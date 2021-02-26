The last time the Brooklyn Nets won nine in a row, it was part of a record-setting 14-game winning streak highlighted by Jason Kidd getting triple-doubles and connecting with Richard Jefferson and Vince Carter.

That 14-game run was way back in 2005-06 and the Nets will attempt to push the NBA's longest active streak to nine games on Saturday night when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Nets are trying to reach nine straight wins for the sixth time in franchise history. Their first nine-game run was the 1982-83 season, the next four were from 2002 to 2006 during the Kidd era, which Kyrie Irving grew up watching in New Jersey.

Irving factored in the latest win, a 129-92 dismantling of the Orlando Magic on Thursday. He collected 27 points and nine assists in a game the Nets trailed by 10 in the first quarter and outscored the Magic 105-64 in the final 36 minutes.

"A big part of it is our group's bonding," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "They're growing together. They're starting to feel success and roles are shoring up and you can sense it out there that they are having more fun, that they are connected offensively and defensively, that they have a lot more poise together.

Irving's performance was part of a night where six hit double figures, including James Harden (20 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Landry Shamet (19 points). The Nets shot 53.3 percent and hit 20 3-pointers, marking the 17th time they shot 50 percent and third time they made at least 20 3-pointers.

"It's a total team effort," Irving said. "We just want to stay collectively aligned on the same goal and that's just to play to a certain level that we can all commit to. We all hold each other accountable, and we all want to have that consistency and have fun doing so."

During the longest run of the Brooklyn era, the Nets are averaging 122.4 points, shooting 51 percent, including 43 percent from 3-point range.

The Nets also produced a dominant win without Kevin Durant (strained left hamstring). Durant has missed the last six games since Feb. 13 at Golden State and could be out again.

Dallas is 7-3 since a six-game skid from Jan. 23 to Feb. 1. The Mavericks were held under 100 points for the fourth time this season and first time since Jan. 18 when they absorbed a 111-97 loss Thursday in Philadelphia.

Dallas shot 41 percent, matching its third-worst shooting performance of the season and the Mavericks committed a season-high 18 turnovers.

"The ball stuck early in the game, which made it difficult to get good shots," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "Also, when a lot of people aren't involved, it takes down the energy of the team. That's one of the things we've got to work on between now and when we play Saturday."

Doncic had one of his worst games of the season finishing with 19 points and four assists. Doncic was held under 20 points for the fourth time this season, two nights after his game-winning three 3-pointer against Boston, and had his lowest assist total of the season.

"We just didn't play with energy," said Doncic, who committed seven turnovers. "It didn't look like us out there. We just didn't bring the energy."

Dallas produced one of its worst games without Kristaps Porzingis for the third straight game due to lower back tightness. Porzingis is averaging 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 17 games and could be out again Saturday.

