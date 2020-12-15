CHA
ORL

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
CHA
Hornets
24
ORL
Magic
38

Time Team Play Score
0:32 +2 Devonte' Graham makes two point jump shot 24-38
0:46   Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
1:05   LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:18 +2 Cole Anthony makes two point finger roll layup 22-38
1:32   Jalen McDaniels turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:46 +1 Khem Birch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-36
1:46 +1 Khem Birch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-35
1:46   Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)  
1:46   Khem Birch offensive rebound  
1:48   Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot  
1:56   LaMelo Ball personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)  
2:02 +2 Miles Bridges makes two point putback layup 22-34
2:04   Miles Bridges offensive rebound  
2:07   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
2:20 +3 Michael Carter-Williams makes three point jump shot (Chuma Okeke assists) 20-34
2:39 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point step back jump shot 20-31
2:59   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
3:03   Michael Carter-Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:03   Jalen McDaniels shooting foul (Michael Carter-Williams draws the foul)  
3:03 +2 Michael Carter-Williams makes two point layup (Cole Anthony assists) 17-31
3:13 +2 Bismack Biyombo makes two point reverse layup (LaMelo Ball assists) 17-29
3:30 +2 Terrence Ross makes two point floating jump shot 15-29
3:40   Bismack Biyombo turnover (offensive foul)  
3:40   Bismack Biyombo offensive foul (Khem Birch draws the foul)  
3:44   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
3:48   Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot  
3:48   Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot  
4:01 +3 Miles Bridges makes three point jump shot 15-27
4:09   Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound  
4:12   Terrence Ross misses two point jump shot  
4:24   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
4:24   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
4:28   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
4:31   Cole Anthony misses two point jump shot  
4:38   Chuma Okeke defensive rebound  
4:42   Jalen McDaniels misses three point jump shot  
4:51   Cole Anthony personal foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)  
4:57   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
4:59   Bismack Biyombo blocks Aaron Gordon's two point driving layup  
5:10 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point jump shot 12-27
5:27   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
5:31   Nikola Vucevic misses two point jump shot  
5:42   Miles Bridges turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
5:46 +1 Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-27
5:46 +1 Markelle Fultz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-26
5:46   Cody Martin shooting foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)  
5:53   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
5:54   Cody Zeller misses two point putback layup  
5:54   Cody Zeller offensive rebound  
5:59   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
6:07 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point putback dunk 10-25
6:07   Aaron Gordon offensive rebound  
6:16   Markelle Fultz misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
6:23   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
6:25   LaMelo Ball misses two point floating jump shot  
6:32   Cody Zeller defensive rebound  
6:36   Evan Fournier misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:36   Terry Rozier shooting foul (Evan Fournier draws the foul)  
6:36 +2 Evan Fournier makes two point floating jump shot 10-23
6:55   LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:13   Hornets 60 second timeout  
7:16 +3 Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Dwayne Bacon assists) 10-21
7:21   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
7:23   P.J. Washington misses two point hook shot  
7:31   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
7:34   Aaron Gordon misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
7:45   Cody Martin misses three point jump shot  
8:11 +3 Aaron Gordon makes three point jump shot (Evan Fournier assists) 10-18
8:23 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists) 10-15
8:45 +3 Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 7-15
8:53   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
8:58   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
9:16 +3 Evan Fournier makes three point jump shot (Aaron Gordon assists) 7-12
9:21   Aaron Gordon defensive rebound  
9:23   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
9:29   Devonte' Graham defensive rebound  
9:31   Evan Fournier misses two point driving layup  
9:48 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists) 7-9
10:03 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point layup (Aaron Gordon assists) 4-9
10:20 +2 Terry Rozier makes two point floating jump shot 4-7
10:27 +2 Aaron Gordon makes two point putback layup 2-7
10:27   Aaron Gordon offensive rebound  
10:33   Markelle Fultz misses two point layup  
10:45 +2 Cody Zeller makes two point layup (Terry Rozier assists) 2-5
10:53 +2 Markelle Fultz makes two point floating jump shot 0-5
11:00   Devonte' Graham turnover (bad pass) (Markelle Fultz steals)  
11:07   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
11:11   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
11:16   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
11:19   P.J. Washington misses two point turnaround hook shot  
11:42 +3 Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Markelle Fultz assists) 0-3
12:00   Cody Zeller vs. Nikola Vucevic (Magic gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Devonte' Graham makes two point jump shot 0:32
  Chuma Okeke turnover (out of bounds lost ball) 0:46
  LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass) 1:05
+ 2 Cole Anthony makes two point finger roll layup 1:18
  Jalen McDaniels turnover (out of bounds bad pass) 1:32
+ 1 Khem Birch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1:46
+ 1 Khem Birch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1:46
  Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Khem Birch draws the foul) 1:46
  Khem Birch offensive rebound 1:46
  Terrence Ross misses three point jump shot 1:48
  LaMelo Ball personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul) 1:56
Team Stats
Points 24 38
Field Goals 10-21 (47.6%) 14-25 (56.0%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 12 12
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 10 9
Team 0 0
Assists 4 8
Steals 0 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 6 1
Fouls 6 1
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Rozier PG 3
4 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
11 PTS, 5 REB
1234T
away team logo Hornets 1-2 22---22
home team logo Magic 1-2 38---38
Amway Center Orlando, Fla.
Amway Center Orlando, Fla.
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 1-2 110.7 PPG 45.0 RPG 29.7 APG
home team logo Magic 1-2 112.7 PPG 51.3 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
D. Graham PG 13.0 PPG 1.7 RPG 4.3 APG 44.1 FG%
N. Vucevic C 19.7 PPG 12.7 RPG 2.7 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Graham PG 9 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
N. Vucevic C 11 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
47.6 FG% 56.0
36.4 3PT FG% 60.0
0 FT% 66.7
Hornets
Starters
D. Graham
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
J. McDaniels
L. Ball
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Graham 11 1 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 1 -13 11
M. Bridges 5 5 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 1 4 +3 9
B. Biyombo 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 1 1 0 0 +3 2
J. McDaniels 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1 +3 0
L. Ball 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 0 1 -3 1
On Court
D. Graham
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
J. McDaniels
L. Ball
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Graham 11 1 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 1 -13 11
M. Bridges 5 5 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 1 4 +3 9
B. Biyombo 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 1 1 0 0 +3 2
J. McDaniels 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1 +3 0
L. Ball 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 0 1 -3 1
On Bench
G. Hayward
J. Chealey
C. Martin
G. Riller
R. Spalding
J. DeLaurier
N. Darling
K. Simmons
X. Sneed
M. Monk
N. Richards
K. Cook
K. Whitney
V. Carey Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Riller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DeLaurier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Darling - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Sneed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Whitney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carey Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 12 4 10/21 4/11 0/0 6 29 0 1 6 2 10 -7 23
Magic
Starters
E. Fournier
T. Ross
K. Birch
C. Anthony
C. Okeke
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 5 0 1 2/3 1/1 0/1 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 +10 7
T. Ross 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
K. Birch 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 +2 3
C. Anthony 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 4
C. Okeke 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1 -1 2
On Court
E. Fournier
T. Ross
K. Birch
C. Anthony
C. Okeke
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Fournier 5 0 1 2/3 1/1 0/1 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 +10 7
T. Ross 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
K. Birch 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 +2 3
C. Anthony 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 4
C. Okeke 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1 -1 2
On Bench
M. Carter-Williams
A. Aminu
J. Ennis III
G. Clark
D. Cannady
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Teske
J. Bone
J. Isaac
M. Bamba
R. Franks
V. Law
K. Mane
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Carter-Williams 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 5
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cannady - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Teske - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Law - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mane - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 12 8 14/25 6/10 4/6 1 25 1 0 1 3 9 +13 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola