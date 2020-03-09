PHO
POR

Baynes hopes to stay hot as Suns visit Blazers

  • FLM
  • Mar 09, 2020

Aron Baynes figures to receive plenty of attention when the Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old center turned in the performance of a lifetime against Portland last Friday when he established career bests of 37 points and nine 3-pointers as the Suns earned a 127-117 win in Phoenix.

Baynes, who was starting in place of center Deandre Ayton (ankle), also collected 16 rebounds in the stellar outing. Making it more stunning was that coach Monty Williams didn't even summon him to enter the previous game against the Toronto Raptors.

"It can be funny in the NBA like that," Baynes told reporters. "Night to night, it can be completely different. One thing we've done well as a team is a next-man-up mentality. If you go out there and play within Monty's system, he usually puts you in places to succeed."

Baynes remained hot two nights later when he followed up with 24 points and four 3-pointers on Sunday in Phoenix's impressive 140-131 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now he looks to help Phoenix defeat Portland for the third straight time after the Blazers won the previous 11 encounters.

And Portland certainly will be closely observing where he is on the court after being stunned by his Friday shooting splurge.

"You expect him to make some threes, but you don't expect him to make that many," Portland coach Terry Stotts told reporters.

Baynes has made 58 3-pointers this season after entering the season with just 25 makes in his first seven seasons combined. He also is averaging career bests of 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Baynes was one of four Phoenix players to top 20 points in the win over the Bucks, who were missing reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a knee injury.

Shooting guard Devin Booker scored 20 of his 36 points in the first quarter as the Suns opened the contest with a 47-point stanza. Booker finished 13 of 17 from the field -- including 4 of 6 from 3-point range -- and also recorded eight assists.

Point guard Ricky Rubio recorded 25 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his seventh career triple-double, and forward Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and 10 rebounds.

"You could just tell right from the start of the game," Booker said afterward. "The energy, the aura around the locker room and the passion everyone showed. Even when we were up a lot, we are playing the right way, and when they make a run, we are playing the right way."

The Suns are a distant six games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. But suddenly, they are just 1 1/2 games behind the Trail Blazers, who have been on the decline with eight losses in the past 11 games.

The Blazers were soundly beaten 123-111 by the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in the opener of a six-game homestand. The Kings tied a franchise record with 21 3-pointers and were comfortably ahead 77-54 at halftime while snapping a 12-game losing streak in Portland.

"I thought we played like a team that was coming home," Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard said of his team's poor effort. "It was like we were counting on being on our home floor to kind of go in our direction and they came out aggressive, in attack mode on fire, and jumped out to a big lead. We had a hard time getting back into it."

It was a devastating setback that dropped Portland nine games below .500, and the club's 4 1/2-game deficit behind the Grizzlies is looking pretty hefty when you consider the Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and perhaps the Suns are all in the mix.

"We didn't play like a desperate team, a team fighting for a playoff spot," Stotts told reporters. "It's tough to win in this league, much less when you don't compete as hard as you can. I thought the second half we played hard, but the deficit was too big."

Lillard had a rare poor outing, scoring 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-10 accuracy from 3-point range.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
PHO Suns 25
POR Trail Blazers 38

Time Team Play Score
0:26 +1 Nassir Little made 1st of 2 free throws 103-120
0:26   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Nassir Little  
0:33   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
0:51   Nassir Little missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:54   Offensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
0:58   Gary Trent Jr. missed floating jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
1:06   Cheick Diallo missed layup  
1:17   PHO team rebound  
1:18   Nassir Little missed hook shot  
1:34 +1 Jevon Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 103-119
1:34 +1 Jevon Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 102-119
1:34   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
1:37 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 101-119
1:59   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:59   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by CJ McCollum  
2:06   Traveling violation turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
2:13   Personal foul on Ty Jerome  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
2:29   Dario Saric missed driving layup  
2:46 +3 Carmelo Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 101-116
2:54   Jumpball  
2:54   POR team rebound  
2:56   Jevon Carter missed layup  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:04   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
3:11 +1 Ricky Rubio made 3rd of 3 free throws 101-113
3:11 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 3 free throws 100-113
3:11 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 3 free throws 99-113
3:11   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
3:21 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 98-113
3:37 +2 Mikal Bridges made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 98-111
3:54   Full timeout called  
4:02 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 96-111
4:07   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
4:08   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
4:25 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 96-108
4:47 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 96-106
4:47 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 95-106
4:47   Shooting foul on Damian Lillard  
5:00   Full timeout called  
5:01 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 94-106
5:18 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 94-103
5:44 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 91-103
6:03 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 91-101
6:17 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 88-101
6:38 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 88-98
6:57 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Carmelo Anthony 85-98
7:15 +1 Devin Booker made 3rd of 3 free throws 85-96
7:15 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 3 free throws 84-96
7:15 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 3 free throws 83-96
7:15   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
7:28 +3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 82-96
7:53 +2 Ricky Rubio made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker 82-93
7:53 +2 Ricky Rubio made driving layup, assist by Devin Booker 82-93
8:03   PHO team rebound  
8:05   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:14   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
8:30 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 80-93
8:31   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:33   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
8:40   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Damian Lillard  
8:55 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-91
8:55 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 80-90
8:55   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
9:02   Mikal Bridges missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:22   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
9:35   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Full timeout called  
9:53 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 80-89
10:03   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:05   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Violation  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Mario Hezonja  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
10:20   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
10:20   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
10:20 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 80-86
10:33   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
10:36   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
10:44   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
11:03 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-84
11:03 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 79-84
11:03   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
11:12 +2 Mario Hezonja made jump shot 78-84
11:18   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:22   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
11:24   Aron Baynes missed layup  
11:47   Turnover on Mario Hezonja  
11:47   Offensive foul on Mario Hezonja  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 25
POR Trail Blazers 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
0:21   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
0:32   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
0:42 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-82
0:42 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 78-81
0:42   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
0:55   Dario Saric missed dunk  
0:55   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
0:59   Devin Booker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:59 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 78-80
0:59   Shooting foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:00   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jevon Carter  
1:20 +2 Cheick Diallo made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 77-80
1:25   Lost ball turnover on Mario Hezonja, stolen by Jevon Carter  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
1:30   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46 +3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 75-80
1:50   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Damian Lillard  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
2:00   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
2:28   POR team rebound  
2:31   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
2:41   Devin Booker missed hook shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
3:06   Trevor Ariza missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:06 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 75-77
3:06   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:12   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:23   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot, blocked by Cheick Diallo  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:25   Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot  
3:35   POR team rebound  
3:36   CJ McCollum missed driving layup, blocked by Dario Saric  
3:50 +2 Dario Saric made reverse layup 75-76
3:53   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:53   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 73-76
4:24 +2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 73-73
4:29   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
4:31   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
4:54 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 71-73
5:00   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:02   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:19   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:27   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
5:47   Turnover on Aron Baynes  
5:47   Offensive foul on Aron Baynes  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:55   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 68-73
6:27   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
6:38 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-73
6:38 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 66-72
6:38   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Hassan Whiteside  
6:58   Full timeout called  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
7:09   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
7:15   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
7:28 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 66-71
7:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:28 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 65-71
7:29   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:29   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
7:45 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 65-69
8:02 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 63-69
8:20   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Aron Baynes, stolen by Damian Lillard  
8:27   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
8:45 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 63-67
8:55   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:57   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 63-65
9:24   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:28   Devin Booker missed reverse layup  
9:38 +2 Hassan Whiteside made driving layup, assist by Damian Lillard 63-62
9:52 +2 Aron Baynes made hook shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 63-60
10:01   Personal foul on Damian Lillard  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
10:24 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 61-60
10:40 +2 Trevor Ariza made jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 58-60
10:48   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:49   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
10:59 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 58-58
11:09 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 58-56
11:21 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup, assist by Carmelo Anthony 55-56
11:45 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot, assist by Aron Baynes 55-54

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 25
POR Trail Blazers 18

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
0:01   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
0:12   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33 +2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 53-54
0:45   Personal foul on Dario Saric  
1:01 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 53-52
1:09   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
1:12   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
1:27   Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot  
1:33   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
1:36   Aron Baynes missed hook shot  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
1:41   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
2:05 +2 Trevor Ariza made reverse layup, assist by Hassan Whiteside 50-52
2:10   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:13   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:22   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
2:31   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
2:42   Dario Saric missed hook shot, blocked by Carmelo Anthony  
2:54   Full timeout called  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
3:06   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:13   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
3:23   Traveling violation turnover on Damian Lillard  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:26   Dario Saric missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Carmelo Anthony  
3:39   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
3:39   POR team rebound  
3:39   Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Trevor Ariza  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
3:44   Damian Lillard missed layup  
3:58   Out of bounds turnover on Jevon Carter  
4:07 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-50
4:07 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 50-49
4:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:07 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 49-49
4:07   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
4:23 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 49-48
4:33   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:34   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:45   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
5:09   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
5:15   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Damian Lillard  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter