0:32
+2
Devonte' Graham makes two point jump shot
24-38
0:46
Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
1:05
LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
1:18
+2
Cole Anthony makes two point finger roll layup
22-38
1:32
Jalen McDaniels turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
1:46
+1
Khem Birch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-36
1:46
+1
Khem Birch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-35
1:46
Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)
1:46
Khem Birch offensive rebound
1:48
Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
1:56
LaMelo Ball personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
2:02
+2
Miles Bridges makes two point putback layup
22-34
2:04
Miles Bridges offensive rebound
2:07
Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
2:20
+3
Michael Carter-Williams makes three point jump shot (Chuma Okeke assists)
20-34
2:39
+3
Devonte' Graham makes three point step back jump shot
20-31
2:59
Miles Bridges defensive rebound
3:03
Michael Carter-Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:03
Jalen McDaniels shooting foul (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)
3:03
+2
Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Cole Anthony assists)
17-31
3:13
+2
Bismack Biyombo makes two point reverse layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
17-29
3:30
+2
Terrence Ross makes two point floating jump shot
15-29
3:40
Bismack Biyombo turnover (offensive foul)
3:40
Bismack Biyombo offensive foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)
3:44
LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
3:48
Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
3:48
Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot
4:01
+3
Miles Bridges makes three point jump shot
15-27
4:09
Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
4:12
Terrence Ross misses two point jump shot
4:24
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
4:24
Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
4:28
Miles Bridges defensive rebound
4:31
Cole Anthony misses two point jump shot
4:38
Chuma Okeke defensive rebound
4:42
Jalen McDaniels misses three point jump shot
4:51
Cole Anthony personal foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)
4:57
Miles Bridges defensive rebound
4:59
Bismack Biyombo blocks Aaron Gordon's two point driving layup
5:10
+2
Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot
12-27
5:27
Miles Bridges defensive rebound
5:31
Nikola Vucevic misses two point jump shot
5:42
Miles Bridges turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
5:46
+1
Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-27
5:46
+1
Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
10-26
5:46
Cody Martin shooting foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
5:53
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
5:54
Cody Zeller misses two point putback layup
5:54
Cody Zeller offensive rebound
5:59
LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
6:07
+2
Aaron Gordon makes two point putback dunk
10-25
6:07
Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
6:16
Markelle Fultz misses two point fadeaway jump shot
6:23
Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
6:25
LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot
6:32
Cody Zeller defensive rebound
6:36
Evan Fournier misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:36
Terry Rozier shooting foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)
6:36
+2
Evan Fournier makes two point floating jump shot
10-23
6:55
LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
7:13
Hornets 60 second timeout
7:16
+3
Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists)
10-21
7:21
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
7:23
P.J. Washington misses two point hook shot
7:31
Terry Rozier defensive rebound
7:34
Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot
7:42
Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
7:45
Cody Martin misses three point jump shot
8:11
+3
Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists)
10-18
8:23
+3
Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
10-15
8:45
+3
Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
7-15
8:53
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
8:58
Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
9:16
+3
Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists)
7-12
9:21
Aaron Gordon defensive rebound
9:23
P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
9:29
Devonte' Graham defensive rebound
9:31
Evan Fournier misses two point driving layup
9:48
+3
Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
7-9
10:03
+2
Nikola Vucevic makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists)
4-9
10:20
+2
Terry Rozier makes two point floating jump shot
4-7
10:27
+2
Aaron Gordon makes two point putback layup
2-7
10:27
Aaron Gordon offensive rebound
10:33
Markelle Fultz misses two point layup
10:45
+2
Cody Zeller makes two point layup (Terry Rozier assists)
2-5
10:53
+2
Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot
0-5
11:00
Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Markelle Fultz steals)
11:07
P.J. Washington defensive rebound
11:11
Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
11:16
Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
11:19
P.J. Washington misses two point turnaround hook shot
11:42
+3
Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists)
0-3
12:00
Cody Zeller vs. Nikola Vucevic (Magic gains possession)
