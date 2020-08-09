|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis made dunk
|
59-64
|
0:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Nikola Jokic missed jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
Torrey Craig made dunk
|
59-62
|
1:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Torrey Craig missed layup
|
|
1:32
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis made jump shot
|
57-62
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Paul Millsap
|
57-60
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Kuzma made layup, assist by LeBron James
|
55-60
|
2:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Porter Jr., stolen by Anthony Davis
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Violation
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
2:51
|
|
+3
|
LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis
|
55-58
|
2:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Michael Porter Jr., stolen by Anthony Davis
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Nikola Jokic
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Paul Millsap made dunk
|
55-55
|
3:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Torrey Craig missed reverse layup
|
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James made free throw
|
53-55
|
3:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.
|
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James made layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma
|
53-54
|
3:39
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Murray
|
|
3:54
|
|
+3
|
LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot
|
53-52
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Murray made driving layup
|
53-49
|
4:14
|
|
|
DEN team rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Alex Caruso missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
LAL team rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Alex Caruso missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nikola Jokic
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Alex Caruso
|
|
4:35
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Howard made dunk
|
51-49
|
4:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
LeBron James missed hook shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Anthony Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:50
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-47
|
4:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paul Millsap
|
|
5:11
|
|
+3
|
Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier
|
51-46
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Dion Waiters made floating jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso
|
48-46
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Michael Porter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap
|
48-44
|
5:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Anthony Davis missed jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Paul Millsap
|
|
6:18
|
|
+3
|
Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris
|
46-44
|
6:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee missed floating jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Markieff Morris made reverse layup, assist by Dion Waiters
|
43-44
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
PJ Dozier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-42
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
PJ Dozier made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-42
|
6:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Talen Horton-Tucker
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
LeBron James missed floating jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Mason Plumlee made layup, assist by PJ Dozier
|
41-42
|
7:34
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
7:34
|
|
+3
|
Markieff Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dion Waiters
|
39-42
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Monte Morris missed jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James made finger-roll layup
|
39-39
|
8:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Bol Bol missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Dion Waiters made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James
|
39-37
|
8:47
|
|
+2
|
PJ Dozier made jump shot
|
39-35
|
8:58
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-35
|
8:58
|
|
|
LAL team rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bol Bol
|
|
9:08
|
|
+2
|
Bol Bol made jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee
|
37-34
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-34
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-33
|
9:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Dion Waiters missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
9:48
|
|
+1
|
Mason Plumlee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-32
|
9:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dwight Howard
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bol Bol
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Bol Bol made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-32
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Bol Bol made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-32
|
10:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dwight Howard
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Monte Morris missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bol Bol
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
LeBron James missed jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
+3
|
Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee
|
32-32
|
11:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Mason Plumlee
|
|
11:30
|
|
+1
|
Dion Waiters made free throw
|
29-32
|
11:30
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|
|
11:39
|
|
+1
|
PJ Dozier made free throw
|
29-31
|
11:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Talen Horton-Tucker
|
|
11:39
|
|
+3
|
PJ Dozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris
|
28-31