Celtics bid for 4th straight win in visit to Pelicans

  • FLM
  • Jan 25, 2020

The Boston Celtics are playing better despite being short-handed while the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled since getting healthy.

The Celtics seek their fourth consecutive victory Sunday when they visit the Pelicans, who are 0-2 since rookie Zion Williamson joined the lineup.

Jayson Tatum (groin), Jaylen Brown (ankle) and Enes Kanter (hip) were sidelined as Boston began a three-game road trip with a 109-98 victory at Orlando on Friday.

Kanter is out and Tatum and Brown are questionable for the game against the Pelicans. But the Celtics, who started the streak with lopsided home wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, are doing just fine of late.

All-Star Kemba Walker scored 37 points and Gordon Hayward had 22 points and 14 rebounds against the Magic.

"Obviously, we had some of our top scorers out, so I tried to be more aggressive," Hayward said. "I always try to be a playmaker and help the bigs out on the boards."

The Celtics had 27 assists on 40 field goals.

"You have to focus even moreso when guys are out to do your job as well as you can," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "That's what good teams do. You have to play with that kind of effort and do the little things that win games."

The Celtics trailed by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but Walker kept them in the game by making four 3-pointers. He went 10 of 16 from the floor in the first half.

"I thought (Walker) gave us everything he had in the first half and we were worried (whether) he would have much left," Stevens said. "It was up to everyone else to take it to another level at that point and fortunately we did."

Williamson has been outstanding in his first two games, though his minutes have been limited in the wake of a 44-game absence due to arthroscopic knee surgery.

He has averaged 18.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in just under 20 minutes per game. He has made 15 of 20 field goals and 4 of 5 3-pointers, although he is just 3 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Forward Brandon Ingram earned All-Star consideration by averaging more than 25 points per game in Williamson's absence. But in the two games he has played alongside Williamson -- a 121-117 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday and a 113-106 loss to Denver two nights later -- Ingram has averaged 17.5 points and shot 27.3 percent from the floor, including only 23.0 percent on 3-pointers.

New Orleans allowed a franchise-worst 24 offensive rebounds against the Nuggets, leading to 35 second-chance points. The Pelicans made just 18 of 30 free throws while the Nuggets made all 20 of theirs.

"He's played great for us," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of Williamson. "It doesn't have anything to do with integrating him back in and everything to do with us keeping them off the offensive boards. That's where the game was.

"We have to find a way to get ourselves into transition and the only way we can do that is not taking the ball out of the basket and getting our rebounds."

New Orleans outshot Denver 46.3 percent (38 of 82) to 37.7 percent (40 of 106) from the floor and 44.4 percent (12 of 27) to 31.7 percent (13 of 41) on 3-pointers.

"I don't think we wanted it enough," Williamson said. "We picked it up a bit in the second half, but it's a game of two halves and we didn't play both."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

4th Quarter
BOS Celtics 23
NO Pelicans 24

Time Team Play Score
3:24   BOS team rebound  
3:26   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
3:41 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 104-115
4:06 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 101-115
4:19   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:22   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Out of bounds turnover on Lonzo Ball  
4:50 +2 Daniel Theis made alley-oop shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 101-112
5:10 +2 Derrick Favors made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 99-112
5:14   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
5:17   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 99-110
5:45 +1 Kemba Walker made 3rd of 3 free throws 99-108
5:45 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 98-108
5:45 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 97-108
5:45 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 98-105
5:45   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
6:02 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 96-108
6:19 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 96-105
6:40   Out of bounds turnover on Derrick Favors  
6:50 +1 Daniel Theis made free throw 94-105
6:50   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
6:50 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 93-105
6:55   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:59   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
7:08   Jaylen Brown missed layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
7:35 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 91-105
7:40   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
7:43   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:53   Derrick Favors missed jump shot  
7:56   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
8:12   NO team rebound  
8:12   Marcus Smart missed layup, blocked by JJ Redick  
8:21 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 91-102
8:37   Turnover on Semi Ojeleye  
8:37   Offensive foul on Semi Ojeleye  
8:50 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 91-100
8:54   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:56   Marcus Smart missed free throw  
8:56   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
8:56 +2 Marcus Smart made driving layup 91-97
9:01   Defensive rebound by Vincent Poirier  
9:03   JJ Redick missed layup  
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Josh Hart  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Vincent Poirier  
9:15   Josh Hart missed finger-roll layup  
9:19   Lost ball turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Josh Hart  
9:47   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
9:51 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 89-95
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Semi Ojeleye  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:11   Daniel Theis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:11   BOS team rebound  
10:11   Daniel Theis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:11   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
10:20   Traveling violation turnover on Zion Williamson  
10:29 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving dunk, assist by Semi Ojeleye 87-95
10:41   Out of bounds turnover on Zion Williamson  
10:55 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving dunk 85-95
11:11 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 83-95
11:30 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 83-93
11:48 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 81-93

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 39
NO Pelicans 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:24 +2 Javonte Green made dunk 81-91
0:24   Offensive rebound by Javonte Green  
0:28   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 79-91
0:49   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:52   Vincent Poirier missed jump shot  
1:01   BOS team rebound  
1:01   Carsen Edwards missed driving layup  
1:17 +1 Frank Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-88
1:17   NO team rebound  
1:17   Frank Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:17   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
1:34 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-87
1:34 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 78-87
1:34   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
1:42   BOS team rebound  
1:45   Jaxson Hayes missed dunk, blocked by Vincent Poirier  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
1:44   Jrue Holiday missed dunk  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
1:46   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup  
2:08   NO team rebound  
2:10   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
2:23   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
2:38 +2 Semi Ojeleye made layup, assist by Javonte Green 77-87
2:49   Turnover on Jaxson Hayes  
2:49   Offensive foul on Jaxson Hayes  
2:59 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Green 75-87
3:11 +1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-87
3:11   NO team rebound  
3:11   Jrue Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:11   Personal foul on Javonte Green  
3:17 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-86
3:17 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 71-86
3:17   Shooting foul on Frank Jackson  
3:31 +1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-86
3:31 +1 JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws 70-85
3:31   Personal foul on Javonte Green  
3:37 +2 Vincent Poirier made layup, assist by Javonte Green 70-84
3:49   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:52   Jaxson Hayes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:52 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws 68-84
3:52   Personal foul on Carsen Edwards  
4:00 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 68-83
4:12 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-83
4:12 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws 66-82
4:12   Personal foul on Kemba Walker  
4:14   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:16   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Green 66-81
4:41   Traveling violation turnover on Jaxson Hayes  
4:58 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 63-81
5:09 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxson Hayes 60-81
5:21   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
5:42 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 60-78
5:42   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:49   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 60-76
6:14   Defensive rebound by Vincent Poirier  
6:16   Jaxson Hayes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:16 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws 58-76
6:16   Personal foul on Vincent Poirier  
6:16   NO team rebound  
6:17   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
6:20   Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes  
6:20   BOS team rebound  
6:19   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
6:31   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:31 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 58-75
6:31   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
6:34   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup  
6:48 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 57-75
7:05 +2 Jrue Holiday made fade-away jump shot 55-75
7:17 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 55-73
7:34 +2 Derrick Favors made floating jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 53-73
7:38   Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Brown  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:47   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:56   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:13   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving dunk 53-71
8:33   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
8:37   Derrick Favors missed driving layup  
8:50 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup 51-71
8:58 +2 Jrue Holiday made floating jump shot 49-71
9:04   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:07   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
9:18 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 49-69
9:22   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Kemba Walker  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Zion Williamson  
9:44 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 46-69
9:44   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
9:44 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup 46-68
9:54 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 46-66
10:08   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Kemba Walker  
10:18   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
10:21   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:31   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
10:48 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 44-66
10:52   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
10:52   NO team rebound  
10:53   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
11:03   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23 +2 Jrue Holiday made running Jump Shot 44-64
11:35 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 44-62
11:35   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
11:39   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 22
NO Pelicans 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
0:02   NO team rebound  
0:04   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26 +1 Derrick Favors made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-62
0:26 +1 Derrick Favors made 1st of 2 free throws 42-61
0:26   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
0:33   Marcus Smart missed turnaround jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
0:49   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
1:07 +1 Derrick Favors made free throw 42-60
1:07   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
1:07 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 42-59
1:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
1:14   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 42-57
1:48   Turnover on Gordon Hayward  
1:48   Offensive foul on Gordon Hayward  
1:54   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
2:01   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
2:06   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
2:20 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 42-55
2:28   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
2:33   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:39   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
