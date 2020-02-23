MIA
The Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, will play host to the Miami Heat on Monday night in a rematch game.

Miami whipped the Cavaliers 124-105 on Saturday night, improving to 23-3 at home.

"It's a beautiful thing we've created," Heat center Bam Adebayo said of Miami's home-court advantage. "We want to keep it going."

However, as good as the Heat have been at home, they have struggled on the road, playing to a 13-17 record away from American Airlines Arena.

But the Cavaliers may not be able to take advantage of Miami's road weakness, considering that Cleveland is just 7-22 at home this season.

Miami has beaten Cleveland eight straight times -- regardless of the location -- but the Cavaliers are still hopeful.

"We're going to take a lot of good lessons from here," Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman said after Saturday's loss in Miami.

Osman, who led the Cavaliers with 19 points on Saturday, is a 6-foot-8 24-year-old from Macedonia who has shown some potential.

In 2015, he was the first pick of the second round -- No. 31 overall -- for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who traded him to Cleveland on draft night.

Osman, who has played for Turkey's national team, has had more than one big game against the Heat. On Jan. 25, 2019, he posted a career-high 29 points in a 100-94 loss to Miami. His scoring average has gone from 3.1 points as a rookie to 13.0 last season and 11.0 in the current campaign.

Guard Collin Sexton, a 6-1 speedster in his second year in the league, leads the Cavaliers in scoring this season (19.8). But Sexton doesn't have great court vision, and his assist totals are low for a starting point guard - 3.0 last season and 2.8 in the current campaign.

In fairness, Sexton doesn't have much in the way of passing options on this struggling Cavaliers team. That was especially true on Saturday, when power forward Kevin Love sat out for the second time in three games due to a foot injury.

Love, a five-time All-Star and an NBA champion in 2016, is averaging 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Miami is also playing shorthanded. Rookie guard Tyler Herro -- who has been a terrific shooter off the bench and has lived up to the hype as a first-round pick from the University of Kentucky -- and starting power forward Meyers Leonard have each missed seven straight games due to ankle injuries.

In addition, Miami's top player, five-time All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler, missed Saturday's game due to personal issues.

Butler leads Miami in scoring (20.6), assists (6.2) and steals (1.8). He also makes 83.6 percent from the foul line and attempts more free throws (9.1 per game) than anyone on the Heat.

Without him on Saturday, the Heat didn't get to the line as much - rookie guard Kendrick Nunn led the way with six free throws.

The Heat, though, still have a lot of firepower, including Adebayo, a versatile player who has emerged as an All-Star in 2019-2020 in his first season as a full-time starter. He is averaging 16.0 points, a team-high 10.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He had a team-high nine assists against Cleveland on Saturday.

Nunn is averaging 15.5 points, and Miami's bench is potent with players such as Goran Dragic (16.1 points, 5.0 assists) and Jae Crowder (16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds).

--Field Level Media

4th Quarter
MIA Heat 5
CLE Cavaliers 21

Time Team Play Score
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Duncan Robinson, stolen by Kevin Porter  
5:39 +2 Kevin Porter made fade-away jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 104-101
5:54 +2 Bam Adebayo made finger-roll layup 104-99
5:59   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
6:18   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:36   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Full timeout called  
6:52 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made layup 102-99
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:09   Jae Crowder missed layup, blocked by Darius Garland  
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Kendrick Nunn  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:27   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56 +2 Kevin Porter made driving layup, assist by Darius Garland 102-97
8:13   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
8:20 +1 Darius Garland made 2nd of 2 free throws 102-95
8:20 +1 Darius Garland made 1st of 2 free throws 102-94
8:20   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
8:26   CLE team rebound  
8:28   Tristan Thompson missed free throw  
8:28   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
8:28 +2 Tristan Thompson made layup, assist by Kevin Love 102-93
8:28   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:30   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:55   Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:55 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 102-91
8:55   Shooting foul on Andre Iguodala  
9:06   Personal foul on Goran Dragic  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
9:20   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
9:25   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:31   Goran Dragic missed floating jump shot  
9:43   Full timeout called  
9:43 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Tristan Thompson 102-90
9:54   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
9:56   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Tristan Thompson 102-88
10:41 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 102-86
10:55 +2 Tristan Thompson made layup, assist by Darius Garland 99-86
11:01   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
11:04   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 99-84
11:11 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 99-83
11:11   Shooting foul on Duncan Robinson  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
11:18   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 99-82
11:44   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:46   Andre Iguodala missed fade-away jump shot  

3rd Quarter
MIA Heat 31
CLE Cavaliers 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   CLE team rebound  
0:00   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:27 +1 Tristan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 99-80
0:27 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 99-79
0:27   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
0:31   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
0:39 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 99-78
0:39 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 98-78
0:39   Shooting foul on Matthew Dellavedova  
0:46 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 97-78
0:54   Turnover on Andre Iguodala  
0:54   Offensive foul on Andre Iguodala  
1:01   Turnover on Kevin Porter  
1:01   Offensive foul on Kevin Porter  
1:10   Personal foul on Goran Dragic  
1:28 +1 Goran Dragic made free throw 97-75
1:28   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
1:28 +2 Goran Dragic made layup, assist by Andre Iguodala 96-75
1:33   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
1:36   Larry Nance Jr. missed alley-oop shot  
1:53 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving dunk, assist by Jae Crowder 94-75
1:56   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:00   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
2:23 +2 Kendrick Nunn made finger-roll layup, assist by Andre Iguodala 92-75
2:28   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
2:31   Tristan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Andre Iguodala  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:43   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52 +2 Kevin Porter made layup 90-75
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Kevin Porter  
3:11   Turnover on Larry Nance Jr.  
3:11   Offensive foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:15   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
3:29   Full timeout called  
3:35 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 90-73
4:04 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 90-71
4:07   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:10   Andre Drummond missed reverse layup  
4:22 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot 88-71
4:32   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
4:39   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:39 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 86-71
4:39   Shooting foul on Goran Dragic  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
4:42   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Andre Drummond  
4:58 +3 Andre Drummond made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 86-70
5:08   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:11   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:23   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Violation  
5:40 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 86-67
5:51 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 84-67
5:55   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:59   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
6:23 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 84-65
6:39 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 84-62
6:53   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
6:55   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Full timeout called  
7:11 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 82-62
7:22   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
7:24   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
7:31   Kelly Olynyk missed floating jump shot  
7:53 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 80-62
8:08 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 80-59
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
8:16   Jumpball  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:23   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
8:44   Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
9:08 +2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Kendrick Nunn 77-59
9:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
9:21   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:21   CLE team rebound  
9:21   Andre Drummond missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:21   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
9:39 +2 Bam Adebayo made driving layup 75-59
9:48   Full timeout called  
9:48   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
10:07   Turnover on Collin Sexton  
10:07   Offensive foul on Collin Sexton  
10:26 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 73-59
10:44 +3 Andre Drummond made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 70-59
10:58   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
11:08   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29 +2 Kendrick Nunn made jump shot 70-56
11:38   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
11:41   Andre Drummond missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  

2nd Quarter
MIA Heat 39
CLE Cavaliers 35

Time Team Play Score
0:01   CLE team rebound  
0:01   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
0:01   Lost ball turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:10 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 68-55
0:10   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
0:10   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
0:11   Kevin Porter missed floating jump shot  
0:32 +2 Kendrick Nunn made driving layup 68-54
0:47 +2 Andre Drummond made layup, assist by Darius Garland 66-54
0:55 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 66-52
1:06   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:07   Andre Drummond missed dunk, blocked by Derrick Jones Jr.  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:58   Kevin Porter missed dunk  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
1:00   Kevin Porter missed layup  
1:04   Bad pass turnover on Kelly Olynyk, stolen by Kevin Porter  
1:09   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Kelly Olynyk  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
1:28   Bam Adebayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:28 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 63-52
1:28   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:28   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin Love  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
1:37   Andre Drummond missed hook shot  
1:43   Violation  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
1:50   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Full timeout called  
2:05 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 62-52
2:11 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Goran Dragic 62-50
2:22 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup 60-50
2:29   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
2:33   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
2:41   Darius Garland missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
2:50   Bad pass turnover on Bam Adebayo, stolen by Darius Garland  
3:01 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot 60-48
3:14 +2 Jae Crowder made layup, assist by Bam Adebayo 60-45
3:22   Violation  
3:22 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup 58-45
3:34   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:36   Kendrick Nunn missed driving layup  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
3:56   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 58-43
4:31 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Kevin Porter 55-43
4:48   Defensive rebound by Darius Garland  
4:51   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
5:16 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot 55-41
5:40 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 55-39
5:49   MIA team rebound  
5:49   Jae Crowder missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:49   MIA team rebound  
5:49   Jae Crowder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:49   Flagrant foul on Collin Sexton  
5:49 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 52-39
5:52   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
6:13 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 49-39
6:22   Full timeout called  
6:24 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-39
6:24 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 47-38
6:24   Shooting foul on Kendrick Nunn  
6:34 +1 Collin Sexton made free throw 47-37
6:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:34   CLE team rebound  
6:34   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin Love  
6:44 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 47-36
6:57 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-33
6:57 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 46-33
6:57   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
7:11 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-33
7:11 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 45-32
7:11   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
7:23   Full timeout called  
7:25 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 45-31
7:27   Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
7:30   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:36   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
7:40   CLE team rebound  
7:41   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 43-31
8:02   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:05   Kevin Porter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:05 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 40-31
8:05   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
8:20   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
8:22   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-30
8:44 +1 Kevin Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 40-29
8:44   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
8:59 +3 Andre Iguodala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 40-28
9:13   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
9:16 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Collin Sexton 37-28
9:21   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:25   Duncan Robinson missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
9:35   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 37-26
10:15 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 34-26
10:35 +2 Chris Silva made dunk, assist by Andre Iguodala 34-24
10:42   Personal foul on Dante Exum  
10:47 +2 Kevin Porter made driving layup 32-24
11:06 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 32-22
11:19 +1 Tristan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
11:19   CLE team rebound  
11:19