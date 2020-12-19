DET
WAS

1st Quarter
DET
Pistons
27
WAS
Wizards
29

Time Team Play Score
0:54   Derrick Rose turnover (Raul Neto steals)  
1:04 +3 Robin Lopez makes three point jump shot (Ish Smith assists) 27-29
1:21   Derrick Rose turnover (bad pass) (Davis Bertans steals)  
1:34 +2 Russell Westbrook makes two point jump shot 27-26
1:47   Robin Lopez defensive rebound  
1:50   Sekou Doumbouya misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:50   Davis Bertans personal foul (Sekou Doumbouya draws the foul)  
1:50   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
1:54   Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot  
2:04 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point jump shot 27-24
2:17 +2 Russell Westbrook makes two point driving layup 24-24
2:40 +2 Derrick Rose makes two point jump shot 24-22
2:52   Pistons 60 second timeout  
2:52   Raul Neto turnover (offensive foul)  
2:52   Raul Neto offensive foul (Charge) (Jahlil Okafor draws the foul)  
3:07   Sekou Doumbouya turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
3:10   Svi Mykhailiuk turnover (bad pass) (Robin Lopez steals)  
3:15   Svi Mykhailiuk offensive rebound  
3:19   Davis Bertans blocks Jahlil Okafor's two point putback layup  
3:20   Jahlil Okafor offensive rebound  
3:22   Svi Mykhailiuk misses two point layup  
3:27   Svi Mykhailiuk defensive rebound  
3:32   Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot  
3:45 +1 Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-22
3:45 +1 Josh Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-22
3:45   Bradley Beal shooting foul (Josh Jackson draws the foul)  
3:47   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
3:51   Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot  
3:52   Ish Smith defensive rebound  
3:57   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
4:19 +2 Deni Avdija makes two point driving layup (Davis Bertans assists) 20-22
4:26   Josh Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Davis Bertans steals)  
4:29   Josh Jackson defensive rebound  
4:33   Ish Smith misses two point layup  
4:41 +2 Blake Griffin makes two point hook shot 20-20
4:49   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
4:55   Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot  
5:03   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
5:05   Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot  
5:17 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-20
5:17 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-19
5:17   Josh Jackson shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)  
5:36 +1 Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 18-18
5:36   Ish Smith shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)  
5:36 +3 Killian Hayes makes three point step back jump shot 17-18
5:59 +3 Davis Bertans makes three point jump shot (Bradley Beal assists) 14-18
6:04   Mason Plumlee turnover (lost ball) (Bradley Beal steals)  
6:18   Delon Wright offensive rebound  
6:21   Blake Griffin misses two point jump shot  
6:34 +1 Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-15
6:34   Wizards 60 second timeout  
6:34   Mason Plumlee shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)  
6:34 +2 Thomas Bryant makes two point dunk (Russell Westbrook assists) 14-14
6:44 +3 Killian Hayes makes three point jump shot (Mason Plumlee assists) 14-12
7:03 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point jump shot 11-12
7:08   Russell Westbrook defensive rebound  
7:13   Jerami Grant misses three point jump shot  
7:20   Jerami Grant defensive rebound  
7:26   Russell Westbrook misses two point jump shot  
7:27   Deni Avdija defensive rebound  
7:35   Bradley Beal blocks Delon Wright's three point jump shot  
7:49 +1 Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-10
7:49   Killian Hayes shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)  
7:49 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point floating jump shot 11-9
8:01 +2 Blake Griffin makes two point turnaround hook shot 11-7
8:14   Delon Wright defensive rebound  
8:20   Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot  
8:26   Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bryant steals)  
8:28   Anthony Gill personal foul (Mason Plumlee draws the foul)  
8:36   Blake Griffin defensive rebound  
8:40   Deni Avdija misses three point jump shot  
8:54 +2 Delon Wright makes two point layup 9-7
8:58   Anthony Gill turnover (bad pass) (Delon Wright steals)  
9:04   Jerami Grant turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)  
9:10   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
9:15   Russell Westbrook misses three point jump shot  
9:27 +1 Delon Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-7
9:27 +1 Delon Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-7
9:27   Deni Avdija shooting foul (Delon Wright draws the foul)  
9:38 +2 Thomas Bryant makes two point hook shot (Deni Avdija assists) 5-7
9:45   Russell Westbrook defensive rebound  
9:49   Blake Griffin misses three point jump shot  
10:01 +1 Deni Avdija makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-5
10:01   Wizards offensive rebound  
10:01   Deni Avdija misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:01   Jerami Grant shooting foul (Deni Avdija draws the foul)  
10:05   Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Deni Avdija steals)  
10:10   Jerami Grant defensive rebound  
10:13   Thomas Bryant misses two point alley-oop dunk  
10:28 +1 Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-4
10:28 +1 Jerami Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-4
10:28   Anthony Gill shooting foul (Jerami Grant draws the foul)  
10:28   Mason Plumlee defensive rebound  
10:31   Thomas Bryant misses three point jump shot  
10:44 +3 Jerami Grant makes three point jump shot (Delon Wright assists) 3-4
11:07 +2 Anthony Gill makes two point driving hook shot (Bradley Beal assists) 0-4
11:23   Thomas Bryant defensive rebound  
11:27   Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot  
11:48 +2 Bradley Beal makes two point reverse layup 0-2
12:00   Mason Plumlee vs. Thomas Bryant (Anthony Gill gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 27 29
Field Goals 8-17 (47.1%) 11-22 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 14 8
Offensive 3 0
Defensive 11 7
Team 0 1
Assists 2 6
Steals 1 8
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 9 2
Fouls 4 7
Technicals 0 0
Key Players
K. Hayes PG
T. Bryant C 10.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 4.0 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Hayes PG 7 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
T. Bryant C 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
47.1 FG% 50.0
44.4 3PT FG% 20.0
87.5 FT% 83.3
Pistons
Starters
S. Mykhailiuk
D. Rose
J. Jackson
J. Okafor
S. Doumbouya
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Mykhailiuk 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 1 0 4
D. Rose 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 -2 0
J. Jackson 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 4 0 0 1 0 3 -2 4
J. Okafor 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 -2 1
S. Doumbouya 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 -2 -1
Total 27 14 2 8/17 4/9 7/8 4 14 1 0 9 3 11 -8 8
Wizards
Starters
R. Westbrook
R. Lopez
D. Bertans
I. Smith
R. Neto
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 4 2 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2 +3 8
R. Lopez 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 +2 5
D. Bertans 3 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 5 2 1 0 0 0 +1 8
I. Smith 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1 +1 3
R. Neto 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 1 0 0 +2 0
Total 29 7 6 11/22 2/10 5/6 7 21 8 2 2 0 7 +9 24
