No Text
LAL
MEM
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:34
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:30
|
|Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee
|11:17
|
|Avery Bradley missed jump shot
|11:14
|
|Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee
|11:05
|
|LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|10:54
|
|Ja Morant missed floating jump shot
|10:52
|
|Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee
|10:36
|
|Alex Caruso missed jump shot
|10:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks
|10:27
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks made jump shot
|0-2
|10:01
|
|Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|9:51
|
|Dillon Brooks missed dunk
|9:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso
|9:43
|
|Anthony Davis missed driving layup
|9:42
|
|MEM team rebound
|9:26
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant
|0-4
|9:05
|
|Bad pass turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by De'Anthony Melton
|9:00
|
|De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot
|8:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley
|8:37
|
|LeBron James missed finger-roll layup
|8:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|8:26
|
|Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|8:18
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis
|7:55
|
|Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:50
|
|Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|7:49
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot
|0-6
|7:30
|
|LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|7:24
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis made floating jump shot
|2-6
|7:11
|
|+3
|De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson
|2-9
|6:56
|
|+3
|Anthony Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James
|5-9
|6:38
|
|Dillon Brooks missed jump shot
|6:35
|
|Defensive rebound by LeBron James
|6:24
|
|+3
|Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis
|8-9
|6:22
|
|Full timeout called
|6:07
|
|Jonas Valanciunas missed turnaround jump shot
|6:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|5:55
|
|Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:52
|
|Offensive rebound by LeBron James
|5:51
|
|Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Ja Morant
|5:43
|
|+2
|Ja Morant made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson
|8-11
|5:30
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis made jump shot, assist by LeBron James
|10-11
|5:21
|
|Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot
|5:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|5:03
|
|Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|4:56
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Alex Caruso
|4:52
|
|+2
|LeBron James made driving layup
|12-11
|4:52
|
|Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks
|4:52
|
|+1
|LeBron James made free throw
|13-11
|4:36
|
|+2
|Gorgui Dieng made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant
|13-13
|4:24
|
|Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas
|4:18
|
|+2
|Kyle Kuzma made jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley
|15-13
|4:02
|
|Ja Morant missed dunk, blocked by Anthony Davis
|4:02
|
|MEM team rebound
|3:54
|
|+3
|Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng
|15-16
|3:41
|
|Anthony Davis missed dunk, blocked by Gorgui Dieng
|3:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|3:34
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis made dunk
|17-16
|3:28
|
|Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot
|3:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Ja Morant
|3:26
|
|Ja Morant missed dunk
|3:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|3:17
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made dunk
|17-18
|3:10
|
|Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|2:56
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made layup, assist by Ja Morant
|17-20
|2:56
|
|Full timeout called
|2:45
|
|+3
|Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma
|20-20
|2:23
|
|Josh Jackson missed jump shot
|2:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma
|2:17
|
|Personal foul on Yuta Watanabe
|2:08
|
|+2
|Markieff Morris made jump shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma
|22-20
|1:48
|
|+2
|Josh Jackson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ja Morant
|22-22
|1:33
|
|Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|1:28
|
|Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma
|1:13
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Tyus Jones
|1:08
|
|+2
|Ja Morant made dunk, assist by Josh Jackson
|22-24
|0:45
|
|+3
|Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|25-24
|0:38
|
|+3
|Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|25-27
|0:13
|
|Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma
|0:13
|
|Turnover on Kyle Kuzma
|0:02
|
|Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|0:02
|
|+1
|Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws
|25-28
|0:02
|
|+1
|Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25-29
|0:00
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|LAL team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|
|Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Yuta Watanabe
|11:37
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. floating jump shot
|11:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|11:26
|
|LeBron James missed floating jump shot
|11:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|11:25
|
|Shooting foul on Josh Jackson
|11:25
|
|+1
|Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27-29
|11:25
|
|+1
|Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28-29
|11:25
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|11:25
|
|+1
|Dillon Brooks made free throw
|27-30
|11:08
|
|Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|10:57
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|29-30
|10:44
|
|Dillon Brooks missed jump shot
|10:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|10:30
|
|Josh Jackson missed jump shot
|10:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|10:25
|
|Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot
|10:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma
|10:07
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot
|10:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|9:58
|
|Josh Jackson missed layup
|9:53
|
|Offensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe
|9:53
|
|+2
|Yuta Watanabe made dunk
|29-32
|9:48
|
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James
|31-32
|9:32
|
|Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:28
|
|Offensive rebound by John Konchar
|9:28
|
|Personal foul on LeBron James
|9:19
|
|Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Dwight Howard
|9:14
|
|Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:07
|
|Offensive rebound by LeBron James
|9:02
|
|Dwight Howard missed dunk, blocked by John Konchar
|9:02
|
|LAL team rebound
|8:55
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|8:45
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks made jump shot
|31-34
|8:29
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot
|8:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|8:23
|
|Dwight Howard missed dunk
|8:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|8:21
|
|Markieff Morris missed dunk
|8:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|8:17
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones
|31-37
|8:16
|
|Full timeout called
|8:07
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot
|8:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|7:58
|
|Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot
|7:54
|
|Defensive rebound by LeBron James
|7:46
|
|+2
|Alex Caruso made jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris
|33-37
|7:18
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:13
|
|Offensive rebound by John Konchar
|7:13
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by John Konchar
|33-39
|6:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on LeBron James, stolen by John Konchar
|6:56
|
|Personal foul on Dwight Howard
|6:34
|
|Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot
|6:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|6:28
|
|+3
|John Konchar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas
|33-42
|6:23
|
|Full timeout called
|6:05
|
|Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|5:56
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Konchar
|33-45
|5:38
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed reverse layup
|5:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|5:25
|
|+2
|Tyus Jones made driving layup
|33-47
|5:05
|
|Lost ball turnover on Rajon Rondo, stolen by John Konchar
|5:00
|
|+2
|Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones
|33-49
|4:37
|
|Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|4:30
|
|Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas
|4:30
|
|+1
|Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws
|34-49
|4:30
|
|+1
|Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35-49
|4:17
|
|+2
|Ja Morant made jump shot
|35-51
|4:07
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis made turnaround jump shot
|37-51
|4:07
|
|Shooting foul on John Konchar
|4:07
|
|Anthony Davis missed free throw
|4:04
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|3:46
|
|Personal foul on Dwight Howard
|3:40
|
|+3
|Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson
|37-54
|3:17
|
|+3
|Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley
|40-54
|2:54
|
|Lost ball turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Rajon Rondo
|2:50
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis made finger-roll layup, assist by Rajon Rondo
|42-54
|2:46
|
|Full timeout called
|2:38
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|2:29
|
|Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Gorgui Dieng
|2:10
|
|De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:06
|
|Defensive rebound by LeBron James
|2:00
|
|Avery Bradley missed driving layup
|1:57
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|1:54
|
|Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma
|1:49
|
|Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|1:32
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton
|42-56
|1:08
|
|+2
|LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Anthony Davis
|44-56
|0:53
|
|Offensive foul on Dillon Brooks
|0:53
|
|Turnover on Dillon Brooks
|0:35
|
|+2
|LeBron James made turnaround jump shot
|46-56
|0:18
|
|+2
|Ja Morant made jump shot
|46-58
|0:02
|
|Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James
|0:00
|
|Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|MEM team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:36
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|11:24
|
|+3
|Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas
|46-61
|11:07
|
|+3
|LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis
|49-61
|10:55
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant
|49-63
|10:43
|
|+2
|Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by LeBron James
|51-63
|10:25
|
|Personal foul on JaVale McGee
|10:19
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:16
|
|Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee
|10:05
|
|+3
|LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot
|54-63
|9:50
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant
|54-65
|9:32
|
|LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:30
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|9:15
|
|+3
|Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton
|54-68
|9:04
|
|Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|8:53
|
|Shooting foul on JaVale McGee
|8:53
|
|+1
|Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-69
|8:53
|
|+1
|Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54-70
|8:45
|
|Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by De'Anthony Melton
|8:43
|
|Personal foul on Avery Bradley
|8:36
|
|Personal foul on Avery Bradley
|8:29
|
|Dillon Brooks missed jump shot
|8:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|8:21
|
|+2
|Alex Caruso made floating jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis
|56-70
|8:04
|
|Dillon Brooks missed jump shot
|8:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso
|7:43
|
|+2
|JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James
|58-70
|7:20
|
|+2
|Ja Morant made floating jump shot
|58-72
|7:04
|
|Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by De'Anthony Melton
|6:51
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant
|58-74
|6:51
|
|Full timeout called
|6:42
|
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|6:31
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made dunk, assist by Ja Morant
|58-76
|6:12
|
|Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas
|5:59
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo
|5:43
|
|Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk, blocked by Anthony Davis
|5:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|5:24
|
|+2
|LeBron James made finger-roll layup
|60-76
|5:11
|
|Personal foul on Anthony Davis
|5:11
|
|Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:11
|
|MEM team rebound
|5:11
|
|+1
|Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-77
|5:02
|
|Anthony Davis missed jump shot
|5:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|4:42
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant
|60-79
|4:21
|
|LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|4:04
|
|Offensive foul on Ja Morant
|4:04
|
|Turnover on Ja Morant
|3:59
|
|Rajon Rondo missed jump shot
|3:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks
|3:49
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|3:44
|
|Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks
|3:39
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Ja Morant
|3:33
|
|Ja Morant missed dunk
|3:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|3:32
|
|+2
|LeBron James made reverse layup, assist by Rajon Rondo
|62-79
|3:32
|
|Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks
|3:32
|
|LeBron James missed free throw
|3:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris