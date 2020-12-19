ATL
MEM

3rd Quarter
ATL
Hawks
2
MEM
Grizzlies
0

Time Team Play Score
10:49   Grizzlies misses two point jump shot  
11:02   Clint Capela turnover (offensive foul)  
11:02   Clint Capela offensive foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)  
11:08   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
11:10   Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot  
11:18   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
11:21   John Collins misses three point jump shot  
11:27   Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (Cam Reddish steals)  
11:46 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-61
11:46 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-61
11:46   Dillon Brooks shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
ATL
Hawks
34
MEM
Grizzlies
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 51-61
0:04 +3 Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot 51-58
0:11 +2 Ja Morant makes two point floating jump shot 48-58
0:31   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
0:34   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
0:53 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-56
0:53 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-55
0:53   Danilo Gallinari personal foul (Take) (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
0:54   Danilo Gallinari turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Allen steals)  
1:15   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
1:17   Ja Morant misses three point jump shot  
1:38 +1 Danilo Gallinari makes regular free throw 1 of 1 48-54
1:38   Gorgui Dieng shooting foul (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)  
1:38 +2 Danilo Gallinari makes two point finger roll layup 47-54
1:49 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-54
1:49 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-53
1:49   Trae Young shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
2:00 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-52
2:00   Hawks offensive rebound  
2:00   Trae Young misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:00   Desmond Bane shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)  
2:03   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
2:06   Ja Morant misses two point floating jump shot  
2:14   De'Andre Hunter personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
2:22 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot 44-52
2:49 +3 De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 41-52
2:52   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
2:54   Kyle Anderson blocks Bogdan Bogdanovic's two point finger roll layup  
3:18   De'Anthony Melton turnover (offensive foul)  
3:18   De'Anthony Melton offensive foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
3:26 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-49
3:26   Hawks offensive rebound  
3:26   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:26   Ja Morant shooting foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
3:30   Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (Bruno Fernando steals)  
3:42   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
3:45   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot  
4:01   Hawks 60 second timeout  
4:03   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
4:06   Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot  
4:11   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
4:15   Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot  
4:20   John Collins defensive rebound  
4:24   Kyle Anderson misses two point reverse layup  
4:41 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-49
4:41 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-49
4:41   Dillon Brooks shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
5:02 +3 Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (De'Anthony Melton assists) 38-49
5:10   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
5:13   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
5:25   Trae Young defensive rebound  
5:26   Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot  
5:43 +3 Cam Reddish makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists) 38-46
6:04 +1 Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-46
6:04   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
6:04   Jonas Valanciunas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:04   Clint Capela shooting foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)  
6:04   Jonas Valanciunas offensive rebound  
6:05   Dillon Brooks misses two point floating jump shot  
6:09   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
6:10   Ja Morant misses two point floating jump shot  
6:22 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-45
6:22 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-45
6:22   Jonas Valanciunas shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)  
6:30   Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)  
6:38   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
6:38   Dillon Brooks misses technical free throw 1 of 1  
6:38   Hawks technical foul (Defensive three second)  
6:49 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-45
6:49 +1 Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-45
6:49   Kyle Anderson personal foul (Take) (Trae Young draws the foul)  
6:49   Dillon Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Trae Young steals)  
6:54   Clint Capela personal foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
7:02 +1 Cam Reddish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-45
7:02   Hawks offensive rebound  
7:02   Cam Reddish misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:02   De'Anthony Melton shooting foul (Cam Reddish draws the foul)  
7:21 +3 Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 30-45
7:25   Kyle Anderson defensive rebound  
7:28   Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot  
7:40 +3 De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists) 30-42
7:52   Grizzlies delay of game violation  
7:52   Grizzlies 60 second timeout  
7:52 +2 Trae Young makes two point layup (Cam Reddish assists) 30-39
7:57   John Collins defensive rebound  
7:59   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point turnaround hook shot  
8:15   Clint Capela turnover (lost ball) (Tyus Jones steals)  
8:16   Clint Capela offensive rebound  
8:18   John Collins misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:18 +1 John Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-39
8:18   Brandon Clarke shooting foul (John Collins draws the foul)  
8:20   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
8:22   Brandon Clarke misses three point jump shot  
8:36 +2 Trae Young makes two point floating jump shot (Clint Capela assists) 27-39
8:43   Tyus Jones personal foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)  
8:50   Clint Capela defensive rebound  
8:53   Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot  
9:01 +2 Cam Reddish makes two point floating jump shot (Trae Young assists) 25-39
9:21   Dillon Brooks personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)  
9:21   Trae Young defensive rebound  
9:23   Bruno Fernando blocks Dillon Brooks's two point driving layup  
9:31   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
9:34   Trae Young misses two point jump shot  
9:49 +2 Grayson Allen makes two point driving layup (Dillon Brooks assists) 23-39
10:00 +3 Kevin Huerter makes three point step back jump shot (Bruno Fernando assists) 23-37
10:13 +2 Tyus Jones makes two point floating jump shot 20-37
10:24   Kevin Huerter turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:32   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
10:35   Dillon Brooks misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
10:55 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-35
10:55   Brandon Clarke shooting foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
10:55 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point floating jump shot 19-35
11:10 +3 Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists) 17-35
11:17   Grizzlies offensive rebound  
11:18   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point jump shot  
11:35   Bruno Fernando turnover (offensive foul)  
11:35   Bruno Fernando offensive foul (Grayson Allen draws the foul)  
11:46 +3 Brandon Clarke makes three point jump shot (Tyus Jones assists) 17-32
11:51   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
11:53   Kevin Huerter misses two point finger roll layup  

1st Quarter
ATL
Hawks
17
MEM
Grizzlies
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Hawks offensive rebound  
0:00   Kevin Huerter misses three point jump shot  
0:10   Desmond Bane turnover (traveling)  
0:28   Brandon Clarke defensive rebound  
0:30   Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point floating jump shot  
0:49   Bruno Fernando defensive rebound  
0:50   Tyus Jones misses three point jump shot  
1:08 +2 Bruno Fernando makes two point floating jump shot (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists) 17-29
1:29   Gorgui Dieng personal foul (Loose ball) (Danilo Gallinari draws the foul)  
1:29   Brandon Clarke turnover (bad pass)  
1:43   Gorgui Dieng defensive goaltending violation  
1:43 +2 Danilo Gallinari makes two point driving layup 15-29
1:54   De'Anthony Melton turnover (out of bounds step)  
1:54   De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound  
1:55   Bruno Fernando misses two point floating jump shot  
2:02   Solomon Hill defensive rebound  
2:06   Gorgui Dieng misses three point jump shot  
2:14   Grizzlies 60 second timeout  
2:14   Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound  
2:19   Kevin Huerter misses two point floating jump shot  
2:26   Danilo Gallinari defensive rebound  
2:28   Gorgui Dieng misses two point jump shot  
2:46 +2 Bruno Fernando makes two point dunk (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists) 13-29
3:03 +1 Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 3 of 3 11-29
3:03 +1 Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 3 11-28
3:03 +1 Tyus Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 3 11-27
3:03   Kevin Huerter shooting foul (Tyus Jones draws the foul)  
3:10   Bogdan Bogdanovic personal foul (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)  
3:23 +2 Kevin Huerter makes two point floating jump shot 11-26
3:35   De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Bogdan Bogdanovic draws the foul)  
3:38   Bruno Fernando defensive rebound  
3:40   Ja Morant misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:40 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-26
3:40   John Collins shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
3:48   Desmond Bane defensive rebound  
3:51   John Collins misses three point jump shot  
4:04 +2 Gorgui Dieng makes two point reverse layup (Ja Morant assists) 9-25
4:15   Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound  
4:18   Gorgui Dieng blocks Danilo Gallinari's two point driving layup  
4:36 +1 Ja Morant makes regular free throw 1 of 1 9-23
4:36   Trae Young shooting foul (Ja Morant draws the foul)  
4:36 +2 Ja Morant makes two point layup (De'Anthony Melton assists) 9-22
4:44   Gorgui Dieng defensive rebound  
4:46   Danilo Gallinari misses three point jump shot  
4:56   Hawks offensive rebound  
4:56   De'Anthony Melton blocks Bogdan Bogdanovic's two point layup  
4:59   Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound  
5:02   Jonas Valanciunas misses two point hook shot  
5:17   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
5:20   De'Andre Hunter misses three point step back jump shot  
5:31 +3 Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists) 9-20
5:40 +3 Danilo Gallinari makes three point jump shot (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists) 9-17
6:00   Kyle Anderson turnover (traveling)  
6:16   Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound  
6:23   De'Andre Hunter misses three point step back jump shot  
6:29   Hawks offensive rebound  
6:29   Jonas Valanciunas blocks Clint Capela's two point turnaround hook shot  
6:36   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
6:39   Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Grayson Allen defensive rebound  
6:48   Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot  
7:07 +1 Kyle Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-17
7:07   John Collins shooting foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)  
7:07 +2 Kyle Anderson makes two point fadeaway jump shot 6-16
7:07   Kyle Anderson offensive rebound  
7:09   Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot  
7:22 +2 Clint Capela makes two point dunk (De'Andre Hunter assists) 6-14
7:28   De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound  
7:31   Ja Morant misses three point jump shot  
7:36 +1 Grayson Allen makes technical free throw 1 of 1 4-14
7:36   Hawks technical foul (Defensive three second)  
7:49   Ja Morant defensive rebound  
7:51   Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot  
8:06   Hawks 60 second timeout  
8:07 +3 Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists) 4-13
8:12   Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Anderson steals)  
8:19   Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)  
8:26   De'Andre Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Ja Morant steals)  
8:35   Trae Young offensive rebound  
8:37   Trae Young misses three point jump shot  
8:55 +2 Dillon Brooks makes two point finger roll layup 4-10
9:05   Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Grayson Allen steals)  
9:08   Jonas Valanciunas turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)  
9:23 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-8
9:23 +1 De'Andre Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-8
9:23   Dillon Brooks shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)  
9:44 +3 Kyle Anderson makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allen assists) 2-8
9:48   Grayson Allen defensive rebound  
9:49   John Collins misses two point driving layup  
10:02   Cam Reddish defensive rebound  
10:07   Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot  
10:18 +2 John Collins makes two point jump shot (Clint Capela assists) 2-5
10:41 +3 Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists) 0-5
10:53   Grayson Allen defensive rebound  
