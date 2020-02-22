IND
TOR

Raptors seek third straight February win over Pacers

  • FLM
  • Feb 22, 2020

The Toronto Raptors will try to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers for the third time this month on Sunday.

The Raptors eked out a 119-118 home victory on Feb. 5 and had a 115-106 road win over the Pacers two nights later. Both came during Toronto's franchise-best 15-game winning streak.

The Pacers had a 120-115 overtime victory over the Raptors at home on Dec. 23.

The Raptors, who had their winning streak stopped Feb. 12 with a 101-91 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets, returned from the All-Star break Friday with a 118-101 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Toronto had a comfortable lead for most of the game, but the Suns crept to within six points with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter before the Raptors pulled away again.

"Well, we're a good team, so we just continue to pick each other up, stay in the moment and understand that emotions are going to be high, but we're still going to find a way to win the game," said Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 13 points and 10 assists. "That's all that really matters."

Lowry has five straight double-doubles and 12 for the season.

The Raptors have won 16 of their past 17 games with 12 of the victories coming against teams with losing records. They are 6-1 in February.

The Pacers returned from the break Friday with a 106-98 road victory over the New York Knicks, although guard Victor Oladipo left the game with back spasms after scoring eight points in 25 minutes.

It was his first game without minutes restrictions since his return on Jan. 29 after being out for a year with ruptured right quadriceps. He said he hopes to be able to play Sunday when Indiana attempts to tack on another win.

"We had a few mistakes but that's normal," said Pacers forward T.J. Warren, who had 27 points Friday. "It's a game of mistakes."

Warren missed the previous two games in February against Toronto due to the concussion protocol. The Pacers have won two in a row, starting with a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 12 that stopped a season-worst, six-game losing streak.

The Pacers held the Knicks to five offensive rebounds resulting in eight points Friday. The Pacers had 12 offensive rebounds.

"It's going to be a big factor from here on out," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "We emphasized that (Friday). This is the best offensive rebounding team in the league. We challenged the guards and the forwards all to get in there and help on the boards."

The Pacers had a 50-40 overall advantage in rebounds over the Knicks.

The Raptors, who have won eight straight at home, shot 52.5 percent from the field on Friday, including 54.3 percent in the first half. Toronto is 16-0 this season when shooting 50 percent from the floor.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 37 points against the Suns, 25 in the first half.

"When you're making shots everything feels good and everything looks good," Siakam said. "But I think I just liked the fact that I was more engaged and kind of showed some passion. I think that's important."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
IND Pacers 0
TOR Raptors 2

Time Team Play Score
11:13   Personal foul on Matt Thomas  
11:24 +2 Chris Boucher made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 55-87
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Doug McDermott, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
11:39   Out of bounds turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:43   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 23
TOR Raptors 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
0:00   Malcolm Brogdon missed free throw  
0:00   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
0:00 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 55-85
0:05 +1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-85
0:05 +1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 53-84
0:05   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
0:08   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup 53-83
0:47 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 53-81
1:12 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 51-81
1:29   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
1:32   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
1:47   Malcolm Brogdon missed layup, blocked by Terence Davis  
1:51   Bad pass turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Justin Holiday  
2:15   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
2:20   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
2:23   Kyle Lowry missed layup  
2:47 +1 Myles Turner made free throw 51-79
2:47   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
2:47 +2 Myles Turner made turnaround jump shot 50-79
3:02   Out of bounds turnover on Terence Davis  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
3:19   JaKarr Sampson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
3:33 +2 Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot 48-78
3:35   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
3:37   T.J. Warren missed jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
3:50   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
3:55   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Personal foul on JaKarr Sampson  
4:05   TOR team rebound  
4:05   JaKarr Sampson missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
4:11   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:16   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
4:26   Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
4:31   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
4:42   IND team rebound  
4:42   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
4:58 +2 Fred VanVleet made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 48-76
5:15   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
5:18   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
5:44   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
5:53   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Full timeout called  
6:11 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 48-74
6:11   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
6:11   Malcolm Brogdon missed layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
6:15   Lost ball turnover on OG Anunoby, stolen by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:26 +2 Myles Turner made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 46-74
6:39   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:42   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 44-74
7:10   IND team rebound  
7:11   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Double dribble turnover on Aaron Holiday  
7:54 +2 Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 41-74
8:00   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Warren, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
8:14   Full timeout called  
8:15 +2 OG Anunoby made layup 41-72
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by OG Anunoby  
8:29 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-70
8:29   TOR team rebound  
8:29   OG Anunoby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:29   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:43   Malcolm Brogdon missed reverse layup  
8:54 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 41-69
8:58   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:02   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
9:24   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:36   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
9:46 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 41-67
9:57 +3 Aaron Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 41-65
10:09 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 38-65
10:21 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot 38-63
10:23   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
10:26   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
10:32   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
10:39   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
10:39   IND team rebound  
10:40   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
10:50   Traveling violation turnover on OG Anunoby  
10:50   TOR team rebound  
10:50   OG Anunoby missed layup  
11:14 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 36-63
11:20   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
11:24   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
11:41 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 34-63

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 20
TOR Raptors 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   IND team rebound  
0:01   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 32-63
0:06   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
0:08   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
0:31   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33 +2 Myles Turner made dunk 32-60
0:33   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
0:35   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
0:49   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Turnover on Justin Holiday  
0:59   Offensive foul on Justin Holiday  
1:03   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Myles Turner  
1:05   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
1:10   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 30-60
1:34   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
1:37   Justin Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:37   IND team rebound  
1:37   Justin Holiday missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:37   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
1:49 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 30-58
2:01   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:03   T.J. Warren missed alley-oop shot  
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Myles Turner  
2:09   Lost ball turnover on Justin Holiday, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
2:19   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
2:22   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:37 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 30-55
2:40   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:41   Myles Turner missed driving layup  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
2:56   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:04   Aaron Holiday missed hook shot  
3:23 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-55
3:23   TOR team rebound  
3:23   Pascal Siakam missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:23   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:30   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:52   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:56   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   TOR team rebound  
4:07   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
4:17   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
4:24   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
4:38 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 27-54
4:41   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:43   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:51   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Aaron Holiday  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:02   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:20   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
5:38   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
5:48   Personal foul on Domantas Sabonis  
5:48   TOR team rebound  
5:48   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56 +2 Aaron Holiday made layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 27-51
6:11 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 25-51
6:11   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
6:11 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup 25-50
6:16   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   T.J. Warren missed layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry  
6:29   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
6:43 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 25-48
6:52   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
6:54   Myles Turner missed hook shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:16   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
7:19   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed finger-roll layup  
7:30   Turnover on Doug McDermott  
7:30   Offensive foul on Doug McDermott  
7:46 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk, assist by OG Anunoby 25-46
7:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
7:56   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
8:04   IND team rebound  
8:04   Terence Davis missed dunk  
8:06   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
8:09   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
8:17 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 25-44
8:31 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 25-42
8:43   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
8:43   IND team rebound  
8:43   T.J. McConnell missed reverse layup  
8:55 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 22-42
9:05 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 22-40
9:13 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made free throw 20-40
9:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:31 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Thomas 19-40
9:52   Personal foul on T.J. McConnell  
9:54 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-37
9:54 +1 Jeremy Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 18-37
9:54   Full timeout called  
9:54   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:07   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
10:30 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Boucher 17-37
10:56 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremy Lamb 17-34
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
11:11   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Holiday  
11:26   Out of bounds turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:46 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot, assist by Doug McDermott 14-34

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 12
TOR Raptors 34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Justin Holiday  
0:18 +3 Justin Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 12-34
0:27   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
0:30   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
0:38   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-34
0:57 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 9-33
0:57   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
1:01 +1 Jeremy Lamb made free throw 9-32
1:01   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
1:01 +2 Jeremy Lamb made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 8-32
1:15 +2 Pascal Siakam made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 6-32
1:22   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. McConnell  
1:32 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-30
1:32 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 6-29
1:32   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:40   Jeremy Lamb missed finger-roll layup  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
1:49   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
2:07   T.J. McConnell missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Boucher  
2:23 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 6-28
2:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
2:45   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
2:58 +2 </