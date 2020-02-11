GS
PHO

Warriors, Suns search for positives before break

  • FLM
  • Feb 11, 2020

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, two teams trying to find wins as bottom dwellers in the Western Conference, face each other Wednesday night in Phoenix in the last game before the All-Star break for each.

The Warriors, with their 42nd loss Monday, assured themselves of not finishing with a .500 or better record for the first time since the 2011-2012. The latest defeat was a 113-101 decision against the visiting Miami Heat.

Golden State holds the worst road record in the NBA at 5-23 and is just 1-7 against Pacific Division opponents this season. That one win was a 105-96 decision against Phoenix at home on Dec. 27.

Damion Lee scored 26 points to lead Golden State against the Heat. The Warriors fought back from a 24-point, second-quarter deficit to make it a four-point game in the second half, but the rally fell short.

"In the second half, the guys were great," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "They competed, they played with pace, played with energy and climbed back in the game, but in the end we didn't have enough.

"We were playing against a team that needed a win badly. They lost three in a row ... and they came out and took it to us right away."

Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points in his second game with the Warriors after being acquired in a trade with Minnesota for D'Angelo Russell. He put up 24 points in his Golden State debut, a 125-120 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The Suns lost to the Lakers 125-100 on Monday, their third defeat to the Lakers in three meetings this season. Phoenix was without center Deandre Ayton because ankle injury, and Kelly Oubre Jr. opened the game on the bench.

Ayton is questionable for the Wednesday game.

Oubre was being disciplined Monday for being late for the team bus to the game, according to multiple reports. A bright spot in a disappointing season for the Suns, Oubre came off the bench for the first time this season, and he scored 10 points in 27 minutes.

"Coach had to do what he had to do in order to keep the discipline going," Oubre said, according to the Arizona Republic. "That's not something that we pride ourselves on. Always try to be on time. I can just take it on the chin and learn from it and vow for it to not happen again, but I'm happy Cam (Johnson) played well to start the game off. Next man up."

Johnson, a rookie making his first start, produced eight points in 22 minutes.

Leading scorer Devin Booker had an off night, scoring 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Suns' best highlight of the night was Johnson's powerful dunk over the Lakers' JaVale McGee early in the game.

Phoenix, which has lost six of its past seven games, is looking to go into the All-Star break on a positive note.

"We've got to get that one before the break, there's no excuses," forward Cheick Diallo said.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press.

3rd Quarter
GS Warriors 13
PHO Suns 6

Time Team Play Score
7:45 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-64
7:45 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 62-64
7:45   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:51   Mikal Bridges missed layup  
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
7:58 +2 Elie Okobo made floating jump shot 61-64
8:13   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
8:20   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:30   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
8:41 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 61-62
8:55   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
8:55   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Damion Lee  
9:21 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 58-62
9:25   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
9:31 +2 Jordan Poole made driving layup, assist by Marquese Chriss 55-62
9:49 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 53-62
9:59   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
10:01   Marquese Chriss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:01 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 53-60
10:01   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:12 +2 Ricky Rubio made layup 52-60
10:16   Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:34   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:42   Andrew Wiggins missed layup  
10:47   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
11:01 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk 52-58
11:10   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:14   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
11:29   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:34   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
11:39   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  

2nd Quarter
GS Warriors 26
PHO Suns 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   GS team rebound  
0:00   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
0:05   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:24   Marquese Chriss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:24 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
0:24   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
0:31   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Draymond Green 49-58
0:44   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
0:46   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 47-58
1:14 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 45-58
1:26   Turnover on Damion Lee  
1:26   Offensive foul on Damion Lee  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:28   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
1:52   Draymond Green missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
2:03   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   PHO team rebound  
2:05   Jonah Bolden missed dunk, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
2:20   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Full timeout called  
2:39   Turnover on Elie Okobo  
2:39   Offensive foul on Elie Okobo  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
2:45   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02 +3 Elie Okobo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 45-55
3:18 +1 Marquese Chriss made free throw 45-52
3:18   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
3:18 +2 Marquese Chriss made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 44-52
3:29   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Draymond Green  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
3:41   Draymond Green missed floating jump shot  
3:52 +2 Devin Booker made reverse layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 42-52
3:59   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
4:02   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
4:12   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
4:26   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:41 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 42-50
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
5:06   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
5:19 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 39-47
5:35 +2 Jeremy Pargo made reverse layup 39-44
5:48 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 37-44
6:08   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
6:11   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:24   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
6:39 +2 Jeremy Pargo made turnaround jump shot 37-42
6:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
6:50   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk, assist by Jeremy Pargo 35-42
7:28 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 33-42
7:28   Shooting foul on Jeremy Pargo  
7:28 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 33-41
7:34   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:39   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Jordan Poole  
8:03 +1 Alen Smailagic made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-39
8:03 +1 Alen Smailagic made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
8:03   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
8:18 +2 Cheick Diallo made hook shot 31-39
8:30   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:32   Andrew Wiggins missed turnaround jump shot  
8:41   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
8:57 +1 Eric Paschall made free throw 31-37
8:57   Shooting foul on Cameron Johnson  
8:57 +2 Eric Paschall made turnaround jump shot 30-37
9:11   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
9:11   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:19   Jeremy Pargo missed jump shot  
9:30   Personal foul on Ty Jerome  
9:43 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 28-37
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Alen Smailagic, stolen by Ty Jerome  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
10:02   Jonah Bolden missed dunk  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
10:07   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made reverse layup, assist by Eric Paschall 28-34
10:24   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Pargo  
10:29   Jonah Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving layup 26-34
10:49   GS team rebound  
10:49   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
11:06   Turnover on Jeremy Pargo  
11:06   Offensive foul on Jeremy Pargo  
11:12   Violation  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
11:18   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
11:23   Personal foul on Alen Smailagic  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
11:36   Alen Smailagic missed turnaround jump shot  

1st Quarter
GS Warriors 24
PHO Suns 34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:09 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot 24-34
0:32 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made layup 24-32
0:35   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:52   Out of bounds turnover on Alen Smailagic  
1:00 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 22-32
1:14 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 22-30
1:35 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-30
1:35 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
1:35   Personal foul on Zach Norvell  
1:52   Out of bounds turnover on Zach Norvell  
1:57   Full timeout called  
1:58 +2 Elie Okobo made layup, assist by Jevon Carter 20-28
2:02   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
2:25 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 20-26
2:37   PHO team rebound  
2:40   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by Jonah Bolden  
3:05   Personal foul on Jonah Bolden  
3:05   GS team rebound  
3:06   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
3:18   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
3:34 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 20-22
3:34   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
3:41   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
3:43   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Cheick Diallo  
4:10   GS team rebound  
4:10   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Cheick Diallo  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:16   Ricky Rubio missed reverse layup, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
4:26 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 20-21
4:37 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Devin Booker 18-21
4:45   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
4:48   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 18-19
5:20 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 18-16
5:40 +2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup 16-16
5:52 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 16-14
6:08 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 13-14
6:28   Full timeout called  
6:28 +2 Damion Lee made layup, assist by Draymond Green 13-12
6:33   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
6:35   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:50   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:58   Cheick Diallo missed layup  
7:14 +1 Draymond Green made free throw 11-12
7:14   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
7:14 +2 Draymond Green made running Jump Shot, assist by Jordan Poole 10-12
7:19   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:23   Devin Booker missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Devin Booker  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
7:31   Devin Booker missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
7:49 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 8-12
8:00   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
8:02   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 6-12
8:40 +2 Cheick Diallo made dunk, assist by Mikal Bridges 3-12
8:54   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
8:57   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 3-10
9:33 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 3-8
9:49 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 0-8
10:06   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
10:10   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Full timeout called  
10:27 +2 Cheick Diallo made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 0-6
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:36 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 0-4
10:46   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
10:52   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
11:09 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 0-2
11:16   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
11:19   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
11:31   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
11:35   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup  
11:49   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
A. Wiggins
22 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.8 Field Goal % 49.8
44.8 Three Point % 49.8
71.4 Free Throw % 91.9
+ 1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 7:45
+ 1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 7:45
  Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr. 7:45
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins 7:50
  Mikal Bridges missed layup 7:51
  Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Mikal Bridges 7:55
+ 2 Elie Okobo made floating jump shot 7:58
  Personal foul on Draymond Green 8:13
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Mikal Bridges 8:13
  Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr. 8:20
  Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges 8:30
Team Stats
Points 63 64
Field Goals 24-44 (54.5%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 25
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 21 20
Team 5 2
Assists 17 15
Steals 6 11
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Wiggins SG 22
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
18 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 12-42 242613-63
home team logo Suns 21-33 34246-64
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 12-42 106.3 PPG 43.1 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Suns 21-33 112.4 PPG 43.4 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
A. Wiggins SG 21.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.5 APG 53.8 FG%
D. Booker SG 26.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 6.3 APG 49.9 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Wiggins SG 14 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
D. Booker SG 18 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
54.5 FG% 46.4
35.3 3PT FG% 35.0
81.8 FT% 100.0
Warriors
Starters
A. Wiggins
M. Chriss
D. Lee
D. Green
J. Poole
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 14 3 3 5/9 2/3 2/2 0 21 2 3 2 0 3 +10 26
M. Chriss 13 8 2 5/7 0/1 3/5 1 19 0 2 3 1 7 +4 24
D. Lee 8 2 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 0 2 +1 12
D. Green 6 4 6 2/4 1/1 1/1 1 18 1 0 1 0 4 +4 22
J. Poole 5 1 3 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 20 1 0 2 0 1 +4 11
On Court
A. Wiggins
M. Chriss
D. Lee
D. Green
J. Poole
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 14 3 3 5/9 2/3 2/2 0 21 2 3 2 0 3 +10 26
M. Chriss 13 8 2 5/7 0/1 3/5 1 19 0 2 3 1 7 +4 24
D. Lee 8 2 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 0 2 +1 12
D. Green 6 4 6 2/4 1/1 1/1 1 18 1 0 1 0 4 +4 22
J. Poole 5 1 3 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 20 1 0 2 0 1 +4 11
On Bench
E. Paschall
J. Pargo
J. Toscano-Anderson
A. Smailagic
Z. Norvell
K. Bowman
K. Thompson
S. Curry
K. Looney
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Paschall 7 2 1 3/3 0/0 1/1 1 11 0 0 2 0 2 -7 9
J. Pargo 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 1 +2 6
J. Toscano-Anderson 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1 -2 6
A. Smailagic 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 7 0 0 2 0 0 -3 0
Z. Norvell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0 -9 -1
K. Bowman 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 0 0 -9 -1
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - -