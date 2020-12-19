|
0:54
|
|
|
Derrick Rose turnover (Raul Neto steals)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+3
|
Robin Lopez makes three point jump shot (Ish Smith assists)
|
27-29
|
1:21
|
|
|
Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Davis Bertans steals)
|
|
1:34
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot
|
27-26
|
1:47
|
|
|
Robin Lopez defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Davis Bertans personal foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
+3
|
Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot
|
27-24
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Russell Westbrook makes two point driving layup
|
24-24
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Rose makes two point jump shot
|
24-22
|
2:52
|
|
|
Pistons 60 second timeout
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Raul Neto turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Raul Neto offensive foul (Charge) (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Sekou Doumbouya turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Svi Mykhailiuk turnover (bad pass) (Robin Lopez steals)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Svi Mykhailiuk offensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Davis Bertans blocks Jahlil Okafor's two point putback layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Svi Mykhailiuk misses two point layup
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Svi Mykhailiuk defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-22
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-22
|
3:45
|
|
|
Bradley Beal shooting foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Ish Smith defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Deni Avdija makes two point driving layup (Davis Bertans assists)
|
20-22
|
4:26
|
|
|
Josh Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Davis Bertans steals)
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Josh Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Ish Smith misses two point layup
|
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
Blake Griffin makes two point hook shot
|
20-20
|
4:49
|
|
|
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-20
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-19
|
5:17
|
|
|
Josh Jackson shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|
|
5:36
|
|
+1
|
Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-18
|
5:36
|
|
|
Ish Smith shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)
|
|
5:36
|
|
+3
|
Killian Hayes makes three point step back jump shot
|
17-18
|
5:59
|
|
+3
|
Davis Bertans makes three point jump shot (Bradley Beal assists)
|
14-18
|
6:04
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee turnover (lost ball) (Bradley Beal steals)
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Delon Wright offensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Blake Griffin misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-15
|
6:34
|
|
|
Wizards 60 second timeout
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Bryant makes two point dunk (Russell Westbrook assists)
|
14-14
|
6:44
|
|
+3
|
Killian Hayes makes three point jump shot (Mason Plumlee assists)
|
14-12
|
7:03
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point jump shot
|
11-12
|
7:08
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Jerami Grant defensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Bradley Beal blocks Delon Wright's three point jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
+1
|
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-10
|
7:49
|
|
|
Killian Hayes shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point floating jump shot
|
11-9
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Blake Griffin makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
11-7
|
8:14
|
|
|
Delon Wright defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bryant steals)
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Anthony Gill personal foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Blake Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Delon Wright makes two point layup
|
9-7
|
8:58
|
|
|
Anthony Gill turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
+1
|
Delon Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-7
|
9:27
|
|
+1
|
Delon Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-7
|
9:27
|
|
|
Deni Avdija shooting foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)
|
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Bryant makes two point hook shot (Deni Avdija assists)
|
5-7
|
9:45
|
|
|
Russell Westbrook defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
+1
|
Deni Avdija makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-5
|
10:01
|
|
|
Wizards offensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Deni Avdija misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Jerami Grant shooting foul (Deni Avdija draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Jerami Grant defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-4
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-4
|
10:28
|
|
|
Anthony Gill shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
+3
|
Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists)
|
3-4
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Gill makes two point driving hook shot (Bradley Beal assists)
|
0-4
|
11:23
|
|
|
Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Bradley Beal makes two point reverse layup
|
0-2
|
12:00
|
|
|
Mason Plumlee vs. Thomas Bryant (Anthony Gill gains possession)
|