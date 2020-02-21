MEM
LAL

Lakers open post-break homestand against Grizzlies

  • FLM
  • Feb 21, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers open the second half of their regular-season campaign with a three-game homestand, starting Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Los Angeles rides a three-game winning streak into the contest, which includes a 120-116 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets in their final game before the All-Star break on Feb. 12. LeBron James led the way with his 12th triple-double of the season with 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds. James is tied with Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks with the most triple-doubles in the league this season.

James and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis have carried the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference at 41-12. They are four games ahead of the Nuggets and five better than the Los Angeles Clippers in the standings.

James, who leads the NBA in assists at 10.8 per game, has scored 25 points and 7.8 rebounds per outing in 51 games.

Davis is putting up a team-high 26.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in 46 games. He also has recorded 2.4 blocks per contest, which ranks third in the NBA behind Portland's Hassan Whiteside and Milwaukee's Brook Lopez.

"We have two of the best players in the world and a great support system around them," said Lakers coach Frank Vogel, according to the Los Angeles Times. "To reach the conference finals, the NBA Finals and win a championship, a lot of things have to fall your way. I'm hopeful we're able to achieve that."

James said the Lakers' chase for the title begins in earnest against the Grizzlies.

"The stretch run, we know how important it is, how important every game is and how we continue to get better and better and better each and every day," said James, according to the Times. "It's all part of the process. Can't shortcut the process. We're not going to think too far ahead. We're going to approach (Friday) like this is our own Game 7. We play the Memphis Grizzlies and we need to go at them as we know they're going to go at us and we just build on that."

The Grizzlies began a four-game road swing with a 129-125 loss at Sacramento on Thursday. De'Anthony Melton came off the bench to score 24 points, converting 5-of-10 3-pointers, while rookie sensation Ja Morant added 19 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 points.

The Grizzlies rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter before falling. Three free throws by Melton with 7.5 seconds remaining pulled Memphis within 125-124 before Kings guard Buddy Hield clinched the win with four free throws down the stretch.

The Lakers won the previous two meetings against the Grizzlies, including a 109-108 win at Memphis on Nov. 23. James had 30 points, while Morant finished with 26 points and five steals for the Grizzlies. In their last trip to Los Angeles, the Grizzlies were smoked 120-91 by the Lakers on Oct. 29.

The two clubs meet again Feb. 29 in Memphis.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 15
LAL Lakers 8

Time Team Play Score
7:06   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
7:25 +3 Kyle Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 56-68
7:34   Turnover on Dwight Howard  
7:35 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made jump shot 53-68
7:48   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:51   Anthony Davis missed dunk, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
7:55   Dwight Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:55   LAL team rebound  
7:55   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:55   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:56   LeBron James missed driving layup  
8:09   Full timeout called  
8:09 +2 Kyle Anderson made dunk 51-68
8:09   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:11   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:21   Kyle Anderson missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:31   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
8:36   Personal foul on Kyle Anderson  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
8:45   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Danny Green  
8:58   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
8:58   MEM team rebound  
8:59   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
9:14   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
9:36 +2 Ja Morant made driving layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 49-68
9:41   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:46   Brandon Clarke missed free throw  
9:46   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
9:46 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 47-68
9:51   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
10:11 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk 45-68
10:11   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
10:13   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
10:18   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
10:28 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 43-68
10:50 +2 Brandon Clarke made dunk 43-65
10:50   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
10:53   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
11:12 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 41-65
11:30   Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant  
11:43 +2 Avery Bradley made floating jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 41-62

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 19
LAL Lakers 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   Anthony Davis missed fade-away jump shot  
0:02   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:02   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
0:02   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
0:02 +2 Anthony Davis made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 41-60
0:22   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
0:25   De'Anthony Melton missed floating jump shot  
0:40 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-58
0:40 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 41-57
0:40   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
0:40   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
0:46   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
0:50   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup, blocked by Avery Bradley  
1:11 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 41-56
1:24 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 41-54
1:31   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Brandon Clarke  
1:47 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 39-54
1:58   MEM team rebound  
1:58   Tyus Jones missed free throw  
1:58   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:58   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Davis  
2:03   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
2:06   De'Anthony Melton missed layup, blocked by LeBron James  
2:29 +2 Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James 36-54
2:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:36   Tyus Jones missed running Jump Shot  
2:50 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-52
2:50 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 36-51
2:50   Shooting foul on Brandon Clarke  
2:58 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-50
2:58   MEM team rebound  
2:58   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:58   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:00   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
3:25 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 35-50
3:38   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
3:41   Dillon Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:41   MEM team rebound  
3:41   Dillon Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:41   Personal foul on Alex Caruso  
3:50 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Alex Caruso 35-48
3:53   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Alex Caruso  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
4:06   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Turnover on Jonas Valanciunas  
4:18   Offensive foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
4:30 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 35-46
4:39   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
4:41   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:41 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 35-43
4:41   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:50   Kyle Kuzma missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:50   LAL team rebound  
4:50   Kyle Kuzma missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:50   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
4:52   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Danny Green  
5:17   Full timeout called  
5:18 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot 34-43
5:23   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
5:25   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 34-41
5:51   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
5:54   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
6:06   Ja Morant missed layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:11   Anthony Davis missed alley-oop shot  
6:18 +1 Ja Morant made free throw 34-38
6:18   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
6:18 +2 Ja Morant made driving layup 33-38
6:22   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:24   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
6:43   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Anthony Davis  
6:43   Jumpball  
6:47   Full timeout called  
6:59   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:59   LAL team rebound  
6:59   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   LAL team rebound  
7:26   Brandon Clarke missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Marko Guduric  
7:35   LeBron James missed jump shot  
7:43 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
7:43 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 30-38
7:43   Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
7:55   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:28   Rajon Rondo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:28   LAL team rebound  
8:28   Rajon Rondo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:28   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
8:33 +2 Gorgui Dieng made floating jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 29-38
8:59 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot 27-38
9:00   Offensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
9:03   Alex Caruso missed driving layup, blocked by Brandon Clarke  
9:18 +2 Gorgui Dieng made jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 27-35
9:37   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:38   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
9:45   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
10:03   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 25-35
10:38   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Clarke  
10:43   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
10:43   MEM team rebound  
10:43   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
11:08 +2 LeBron James made layup 25-32
11:30 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 25-30
11:47 +2 Rajon Rondo made finger-roll layup 22-30

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 22
LAL Lakers 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed floating jump shot  
0:07   Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng  
0:07   LAL team rebound  
0:09   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28 +2 Tyus Jones made jump shot 22-28
0:37   Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
0:38   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
0:56   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
1:16   Turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
1:16   Offensive foul on De'Anthony Melton  
1:29 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 20-28
1:45 +2 Tyus Jones made finger-roll layup 20-25
1:49   Lost ball turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Tyus Jones  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:58   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 18-25
2:15   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
2:23   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:41   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:51   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01 +2 Kyle Kuzma made floating jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 18-23
3:17 +2 Josh Jackson made floating jump shot, assist by Brandon Clarke 18-21
3:32 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk, assist by Kyle Kuzma 16-21
3:46 +1 Tyus Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
3:46   MEM team rebound  
3:46   Tyus Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:46   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
3:46   MEM team rebound  
3:47   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
4:06 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made driving layup 15-19
4:20   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
4:22   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
4:34 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Brandon Clarke 13-19
4:46 +2 Kyle Kuzma made floating jump shot 11-19
5:08 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 11-17
5:21 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-17
5:21 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 9-16
5:21   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:33   Brandon Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
5:45   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-15
5:57   Full timeout called  
5:57 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
5:57   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
6:12   Turnover on JaVale McGee  
6:12   Offensive foul on JaVale McGee  
6:16   Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
6:20   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
6:32   Jonas Valanciunas missed layup  
6:47 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 7-15
7:05   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:08   Jonas Valanciunas missed free throw  
7:08   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
7:08 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 7-13
7:27 +2 LeBron James made alley-oop shot, assist by Danny Green 5-13
7:29   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
7:31   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot, blocked by LeBron James  
7:43 +2 Avery Bradley made floating jump shot 5-11
8:00 +2 Kyle Anderson made jump shot 5-9
8:12   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:14   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
8:23   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:29   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:29 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 3-9
8:29   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
8:43 +2 Kyle Kuzma made layup, assist by LeBron James 2-9
8:46   Lost ball turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Danny Green  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:06   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
9:13   Jonas Valanciunas missed floating jump shot  
9:27   Full timeout called  
9:28 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 2-7
9:35 +2 Ja Morant made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 2-4
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:41   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:58   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
10:11   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
10:11   Jumpball  
10:11   MEM team rebound  
10:14   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
10:23   Dillon Brooks missed driving dunk, blocked by JaVale McGee  
10:31   Lost ball turnover on Danny Green, stolen by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
10:42   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
10:52 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 0-4
11:00   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Avery Bradley  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
11:08  