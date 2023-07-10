MIN
DAL
3rd Quarter
3rd Quarter
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:56
|+2
|Dante Exum makes two point jump shot
|67-52
|7:20
|Mavericks 60 second timeout
|7:21
|+2
|Wendell Moore Jr. makes two point running reverse layup (Shake Milton assists)
|67-50
|7:25
|Jaden Hardy turnover (lost ball) (Troy Brown Jr. steals)
|7:44
|+3
|Naz Reid makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|65-50
|7:51
|Naz Reid defensive rebound
|7:54
|Josh Green misses two point floating jump shot
|8:03
|Dereck Lively II defensive rebound
|8:06
|Kyle Anderson misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:11
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|8:12
|Dereck Lively II blocks Kyle Anderson's two point floating jump shot
|8:19
|Grant Williams personal foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)
|8:35
|Dante Exum turnover (offensive foul)
|8:35
|Dante Exum offensive foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|8:50
|+3
|Naz Reid makes three point running jump shot (Shake Milton assists)
|62-50
|8:53
|Shake Milton defensive rebound
|8:55
|Jaden Hardy misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|9:01
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|9:04
|Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|9:18
|+3
|Jaden Hardy makes three point jump shot (Dante Exum assists)
|59-50
|9:27
|Jump ball. Jaden Hardy vs. Shake Milton (Josh Green gains possession)
|9:43
|+2
|Naz Reid makes two point putback layup
|59-47
|9:44
|Naz Reid offensive rebound
|9:47
|Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:05
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|10:05
|Wendell Moore Jr. blocks Dante Exum's two point layup
|10:16
|Wendell Moore Jr. personal foul (Jaden Hardy draws the foul)
|10:23
|+2
|Shake Milton makes two point turnaround jump shot
|57-47
|10:40
|+2
|Jaden Hardy makes two point driving layup (Dante Exum assists)
|55-47
|10:44
|Troy Brown Jr. personal foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
|10:57
|Naz Reid turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:03
|Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|11:06
|Jaden Hardy misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:21
|+2
|Troy Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup (Shake Milton assists)
|55-45
|11:37
|+2
|Dante Exum makes two point running layup (Jaden Hardy assists)
|53-45
|11:41
|Jaden Hardy defensive rebound
|11:43
|Naz Reid misses two point driving layup
2nd Quarter
2nd Quarter
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|0:00
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses three point jump shot
|0:05
|Mavericks delay of game violation
|0:05
|Luka Doncic turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:26
|Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|0:28
|Anthony Edwards misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:37
|Dwight Powell personal foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|0:45
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|53-43
|0:57
|Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (offensive foul)
|0:57
|Karl-Anthony Towns offensive foul (Josh Green draws the foul)
|1:16
|+3
|Grant Williams makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|53-41
|1:26
|Dwight Powell defensive rebound
|1:28
|Jordan McLaughlin misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|+3
|Josh Green makes three point jump shot (Grant Williams assists)
|53-38
|2:02
|Luka Doncic offensive rebound
|2:06
|Josh Green misses two point stepback jump shot
|2:21
|+1
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-35
|2:21
|+1
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-35
|2:21
|Grant Williams shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|2:39
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|51-35
|2:46
|Kyle Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Luka Doncic steals)
|3:00
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|3:03
|Richaun Holmes misses two point turnaround hook shot
|3:19
|+3
|Anthony Edwards makes three point stepback jump shot
|51-32
|3:31
|Timberwolves defensive rebound
|3:32
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker blocks Luka Doncic's two point driving layup
|3:37
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|3:40
|Anthony Edwards misses two point driving layup
|3:46
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|3:49
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|3:51
|Karl-Anthony Towns blocks Richaun Holmes's two point running jump shot
|4:03
|+1
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-32
|4:03
|Grant Williams shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|4:03
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point running layup (Jordan McLaughlin assists)
|47-32
|4:06
|Jordan McLaughlin defensive rebound
|4:08
|Richaun Holmes misses two point cutting layup
|4:17
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|4:20
|Anthony Edwards misses two point pullup bank jump shot
|4:34
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|45-32
|4:34
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|4:34
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point running layup (Grant Williams assists)
|45-31
|4:37
|Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Josh Green steals)
|4:43
|Josh Green turnover (bad pass) (Nickeil Alexander-Walker steals)
|4:46
|Josh Green offensive rebound
|4:50
|Luka Doncic misses three point stepback jump shot
|4:58
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|5:00
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|5:07
|Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|5:09
|Luka Doncic turnover (inbound)
|5:13
|+3
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point pullup jump shot
|45-29
|5:26
|+3
|Luka Doncic makes three point stepback jump shot
|42-29
|5:34
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|5:37
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point jump shot
|5:43
|Luka Doncic turnover (bad pass) (Karl-Anthony Towns steals)
|5:50
|Dereck Lively II defensive rebound
|5:53
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses two point driving layup
|6:12
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-26
|6:12
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-25
|6:12
|Jordan McLaughlin shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|6:18
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|6:20
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point driving layup
|6:32
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|6:34
|Luka Doncic misses two point driving floating jump shot
|6:52
|+1
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-24
|6:52
|+1
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-24
|6:52
|Dereck Lively II shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|7:01
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|7:04
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|7:16
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point floating jump shot (Jordan McLaughlin assists)
|40-24
|7:30
|+2
|Jaden Hardy makes two point running layup (Dante Exum assists)
|38-24
|7:33
|Dante Exum defensive rebound
|7:35
|Troy Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:55
|+2
|Jaden Hardy makes two point pullup jump shot
|38-22
|8:09
|+3
|Jordan McLaughlin makes three point pullup jump shot
|38-20
|8:19
|Jordan McLaughlin defensive rebound
|8:24
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|Mavericks 60 second timeout
|8:35
|+2
|Shake Milton makes two point cutting layup (Jordan McLaughlin assists)
|35-20
|8:48
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|8:51
|Dereck Lively II misses two point hook shot
|9:01
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point dunk
|33-20
|9:21
|Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:21
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|9:22
|Rudy Gobert blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point jump shot
|9:33
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|9:38
|Jaden Hardy misses three point jump shot
|9:54
|Naz Reid personal foul (Jaden Hardy draws the foul)
|9:54
|Naz Reid turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Hardy steals)
|10:09
|Dante Exum turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:15
|Shake Milton turnover (offensive foul)
|10:15
|Shake Milton offensive foul (Charge) (Dante Exum draws the foul)
|10:18
|Jaden Hardy turnover (bad pass) (Naz Reid steals)
|10:27
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|10:27
|Shake Milton blocks Jaden Hardy's two point driving layup
|10:30
|Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|10:34
|Dereck Lively II blocks Troy Brown Jr.'s two point driving layup
|10:44
|Timberwolves defensive rebound
|10:47
|Jaden Hardy misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|10:51
|Kyle Anderson blocks Olivier-Maxence Prosper's two point driving layup
|10:54
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper offensive rebound
|10:56
|Jaden Hardy misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|Troy Brown Jr. personal foul (Jaden Hardy draws the foul)
|11:10
|Maxi Kleber defensive rebound
|11:14
|Shake Milton misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:30
|Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|11:32
|Jaden Hardy misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|+2
|Naz Reid makes two point driving reverse dunk (Kyle Anderson assists)
|31-20
1st Quarter
1st Quarter
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|0:00
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point turnaround fadeaway bank jump shot
|29-20
|0:22
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|0:25
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|0:28
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|0:31
|Naz Reid misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:50
|Luka Doncic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:03
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|1:04
|Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:04
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-20
|1:04
|Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|1:23
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|26-20
|1:34
|+3
|Anthony Edwards makes three point jump shot (Naz Reid assists)
|26-18
|1:57
|+2
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|23-18
|2:23
|+2
|Kyle Anderson makes two point driving reverse layup (Anthony Edwards assists)
|23-16
|2:41
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-16
|2:41
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|2:41
|Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:41
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|2:50
|Anthony Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Luka Doncic steals)
|3:02
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound
|3:04
|Josh Green misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|+1
|Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-15
|3:25
|+1
|Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-15
|3:25
|Richaun Holmes shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)
|3:40
|+2
|Maxi Kleber makes two point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|19-15
|3:53
|Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|3:53
|Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Loose ball) (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
|3:53
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|3:55
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|3:57
|Maxi Kleber offensive rebound
|4:01
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:03
|Anthony Edwards kicked ball violation
|4:10
|Richaun Holmes defensive rebound
|4:12
|Anthony Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:12
|+1
|Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-13
|4:12
|Josh Green shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)
|4:17
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|4:20
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|4:23
|Richaun Holmes offensive rebound
|4:27
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|Karl-Anthony Towns personal foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
|5:01
|+3
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes three point jump shot (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|18-13
|5:11
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|5:13
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point pullup bank jump shot
|5:28
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point turnaround fadeaway bank jump shot
|15-13
|5:41
|Mike Conley defensive rebound
|5:46
|Luka Doncic misses three point stepback jump shot
|5:58
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point turnaround hook shot
|13-13
|6:13
|Mike Conley defensive rebound
|6:16
|Josh Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:16
|Anthony Edwards shooting foul (Josh Green draws the foul)
|6:16
|+3
|Josh Green makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|11-13
|6:37
|Jaden Hardy defensive rebound
|6:41
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|+1
|Mike Conley makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|11-10
|6:45
|Mavericks technical foul (Defensive three second)
|6:55
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-10
|6:55
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-9
|6:55
|Mavericks 60 second timeout
|6:55
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|7:16
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point running dunk (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|10-8
|7:22
|Dereck Lively II turnover (lost ball) (Karl-Anthony Towns steals)
|7:34
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|7:40
|Anthony Edwards misses two point jump shot
|7:57
|+2
|Dereck Lively II makes two point alley-oop dunk (Luka Doncic assists)
|8-8
|8:12
|+3
|Mike Conley makes three point running pullup jump shot (Anthony Edwards assists)
|8-6
|8:15
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound
|8:18
|Anthony Edwards blocks Jaden Hardy's two point running layup
|8:21
|Jaden Hardy defensive rebound
|8:23
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point driving layup
|8:32
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|8:35
|Jaden Hardy misses two point floating jump shot
|8:37
|Dereck Lively II offensive rebound
|8:40
|Josh Green misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:51
|Mike Conley turnover (out of bounds step)
|8:59
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|9:02
|Luka Doncic misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:13
|Josh Green defensive rebound
|9:16
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses two point driving layup
|9:31
|+3
|Grant Williams makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|5-6
|9:45
|Mavericks defensive rebound
|9:47
|Anthony Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:05
|Timberwolves defensive rebound
|10:08
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point driving finger roll layup (Mike Conley assists)
|5-3
|10:32
|Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:46
|Dereck Lively II offensive rebound
|10:48
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|+3
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Anthony Edwards assists)
|3-3
|11:17
|Josh Green turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:20
|Josh Green defensive rebound
|11:23
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|+3
|Luka Doncic makes three point pullup jump shot (Grant Williams assists)
|0-3
|12:00
|Rudy Gobert (Luka Doncic gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|52
|Field Goals
|24-48 (50.0%)
|19-56 (33.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-17 (52.9%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|39
|Offensive
|1
|8
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|5
|9
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|7
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|13
|9
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 1-0
|111.0 PPG
|56.0 RPG
|28.0 APG
|Mavericks 0-1
|99.0 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|18.0 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|33.9
|
|
|52.9
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Reid
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|+10
|13
|S. Milton
|4
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+18
|11
|T. Brown Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+12
|5
|W. Moore Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+5
|3
|L. Garza
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. McLaughlin
|3
|2
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|11
|K. Anderson
|2
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+12
|6
|M. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Krejci
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Keels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Minott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McDaniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|21
|15
|24/48
|9/17
|10/12
|13
|67
|5
|7
|8
|1
|20
|+52
|49
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Green
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-2
|8
|D. Exum
|4
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-12
|9
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|4
|M. Kleber
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-14
|5
|D. Lively II
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|-15
|7
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|O. Prosper
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|-13
|4
|R. Holmes
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-6
|3
|D. Powell
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+8
|1
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Irving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jones Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dennis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wieskamp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miles Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|30
|13
|19/56
|8/27
|6/8
|9
|86
|4
|2
|11
|8
|22
|-57
|41