ATL
MEM
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:49
|
|Grizzlies misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|
|Clint Capela turnover (offensive foul)
|11:02
|
|Clint Capela offensive foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)
|11:08
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|11:10
|
|Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot
|11:18
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|11:21
|
|John Collins misses three point jump shot
|11:27
|
|Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (Cam Reddish steals)
|11:46
|
|+1
|Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-61
|11:46
|
|+1
|Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-61
|11:46
|
|Dillon Brooks shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|+3
|Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|51-61
|0:04
|
|+3
|Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot
|51-58
|0:11
|
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot
|48-58
|0:31
|
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|
|+1
|Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-56
|0:53
|
|+1
|Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-55
|0:53
|
|Danilo Gallinari personal foul (Take) (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|0:54
|
|Danilo Gallinari turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Allen steals)
|1:15
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|1:17
|
|Ja Morant misses three point jump shot
|1:38
|
|+1
|Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-54
|1:38
|
|Gorgui Dieng shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)
|1:38
|
|+2
|Danilo Gallinari makes two point finger roll layup
|47-54
|1:49
|
|+1
|Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-54
|1:49
|
|+1
|Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-53
|1:49
|
|Trae Young shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|2:00
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-52
|2:00
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|2:00
|
|Trae Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:00
|
|Desmond Bane shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|2:03
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Ja Morant misses two point floating jump shot
|2:14
|
|De'Andre Hunter personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|2:22
|
|+3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot
|44-52
|2:49
|
|+3
|De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|41-52
|2:52
|
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Kyle Anderson blocks Bogdan Bogdanovic's two point finger roll layup
|3:18
|
|De'Anthony Melton turnover (offensive foul)
|3:18
|
|De'Anthony Melton offensive foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|3:26
|
|+1
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-49
|3:26
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:26
|
|Ja Morant shooting foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|3:30
|
|Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (Bruno Fernando steals)
|3:42
|
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|4:03
|
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|4:06
|
|Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
|4:11
|
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Kyle Anderson misses two point reverse layup
|4:41
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-49
|4:41
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-49
|4:41
|
|Dillon Brooks shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|5:02
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|38-49
|5:10
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|5:25
|
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|5:26
|
|Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|
|+3
|Cam Reddish makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|38-46
|6:04
|
|+1
|Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-46
|6:04
|
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|6:04
|
|Jonas Valanciunas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:04
|
|Clint Capela shooting foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)
|6:04
|
|Jonas Valanciunas offensive rebound
|6:05
|
|Dillon Brooks misses two point floating jump shot
|6:09
|
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Ja Morant misses two point floating jump shot
|6:22
|
|+1
|Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-45
|6:22
|
|+1
|Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-45
|6:22
|
|Jonas Valanciunas shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)
|6:30
|
|Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)
|6:38
|
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|6:38
|
|Dillon Brooks misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|6:38
|
|Hawks technical foul (Defensive three second)
|6:49
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-45
|6:49
|
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-45
|6:49
|
|Kyle Anderson personal foul (Take) (Trae Young draws the foul)
|6:49
|
|Dillon Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Trae Young steals)
|6:54
|
|Clint Capela personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|7:02
|
|+1
|Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-45
|7:02
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|7:02
|
|Cam Reddish misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:02
|
|De'Anthony Melton shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)
|7:21
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|30-45
|7:25
|
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
|7:40
|
|+3
|De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|30-42
|7:52
|
|Grizzlies delay of game violation
|7:52
|
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|7:52
|
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point layup (Cam Reddish assists)
|30-39
|7:57
|
|John Collins defensive rebound
|7:59
|
|Jonas Valanciunas misses two point turnaround hook shot
|8:15
|
|Clint Capela turnover (lost ball) (Tyus Jones steals)
|8:16
|
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|8:18
|
|John Collins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:18
|
|+1
|John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-39
|8:18
|
|Brandon Clarke shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)
|8:20
|
|Cam Reddish defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Brandon Clarke misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point floating jump shot (Clint Capela assists)
|27-39
|8:43
|
|Tyus Jones personal foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|8:50
|
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot
|9:01
|
|+2
|Cam Reddish makes two point floating jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|25-39
|9:21
|
|Dillon Brooks personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|9:21
|
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|9:23
|
|Bruno Fernando blocks Dillon Brooks's two point driving layup
|9:31
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|9:34
|
|Trae Young misses two point jump shot
|9:49
|
|+2
|Grayson Allen makes two point driving layup (Dillon Brooks assists)
|23-39
|10:00
|
|+3
|Kevin Huerter makes three point step back jump shot (Bruno Fernando assists)
|23-37
|10:13
|
|+2
|Tyus Jones makes two point floating jump shot
|20-37
|10:24
|
|Kevin Huerter turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:32
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|10:35
|
|Dillon Brooks misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|10:55
|
|+1
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-35
|10:55
|
|Brandon Clarke shooting foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|10:55
|
|+2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point floating jump shot
|19-35
|11:10
|
|+3
|Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists)
|17-35
|11:17
|
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|11:18
|
|Jonas Valanciunas misses two point jump shot
|11:35
|
|Bruno Fernando turnover (offensive foul)
|11:35
|
|Bruno Fernando offensive foul (Grayson Allen draws the foul)
|11:46
|
|+3
|Brandon Clarke makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists)
|17-32
|11:51
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|11:53
|
|Kevin Huerter misses two point finger roll layup
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|
|Desmond Bane turnover (traveling)
|0:28
|
|Brandon Clarke defensive rebound
|0:30
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot
|0:49
|
|Bruno Fernando defensive rebound
|0:50
|
|Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|
|+2
|Bruno Fernando makes two point floating jump shot (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|17-29
|1:29
|
|Gorgui Dieng personal foul (Loose ball) (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)
|1:29
|
|Brandon Clarke turnover (bad pass)
|1:43
|
|Gorgui Dieng defensive goaltending violation
|1:43
|
|+2
|Danilo Gallinari makes two point driving layup
|15-29
|1:54
|
|De'Anthony Melton turnover (out of bounds step)
|1:54
|
|De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Bruno Fernando misses two point floating jump shot
|2:02
|
|Solomon Hill defensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot
|2:14
|
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|2:14
|
|Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|Kevin Huerter misses two point floating jump shot
|2:26
|
|Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound
|2:28
|
|Gorgui Dieng misses two point jump shot
|2:46
|
|+2
|Bruno Fernando makes two point dunk (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|13-29
|3:03
|
|+1
|Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|11-29
|3:03
|
|+1
|Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|11-28
|3:03
|
|+1
|Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|11-27
|3:03
|
|Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)
|3:10
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic personal foul (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)
|3:23
|
|+2
|Kevin Huerter makes two point floating jump shot
|11-26
|3:35
|
|De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
|3:38
|
|Bruno Fernando defensive rebound
|3:40
|
|Ja Morant misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:40
|
|+1
|Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-26
|3:40
|
|John Collins shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|3:48
|
|Desmond Bane defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|John Collins misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|
|+2
|Gorgui Dieng makes two point reverse layup (Ja Morant assists)
|9-25
|4:15
|
|Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
|4:18
|
|Gorgui Dieng blocks Danilo Gallinari's two point driving layup
|4:36
|
|+1
|Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-23
|4:36
|
|Trae Young shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)
|4:36
|
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point layup (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|9-22
|4:44
|
|Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound
|4:46
|
|Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot
|4:56
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|4:56
|
|De'Anthony Melton blocks Bogdan Bogdanovic's two point layup
|4:59
|
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|5:02
|
|Jonas Valanciunas misses two point hook shot
|5:17
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|5:20
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses three point step back jump shot
|5:31
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists)
|9-20
|5:40
|
|+3
|Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|9-17
|6:00
|
|Kyle Anderson turnover (traveling)
|6:16
|
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|6:23
|
|De'Andre Hunter misses three point step back jump shot
|6:29
|
|Hawks offensive rebound
|6:29
|
|Jonas Valanciunas blocks Clint Capela's two point turnaround hook shot
|6:36
|
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|6:39
|
|Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|6:48
|
|Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot
|7:07
|
|+1
|Kyle Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-17
|7:07
|
|John Collins shooting foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)
|7:07
|
|+2
|Kyle Anderson makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|6-16
|7:07
|
|Kyle Anderson offensive rebound
|7:09
|
|Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point dunk (De'Andre Hunter assists)
|6-14
|7:28
|
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|Ja Morant misses three point jump shot
|7:36
|
|+1
|Grayson Allen makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|4-14
|7:36
|
|Hawks technical foul (Defensive three second)
|7:49
|
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|7:51
|
|Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|8:07
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|4-13
|8:12
|
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Anderson steals)
|8:19
|
|Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)
|8:26
|
|De'Andre Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Ja Morant steals)
|8:35
|
|Trae Young offensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks makes two point finger roll layup
|4-10
|9:05
|
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Allen steals)
|9:08
|
|Jonas Valanciunas turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)
|9:23
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-8
|9:23
|
|+1
|De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-8
|9:23
|
|Dillon Brooks shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|9:44
|
|+3
|Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allen assists)
|2-8
|9:48
|
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|John Collins misses two point driving layup
|10:02
|
|Cam Reddish defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|
|+2
|John Collins makes two point jump shot (Clint Capela assists)
|2-5
|10:41
|
|+3
|Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|0-5
|10:53
|
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|10:55
|