MIN
DAL

3rd Quarter
MIN
Timberwolves
14
DAL
Mavericks
9

Time Team Play Score
6:56 +2 Dante Exum makes two point jump shot 67-52
7:20   Mavericks 60 second timeout  
7:21 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. makes two point running reverse layup (Shake Milton assists) 67-50
7:25   Jaden Hardy turnover (lost ball) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)  
7:44 +3 Naz Reid makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists) 65-50
7:51   Naz Reid defensive rebound  
7:54   Josh Green misses two point floating jump shot  
8:03   Dereck Lively II defensive rebound  
8:06   Kyle Anderson misses two point pullup jump shot  
8:11   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
8:12   Dereck Lively II blocks Kyle Anderson's two point floating jump shot  
8:19   Grant Williams personal foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)  
8:35   Dante Exum turnover (offensive foul)  
8:35   Dante Exum offensive foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)  
8:50 +3 Naz Reid makes three point running jump shot (Shake Milton assists) 62-50
8:53   Shake Milton defensive rebound  
8:55   Jaden Hardy misses two point driving floating bank jump shot  
9:01   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
9:04   Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot  
9:18 +3 Jaden Hardy makes three point jump shot (Dante Exum assists) 59-50
9:27   Jump ball. Jaden Hardy vs. Shake Milton (Josh Green gains possession)  
9:43 +2 Naz Reid makes two point putback layup 59-47
9:44   Naz Reid offensive rebound  
9:47   Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot  
9:57   Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:05   Mavericks offensive rebound  
10:05   Wendell Moore Jr. blocks Dante Exum's two point layup  
10:16   Wendell Moore Jr. personal foul (Jaden Hardy draws the foul)  
10:23 +2 Shake Milton makes two point turnaround jump shot 57-47
10:40 +2 Jaden Hardy makes two point driving layup (Dante Exum assists) 55-47
10:44   Troy Brown Jr. personal foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)  
10:57   Naz Reid turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
11:03   Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
11:06   Jaden Hardy misses three point pullup jump shot  
11:21 +2 Troy Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup (Shake Milton assists) 55-45
11:37 +2 Dante Exum makes two point running layup (Jaden Hardy assists) 53-45
11:41   Jaden Hardy defensive rebound  
11:43   Naz Reid misses two point driving layup  

2nd Quarter
MIN
Timberwolves
24
DAL
Mavericks
23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Timberwolves offensive rebound  
0:00   Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses three point jump shot  
0:05   Mavericks delay of game violation  
0:05   Luka Doncic turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
0:26   Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound  
0:28   Anthony Edwards misses three point pullup jump shot  
0:37   Dwight Powell personal foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
0:45 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point fadeaway jump shot 53-43
0:57   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (offensive foul)  
0:57   Karl-Anthony Towns offensive foul (Josh Green draws the foul)  
1:16 +3 Grant Williams makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 53-41
1:26   Dwight Powell defensive rebound  
1:28   Jordan McLaughlin misses three point jump shot  
1:49 +3 Josh Green makes three point jump shot (Grant Williams assists) 53-38
2:02   Luka Doncic offensive rebound  
2:06   Josh Green misses two point stepback jump shot  
2:21 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-35
2:21 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-35
2:21   Grant Williams shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
2:39 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 51-35
2:46   Kyle Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Luka Doncic steals)  
3:00   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
3:03   Richaun Holmes misses two point turnaround hook shot  
3:19 +3 Anthony Edwards makes three point stepback jump shot 51-32
3:31   Timberwolves defensive rebound  
3:32   Nickeil Alexander-Walker blocks Luka Doncic's two point driving layup  
3:37   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
3:40   Anthony Edwards misses two point driving layup  
3:46   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
3:49   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Mavericks offensive rebound  
3:51   Karl-Anthony Towns blocks Richaun Holmes's two point running jump shot  
4:03 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 1 48-32
4:03   Grant Williams shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
4:03 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point running layup (Jordan McLaughlin assists) 47-32
4:06   Jordan McLaughlin defensive rebound  
4:08   Richaun Holmes misses two point cutting layup  
4:17   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
4:20   Anthony Edwards misses two point pullup bank jump shot  
4:34 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 45-32
4:34   Nickeil Alexander-Walker shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
4:34 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point running layup (Grant Williams assists) 45-31
4:37   Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Josh Green steals)  
4:43   Josh Green turnover (bad pass) (Nickeil Alexander-Walker steals)  
4:46   Josh Green offensive rebound  
4:50   Luka Doncic misses three point stepback jump shot  
4:58   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
5:00   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
5:07   Timberwolves 60 second timeout  
5:09   Luka Doncic turnover (inbound)  
5:13 +3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point pullup jump shot 45-29
5:26 +3 Luka Doncic makes three point stepback jump shot 42-29
5:34   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
5:37   Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point jump shot  
5:43   Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Karl-Anthony Towns steals)  
5:50   Dereck Lively II defensive rebound  
5:53   Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses two point driving layup  
6:12 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-26
6:12 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-25
6:12   Jordan McLaughlin shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
6:18   Grant Williams defensive rebound  
6:20   Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point driving layup  
6:32   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
6:34   Luka Doncic misses two point driving floating jump shot  
6:52 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-24
6:52 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-24
6:52   Dereck Lively II shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)  
7:01   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
7:04   Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot  
7:16 +2 Rudy Gobert makes two point floating jump shot (Jordan McLaughlin assists) 40-24
7:30 +2 Jaden Hardy makes two point running layup (Dante Exum assists) 38-24
7:33   Dante Exum defensive rebound  
7:35   Troy Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:55 +2 Jaden Hardy makes two point pullup jump shot 38-22
8:09 +3 Jordan McLaughlin makes three point pullup jump shot 38-20
8:19   Jordan McLaughlin defensive rebound  
8:24   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Mavericks 60 second timeout  
8:35 +2 Shake Milton makes two point cutting layup (Jordan McLaughlin assists) 35-20
8:48   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
8:51   Dereck Lively II misses two point hook shot  
9:01 +2 Rudy Gobert makes two point dunk 33-20
9:21   Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:21   Mavericks offensive rebound  
9:22   Rudy Gobert blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point jump shot  
9:33   Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound  
9:38   Jaden Hardy misses three point jump shot  
9:54   Naz Reid personal foul (Jaden Hardy draws the foul)  
9:54   Naz Reid turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Hardy steals)  
10:09   Dante Exum turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
10:15   Shake Milton turnover (offensive foul)  
10:15   Shake Milton offensive foul (Charge) (Dante Exum draws the foul)  
10:18   Jaden Hardy turnover (bad pass) (Naz Reid steals)  
10:27   Mavericks offensive rebound  
10:27   Shake Milton blocks Jaden Hardy's two point driving layup  
10:30   Maxi Kleber defensive rebound  
10:34   Dereck Lively II blocks Troy Brown Jr.'s two point driving layup  
10:44   Timberwolves defensive rebound  
10:47   Jaden Hardy misses two point jump shot  
10:50   Mavericks offensive rebound  
10:51   Kyle Anderson blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point driving layup  
10:54   Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound  
10:56   Jaden Hardy misses three point jump shot  
11:08   Troy Brown Jr. personal foul (Jaden Hardy draws the foul)  
11:10   Maxi Kleber defensive rebound  
11:14   Shake Milton misses two point pullup jump shot  
11:30   Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
11:32   Jaden Hardy misses three point jump shot  
11:41 +2 Naz Reid makes two point driving reverse dunk (Kyle Anderson assists) 31-20

1st Quarter
MIN
Timberwolves
29
DAL
Mavericks
20

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Mavericks offensive rebound  
0:00   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
0:01 +2 Anthony Edwards makes two point turnaround fadeaway bank jump shot 29-20
0:22   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
0:25   Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot  
0:28   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
0:31   Naz Reid misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:50   Luka Doncic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:03   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
1:04   Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:04 +1 Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-20
1:04   Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)  
1:23 +2 Luka Doncic makes two point driving floating bank jump shot 26-20
1:34 +3 Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Naz Reid assists) 26-18
1:57 +2 Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot 23-18
2:23 +2 Kyle Anderson makes two point driving reverse layup (Anthony Edwards assists) 23-16
2:41 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-16
2:41   Mavericks offensive rebound  
2:41   Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:41   Nickeil Alexander-Walker personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
2:50   Anthony Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Luka Doncic steals)  
3:02   Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound  
3:04   Josh Green misses three point jump shot  
3:25 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-15
3:25 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-15
3:25   Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)  
3:40 +2 Maxi Kleber makes two point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 19-15
3:53   Timberwolves 60 second timeout  
3:53   Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Loose ball) (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)  
3:53   Mavericks offensive rebound  
3:55   Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot  
3:57   Maxi Kleber offensive rebound  
4:01   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:03   Anthony Edwards kicked ball violation  
4:10   Richaun Holmes defensive rebound  
4:12   Anthony Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:12 +1 Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-13
4:12   Josh Green shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)  
4:17   Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound  
4:20   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
4:23   Richaun Holmes offensive rebound  
4:27   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:38   Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)  
5:01 +3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jump shot (Karl-Anthony Towns assists) 18-13
5:11   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
5:13   Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point pullup bank jump shot  
5:28 +2 Anthony Edwards makes two point turnaround fadeaway bank jump shot 15-13
5:41   Mike Conley defensive rebound  
5:46   Luka Doncic misses three point stepback jump shot  
5:58 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point turnaround hook shot 13-13
6:13   Mike Conley defensive rebound  
6:16   Josh Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:16   Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Josh Green draws the foul)  
6:16 +3 Josh Green makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 11-13
6:37   Jaden Hardy defensive rebound  
6:41   Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot  
6:45 +1 Mike Conley makes technical free throw 1 of 1 11-10
6:45   Mavericks technical foul (Defensive three second)  
6:55 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-10
6:55 +1 Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-9
6:55   Mavericks 60 second timeout  
6:55   Nickeil Alexander-Walker shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)  
7:16 +2 Rudy Gobert makes two point running dunk (Karl-Anthony Towns assists) 10-8
7:22   Dereck Lively II turnover (lost ball) (Karl-Anthony Towns steals)  
7:34   Luka Doncic defensive rebound  
7:40   Anthony Edwards misses two point jump shot  
7:57 +2 Dereck Lively II makes two point alley-oop dunk (Luka Doncic assists) 8-8
8:12 +3 Mike Conley makes three point running pullup jump shot (Anthony Edwards assists) 8-6
8:15   Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound  
8:18   Anthony Edwards blocks Jaden Hardy's two point running layup  
8:21   Jaden Hardy defensive rebound  
8:23   Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point driving layup  
8:32   Rudy Gobert defensive rebound  
8:35   Jaden Hardy misses two point floating jump shot  
8:37   Dereck Lively II offensive rebound  
8:40   Josh Green misses two point pullup jump shot  
8:51   Mike Conley turnover (out of bounds step)  
8:59   Anthony Edwards defensive rebound  
9:02   Luka Doncic misses three point pullup jump shot  
9:13   Josh Green defensive rebound  
9:16   Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses two point driving layup  
9:31 +3 Grant Williams makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists) 5-6
9:45   Mavericks defensive rebound  
9:47   Anthony Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot  
10:05   Timberwolves defensive rebound  
10:08   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
10:15 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point driving finger roll layup (Mike Conley assists) 5-3
10:32   Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:46   Dereck Lively II offensive rebound  
10:48   Grant Williams misses three point jump shot  
11:05 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Anthony Edwards assists) 3-3
11:17   Josh Green turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
11:20   Josh Green defensive rebound  
11:23   Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses three point jump shot  
11:41 +3 Luka Doncic makes three point pullup jump shot (Grant Williams assists) 0-3
12:00   Rudy Gobert (Luka Doncic gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Dante Exum makes two point jump shot 6:56
  Mavericks 60 second timeout 7:20
+ 2 Wendell Moore Jr. makes two point running reverse layup (Shake Milton assists) 7:21
  Jaden Hardy turnover (lost ball) (Troy Brown Jr. steals) 7:25
+ 3 Naz Reid makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists) 7:44
  Naz Reid defensive rebound 7:51
  Josh Green misses two point floating jump shot 7:54
  Dereck Lively II defensive rebound 8:03
  Kyle Anderson misses two point pullup jump shot 8:06
  Timberwolves offensive rebound 8:11
  Dereck Lively II blocks Kyle Anderson's two point floating jump shot 8:12
Team Stats
Points 67 52
Field Goals 24-48 (50.0%) 19-56 (33.9%)
3-Pointers 9-17 (52.9%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 39
Offensive 1 8
Defensive 20 22
Team 5 9
Assists 15 13
Steals 5 4
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 13 9
Technicals 0 1
K. Towns PF 32
14 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
L. Doncic PG 77
18 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
Timberwolves 1-0 292414-67
Mavericks 0-1 20237-50
Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi,
Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi,
Team Stats
Timberwolves 1-0 111.0 PPG 56.0 RPG 28.0 APG
Mavericks 0-1 99.0 PPG 42.0 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
K. Towns PF 20.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
L. Doncic PG 25.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.0 APG 57.1 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns PF 14 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
L. Doncic PG 18 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
50.0 FG% 33.9
52.9 3PT FG% 29.6
83.3 FT% 75.0
Timberwolves
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Reid 10 2 1 4/6 2/2 0/0 1 13 1 0 2 1 1 +10 13
S. Milton 4 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 0 1 +18 11
T. Brown Jr. 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 0 2 +12 5
W. Moore Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 0 +5 3
L. Garza 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. McLaughlin 3 2 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 2 -3 11
K. Anderson 2 0 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 1 1 0 0 +12 6
M. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Krejci - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nix - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Keels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Minott - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 21 15 24/48 9/17 10/12 13 67 5 7 8 1 20 +52 49
Mavericks
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 6 3 0 2/6 2/3 0/1 1 21 1 0 2 1 2 -2 8
D. Exum 4 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 1 -12 9
T. Hardaway Jr. 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1 -3 4
M. Kleber 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 2 -14 5
D. Lively II 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 2 1 2 2 -15 7
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Prosper 2 2 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 2 0 -13 4
R. Holmes 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 1 2 -6 3
D. Powell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 +8 1
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dennis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lawson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wieskamp - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miles Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 30 13 19/56 8/27 6/8 9 86 4 2 11 8 22 -57 41
