk
|44-39
|8:27
|
|Ish Smith missed jump shot
|8:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway
|8:18
|
|+2
|Langston Galloway made driving layup
|46-39
|7:59
|
|+2
|Ish Smith made reverse layup
|46-41
|7:45
|
|Derrick Rose missed jump shot
|7:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Ish Smith
|7:35
|
|Thomas Bryant missed layup
|7:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|7:25
|
|Langston Galloway missed jump shot
|7:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
|7:15
|
|Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose
|7:04
|
|Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot
|7:03
|
|DET team rebound
|7:03
|
|Personal foul on Davis Bertans
|6:58
|
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Langston Galloway
|49-41
|6:48
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made jump shot
|49-43
|6:28
|
|Langston Galloway missed jump shot
|6:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans
|6:20
|
|Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:18
|
|WAS team rebound
|6:08
|
|+3
|Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal
|49-46
|5:49
|
|+2
|Derrick Rose made driving layup, assist by Christian Wood
|51-46
|5:37
|
|Shooting foul on Christian Wood
|5:37
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-47
|5:37
|
|+1
|Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51-48
|5:17
|
|Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi
|5:17
|
|Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:17
|
|DET team rebound
|5:17
|
|+1
|Andre Drummond made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52-48
|5:08
|
|+2
|Ian Mahinmi made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal
|52-50
|4:52
|
|Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|4:46
|
|Personal foul on Tony Snell
|4:37
|
|Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya
|4:34
|
|Personal foul on Andre Drummond
|4:34
|
|+1
|Ian Mahinmi made 1st of 2 free throws
|52-51
|4:34
|
|Ian Mahinmi missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|4:16
|
|Shooting foul on Davis Bertans
|4:16
|
|+1
|Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws
|53-51
|4:16
|
|Violation
|4:16
|
|+1
|Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54-51
|3:59
|
|Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Derrick Rose
|3:55
|
|Derrick Rose missed driving layup
|3:41
|
|+2
|Ian Mahinmi made jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae
|54-53
|3:41
|
|+2
|Ian Mahinmi made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae
|54-53
|3:17
|
|Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|2:59
|
|+2
|Bradley Beal made turnaround jump shot
|54-55
|2:44
|
|Tony Snell missed driving layup
|2:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|2:44
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made dunk
|56-55
|2:20
|
|Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Langston Galloway
|2:11
|
|Double dribble turnover on Andre Drummond
|2:01
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jordan McRae, stolen by Andre Drummond
|2:00
|
|Personal foul on Jordan McRae
|1:45
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made driving layup
|58-55
|1:45
|
|Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi
|1:45
|
|Andre Drummond missed free throw
|1:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant
|1:31
|
|+3
|Thomas Bryant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McRae
|58-58
|1:18
|
|Offensive foul on Andre Drummond
|1:18
|
|Turnover on Andre Drummond
|1:07
|
|+2
|Thomas Bryant made layup, assist by Bradley Beal
|58-60
|0:47
|
|Bad pass turnover on Christian Wood, stolen by Isaac Bonga
|0:39
|
|Bradley Beal missed driving layup
|0:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Christian Wood
|0:34
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Sekou Doumbouya
|0:26
|
|Gary Payton II missed reverse layup, blocked by Christian Wood
|0:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya
|0:03
|
|Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:38
|
|Isaac Bonga missed floating jump shot
|11:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|11:34
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Thomas
|11:23
|
|Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Bradley Beal
|11:07
|
|+2
|Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Bradley Beal
|58-62
|10:51
|
|Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Gary Payton II
|10:42
|
|Bradley Beal missed hook shot
|10:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Tony Snell
|10:35
|
|Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi
|10:23
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made hook shot
|60-62
|10:05
|
|Gary Payton II missed layup
|10:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|10:00
|
|Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonga
|9:44
|
|Gary Payton II missed layup
|9:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Gary Payton II
|9:39
|
|+2
|Gary Payton II made dunk
|60-64
|9:26
|
|+2
|Andre Drummond made finger-roll layup, assist by Bruce Brown
|62-64
|9:20
|
|Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Bruce Brown
|9:12
|
|+2
|Bruce Brown made layup, assist by Sekou Doumbouya
|64-64
|8:50
|
|Gary Payton II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose
|8:41
|
|Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Gary Payton II
|8:26
|
|+2