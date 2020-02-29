LAL
MEM

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 25
MEM Grizzlies 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:34   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:17   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:05   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:54   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:36   Alex Caruso missed jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
10:27 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 0-2
10:01   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:51   Dillon Brooks missed dunk  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
9:43   Anthony Davis missed driving layup  
9:42   MEM team rebound  
9:26 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant 0-4
9:05   Bad pass turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
9:00   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
8:37   LeBron James missed finger-roll layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:26   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:18   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
7:55   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:49 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 0-6
7:30   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
7:24 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot 2-6
7:11 +3 De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 2-9
6:56 +3 Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 5-9
6:38   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:24 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 8-9
6:22   Full timeout called  
6:07   Jonas Valanciunas missed turnaround jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:55   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:51   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Ja Morant  
5:43 +2 Ja Morant made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 8-11
5:30 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 10-11
5:21   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:03   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
4:56   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Alex Caruso  
4:52 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 12-11
4:52   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:52 +1 LeBron James made free throw 13-11
4:36 +2 Gorgui Dieng made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 13-13
4:24   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
4:18 +2 Kyle Kuzma made jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 15-13
4:02   Ja Morant missed dunk, blocked by Anthony Davis  
4:02   MEM team rebound  
3:54 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 15-16
3:41   Anthony Davis missed dunk, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:34 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 17-16
3:28   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
3:26   Ja Morant missed dunk  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:17 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 17-18
3:10   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
2:56 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Ja Morant 17-20
2:56   Full timeout called  
2:45 +3 Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 20-20
2:23   Josh Jackson missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:17   Personal foul on Yuta Watanabe  
2:08 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 22-20
1:48 +2 Josh Jackson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 22-22
1:33   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
1:28   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Tyus Jones  
1:08 +2 Ja Morant made dunk, assist by Josh Jackson 22-24
0:45 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 25-24
0:38 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 25-27
0:13   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
0:13   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
0:02   Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:02 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
0:02 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
0:00   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 21
MEM Grizzlies 29

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Yuta Watanabe  
11:37   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. floating jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:26   LeBron James missed floating jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:25   Shooting foul on Josh Jackson  
11:25 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
11:25 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
11:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
11:25 +1 Dillon Brooks made free throw 27-30
11:08   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:57 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 29-30
10:44   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:30   Josh Jackson missed jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:25   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
10:07   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
9:58   Josh Jackson missed layup  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe  
9:53 +2 Yuta Watanabe made dunk 29-32
9:48 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 31-32
9:32   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
9:28   Personal foul on LeBron James  
9:19   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Dwight Howard  
9:14   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:02   Dwight Howard missed dunk, blocked by John Konchar  
9:02   LAL team rebound  
8:55   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:45 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 31-34
8:29   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:23   Dwight Howard missed dunk  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
8:21   Markieff Morris missed dunk  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:17 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 31-37
8:16   Full timeout called  
8:07   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:58   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:46 +2 Alex Caruso made jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 33-37
7:18   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
7:13 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by John Konchar 33-39
6:56   Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by John Konchar  
6:56   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
6:34   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:28 +3 John Konchar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 33-42
6:23   Full timeout called  
6:05   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:56 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Konchar 33-45
5:38   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed reverse layup  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:25 +2 Tyus Jones made driving layup 33-47
5:05   Lost ball turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by John Konchar  
5:00 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 33-49
4:37   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:30   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
4:30 +1 Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 34-49
4:30 +1 Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-49
4:17 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 35-51
4:07 +2 Anthony Davis made turnaround jump shot 37-51
4:07   Shooting foul on John Konchar  
4:07   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
4:04   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
3:46   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
3:40 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 37-54
3:17 +3 Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 40-54
2:54   Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
2:50 +2 Anthony Davis made finger-roll layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 42-54
2:46   Full timeout called  
2:38   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:29   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Gorgui Dieng  
2:10   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
2:00   Avery Bradley missed driving layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
1:54   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:49   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:32 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 42-56
1:08 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Anthony Davis 44-56
0:53   Offensive foul on Dillon Brooks  
0:53   Turnover on Dillon Brooks  
0:35 +2 LeBron James made turnaround jump shot 46-56
0:18 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 46-58
0:02   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
0:00   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 20
MEM Grizzlies 28

Time Team Play Score
11:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:24 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 46-61
11:07 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 49-61
10:55 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 49-63
10:43 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by LeBron James 51-63
10:25   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
10:19   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:05 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 54-63
9:50 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 54-65
9:32   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
9:15 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 54-68
9:04   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:53   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
8:53 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 54-69
8:53 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-70
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
8:43   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
8:36   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
8:29   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:21 +2 Alex Caruso made floating jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 56-70
8:04   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
7:43 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 58-70
7:20 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 58-72
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
6:51 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 58-74
6:51   Full timeout called  
6:42   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:31 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant 58-76
6:12   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
5:59   Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo  
5:43   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk, blocked by Anthony Davis  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
5:24 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup 60-76
5:11   Personal foul on Anthony Davis  
5:11   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:11   MEM team rebound  
5:11 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-77
5:02   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:42 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant 60-79
4:21   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
4:04   Offensive foul on Ja Morant  
4:04   Turnover on Ja Morant  
3:59   Rajon Rondo missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
3:49   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
3:44   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
3:39   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
3:33   Ja Morant missed dunk  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:32 +2 LeBron James made reverse layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 62-79
3:32   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
3:32   LeBron James missed free throw  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris