Heat waste almost all of 19-point lead, scramble to hold off Pistons 103-102
MIAMI (AP) To open a new season, the Miami Heat revisited their go-to move from last season: winning close games.
Bam Adebayo scored 22 points, Jimmy Butler finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Heat held off the Detroit Pistons 103-102 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both clubs. The Heat led by 19 with 9:07 left, went scoreless in the final 2:57 and survived when a 30-footer by Detroit’s Cade Cunningham missed as time expired.
“I loved it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I loved the emotion tonight. I loved the energy. A lot of good things.”
Tyler Herro scored 16 points, Duncan Robinson added 15 and Kevin Love had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat. Miami was 14-8 in games decided by three points or less last season, 16-9 when adding in the playoffs - and now, 1-0 this season.
“Hopefully, this isn't the start of another season where we're going to be playing a clutch game every night,” Herro said. “But it is fun.”
Cunningham had 30 points and nine assists for the Pistons. Jalen Duren had 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Detroit, Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Killian Hayes scored 10.
“The way that our team as a whole competed throughout, that's something we can build off of, for sure,” Cunningham said.
Detroit put together a 14-0 run - spanning only 2:43 - to get within 94-89, the closest the Pistons had been to the lead since midway through the second quarter. And they didn't stop there: back-to-back scores off turnovers, the second of them a 3-point by Cunningham, got the Pistons within one.
Detroit had four shots in the final 64 seconds for the lead. All missed, and Miami escaped.
“A win is a win, as Spo would tell you, as I would tell you, as anybody in that locker room would tell you,” Butler said.
Miami improved to 20-16 all-time in openers, 10-6 under Spoelstra. Detroit fell to 38-40 in openers and dropped the first game of the Monty Williams coaching era with the Pistons.
“We have a resilient group,” Williams said. “The guys believe in what we're doing. They believe in each other. ... I think that stuff is really important.”
The Heat led most of the way and needed every bit of that lead to survive in the end. By halftime, Miami had a 21-4 lead in points off turnovers (it was 21-0 late in the half), a 9-0 lead in fast-break points and a 30-12 lead on points in the paint.
And the Heat lead was just 58-47 at the break. The reason: Cunningham.
He was brilliant, shooting 8 of 11 for 18 points in the first two quarters. But his teammates shot only 10 of 30 in the opening half, while Miami was far more balanced - three players in double figures, five with at least seven points by the break.
The Heat outscored Detroit 32-18 in the second. Take the other three quarters, the Pistons outscored the Heat 84-71.
“We played the kind of basketball we played for three quarters,” Williams said. “We had a bad second quarter.”
Luis Arraez, the 2023 batting champion from the Miami Marlins, and actor Sylvester Stallone were in the sold-out crowd. There were a pair of tributes - one in-game for longtime Heat season-ticket holder Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter who spent decades of his life in the Florida Keys, and the other a pregame moment for longtime Heat stat crew chief Jim Cox. Both died in September.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Jalen Duren vs. Bam Adebayo (Ausar Thompson gains possession)
|11:43
|+2
|Isaiah Stewart makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jalen Duren assists)
|2-0
|11:20
|Tyler Herro misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:18
|Jalen Duren defensive rebound
|11:08
|+2
|Jalen Duren makes two point cutting dunk (Isaiah Stewart assists)
|4-0
|10:54
|Ausar Thompson blocks Tyler Herro's two point driving layup
|10:51
|Jalen Duren defensive rebound
|10:50
|Jalen Duren turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:29
|Ausar Thompson blocks Jimmy Butler's two point cutting layup
|10:25
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|10:22
|Ausar Thompson blocks Jimmy Butler's two point putback layup
|10:19
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|10:18
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point putback layup
|4-2
|10:13
|Killian Hayes misses two point jump shot
|10:13
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|9:57
|+3
|Kevin Love makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists)
|4-5
|9:47
|Tyler Herro shooting foul (Killian Hayes draws the foul)
|9:47
|+1
|Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-5
|9:47
|+1
|Killian Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-5
|9:29
|Bam Adebayo misses two point driving hook shot
|9:26
|Ausar Thompson defensive rebound
|9:23
|Bam Adebayo kicked ball violation
|9:16
|+3
|Isaiah Stewart makes three point jump shot (Cade Cunningham assists)
|9-5
|8:56
|Kevin Love misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|8:54
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|8:47
|Cade Cunningham misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:43
|Jalen Duren offensive rebound
|8:40
|+3
|Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Jalen Duren assists)
|12-5
|8:28
|+3
|Tyler Herro makes three point pullup jump shot
|12-8
|8:21
|Cade Cunningham turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Herro steals)
|8:15
|Jalen Duren blocks Tyler Herro's two point running layup
|8:09
|Bam Adebayo offensive rebound
|8:09
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point putback dunk
|12-10
|7:56
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|7:56
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|7:46
|Tyler Herro misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:43
|Ausar Thompson defensive rebound
|7:42
|Ausar Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Herro steals)
|7:39
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point running finger roll layup (Tyler Herro assists)
|12-12
|7:39
|Jalen Duren shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|7:39
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12-13
|7:27
|Jalen Duren turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|7:23
|Jalen Duren shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|7:23
|Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:23
|Heat offensive rebound
|7:23
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-14
|7:09
|Cade Cunningham turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|7:03
|Bam Adebayo misses two point running layup
|7:00
|Kevin Love offensive rebound
|7:00
|Jalen Duren blocks Kevin Love's two point putback layup
|7:00
|Kevin Love offensive rebound
|7:00
|Isaiah Stewart shooting foul (Kevin Love draws the foul)
|7:00
|+1
|Kevin Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-15
|7:00
|+1
|Kevin Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-16
|6:45
|+2
|Cade Cunningham makes two point driving layup (Killian Hayes assists)
|14-16
|6:37
|Tyler Herro turnover (bad pass) (Killian Hayes steals)
|6:31
|Jalen Duren turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lowry steals)
|6:24
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|14-18
|6:23
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|6:09
|+2
|Cade Cunningham makes two point pullup jump shot
|16-18
|5:53
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|16-20
|5:30
|+2
|Cade Cunningham makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|18-20
|5:19
|Ausar Thompson personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|5:08
|Caleb Martin misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|4:51
|Isaiah Stewart misses two point hook shot
|4:48
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|4:48
|Cade Cunningham personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|4:48
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-21
|4:48
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-22
|4:29
|Isaiah Stewart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:18
|Bam Adebayo misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:13
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|4:04
|Jaden Ivey misses two point turnaround jump shot
|3:58
|Ausar Thompson offensive rebound
|3:56
|+3
|Isaiah Stewart makes three point jump shot (Marvin Bagley III assists)
|21-22
|3:30
|Caleb Martin misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|3:26
|Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|3:19
|Bam Adebayo blocks Jaden Ivey's two point driving layup
|3:15
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|3:13
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point running dunk (Kevin Love assists)
|21-24
|2:54
|Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|Heat defensive rebound
|2:53
|Heat 60 second timeout
|2:34
|Tyler Herro misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:30
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|2:07
|Jaden Ivey misses two point driving layup
|2:02
|Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound
|2:02
|+2
|Marvin Bagley III makes two point tip layup
|23-24
|1:44
|Thomas Bryant misses two point turnaround hook shot
|1:41
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|1:38
|Marvin Bagley III offensive foul (Off the ball) (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|1:38
|Marvin Bagley III turnover (offensive foul)
|1:26
|Tyler Herro misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:23
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|1:16
|+3
|Marcus Sasser makes three point stepback jump shot (Marvin Bagley III assists)
|26-24
|0:58
|Thomas Bryant misses two point jump shot
|0:55
|Alec Burks defensive rebound
|0:41
|Jaden Ivey turnover (lost ball) (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
|0:36
|Marvin Bagley III blocks Tyler Herro's two point running layup
|0:32
|Caleb Martin offensive rebound
|0:26
|+2
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point reverse layup (Caleb Martin assists)
|26-26
|0:05
|+3
|Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
|29-26
|0:01
|Tyler Herro misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|Heat offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:39
|+2
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point driving reverse layup
|29-28
|11:18
|Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Martin steals)
|11:14
|Killian Hayes blocks Caleb Martin's two point driving layup
|11:14
|Pistons defensive rebound
|10:59
|Jalen Duren misses two point driving hook shot
|10:57
|Caleb Martin defensive rebound
|10:44
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|29-31
|10:31
|Alec Burks misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:29
|Jalen Duren offensive rebound
|10:26
|Marcus Sasser turnover (traveling)
|10:04
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point pullup jump shot
|29-33
|9:50
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. shooting foul (Alec Burks draws the foul)
|9:50
|+1
|Alec Burks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-33
|9:50
|Alec Burks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:46
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|9:41
|Dru Smith misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|Thomas Bryant offensive rebound
|9:39
|Joe Harris shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|9:39
|Thomas Bryant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:39
|Heat offensive rebound
|9:39
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-34
|9:27
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|9:23
|Jalen Duren offensive rebound
|9:16
|Ausar Thompson misses two point driving reverse layup
|9:12
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|9:05
|+2
|Duncan Robinson makes two point driving layup (Dru Smith assists)
|30-36
|8:38
|Cade Cunningham turnover (lost ball) (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
|8:35
|+2
|Thomas Bryant makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
|30-38
|8:35
|Killian Hayes shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|8:35
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-39
|8:21
|+2
|Jalen Duren makes two point driving floating jump shot (Cade Cunningham assists)
|32-39
|8:21
|Duncan Robinson shooting foul (Jalen Duren draws the foul)
|8:21
|Jalen Duren misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:20
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|8:02
|Thomas Bryant turnover (3-second violation)
|7:52
|Alec Burks misses three point jump shot
|7:49
|Heat defensive rebound
|7:30
|Duncan Robinson misses two point jump shot
|7:28
|Duncan Robinson offensive rebound
|7:16
|Tyler Herro misses two point jump shot
|7:10
|Ausar Thompson defensive rebound
|7:04
|+3
|Ausar Thompson makes three point pullup jump shot
|35-39
|6:46
|+2
|Dru Smith makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|35-41
|6:36
|Dru Smith personal foul (Ausar Thompson draws the foul)
|6:36
|Heat 60 second timeout
|6:33
|Kyle Lowry blocks Cade Cunningham's two point jump shot
|6:29
|Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
|6:25
|Ausar Thompson misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|6:21
|Duncan Robinson defensive rebound
|6:07
|Jaden Ivey shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|6:07
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-42
|6:07
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-43
|5:58
|+2
|Cade Cunningham makes two point pullup jump shot (Jalen Duren assists)
|37-43
|5:36
|Ausar Thompson personal foul (Duncan Robinson draws the foul)
|5:27
|Jimmy Butler misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:24
|Ausar Thompson defensive rebound
|5:17
|+2
|Cade Cunningham makes two point pullup jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
|39-43
|4:58
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point pullup jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|39-46
|4:38
|+2
|Cade Cunningham makes two point driving layup (Jaden Ivey assists)
|41-46
|4:20
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|41-48
|4:10
|Jaden Ivey turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lowry steals)
|4:09
|Jaden Ivey personal foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|4:09
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-49
|4:09
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-50
|3:47
|+2
|Killian Hayes makes two point pullup jump shot (Marvin Bagley III assists)
|43-50
|3:28
|+2
|Duncan Robinson makes two point cutting layup (Bam Adebayo assists)
|43-52
|3:12
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|3:03
|Duncan Robinson misses three point running jump shot
|2:58
|Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|2:55
|Jaden Ivey misses two point running jump shot
|2:47
|Ausar Thompson offensive rebound
|2:47
|Ausar Thompson misses two point tip dunk
|2:47
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|2:45
|Duncan Robinson misses two point running jump shot
|2:41
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|2:38
|Ausar Thompson misses three point running jump shot
|2:34
|Kyle Lowry defensive rebound
|2:18
|Jaden Ivey shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|2:18
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|2:18
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-53
|2:18
|Bam Adebayo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:15
|Jalen Duren defensive rebound
|1:53
|Ausar Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Herro steals)
|1:48
|Bam Adebayo offensive foul (Off the ball) (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|1:48
|Bam Adebayo turnover (offensive foul)
|1:32
|+3
|Cade Cunningham makes three point pullup jump shot (Ausar Thompson assists)
|46-53
|1:09
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point driving finger roll layup
|46-55
|1:00
|Ausar Thompson misses two point driving layup
|0:56
|Ausar Thompson offensive rebound
|0:56
|Ausar Thompson misses two point tip layup
|0:54
|Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
|0:47
|Bam Adebayo personal foul (Alec Burks draws the foul)
|0:40
|Cade Cunningham misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:37
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|0:31
|+3
|Kevin Love makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|46-58
|0:07
|Isaiah Stewart misses two point reverse layup
|0:07
|Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
|0:06
|Pistons turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:05
|Kevin Love offensive foul (Ausar Thompson draws the foul)
|0:05
|Kevin Love turnover (offensive foul)
|0:00
|Kevin Love shooting foul (Ausar Thompson draws the foul)
|0:00
|+1
|Ausar Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-58
|0:00
|Ausar Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:00
|Pistons offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:47
|Jimmy Butler misses two point turnaround bank jump shot
|11:43
|Jalen Duren defensive rebound
|11:27
|Jalen Duren misses two point driving layup
|11:25
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|11:16
|+3
|Kevin Love makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists)
|47-61
|10:58
|+2
|Killian Hayes makes two point pullup jump shot
|49-61
|10:49
|Jalen Duren personal foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|10:40
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|49-63
|10:23
|Heat technical foul (Defensive three second)
|10:23
|Killian Hayes misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|10:23
|Pistons offensive rebound
|10:19
|Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|10:11
|Cade Cunningham blocks Tyler Herro's two point running jump shot
|10:11
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|10:06
|Jalen Duren blocks Jimmy Butler's two point jump shot
|10:06
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|10:02
|Kevin Love misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|9:49
|Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|9:45
|Jalen Duren defensive rebound
|9:37
|Cade Cunningham misses two point driving layup
|9:34
|Jalen Duren offensive rebound
|9:34
|Jalen Duren misses two point tip layup
|9:34
|Heat defensive rebound
|9:34
|Cade Cunningham personal foul (Loose ball) (Kevin Love draws the foul)
|9:15
|Bam Adebayo misses two point stepback bank jump shot
|9:11
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|9:07
|+2
|Jalen Duren makes two point dunk (Ausar Thompson assists)
|51-63
|8:42
|Jimmy Butler misses two point jump shot
|8:40
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|8:36
|+2
|Jalen Duren makes two point running finger roll layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|53-63
|8:36
|Kyle Lowry shooting foul (Jalen Duren draws the foul)
|8:36
|Jalen Duren misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:35
|Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
|8:34
|Isaiah Stewart misses two point tip layup
|8:33
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|8:20
|Ausar Thompson blocks Bam Adebayo's two point layup
|8:15
|Jalen Duren defensive rebound
|8:11
|+2
|Jalen Duren makes two point running dunk (Ausar Thompson assists)
|55-63
|7:59
|Ausar Thompson blocks Jimmy Butler's two point driving layup
|7:56
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|7:54
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|55-65
|7:43
|Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|7:41
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|7:23
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point driving floating jump shot (Kyle Lowry assists)
|55-67
|7:08
|Killian Hayes misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:05
|Kyle Lowry defensive rebound
|6:58
|+3
|Tyler Herro makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|55-70
|6:56
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|6:39
|+2
|Killian Hayes makes two point pullup jump shot (Cade Cunningham assists)
|57-70
|6:20
|Kevin Love misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|6:07
|Kevin Love personal foul (Jalen Duren draws the foul)
|5:57
|Isaiah Stewart misses two point hook shot
|5:56
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|5:55
|Cade Cunningham shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|5:55
|Jimmy Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:55
|Heat offensive rebound
|5:55
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-71
|5:41
|+3
|Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|60-71
|5:25
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point driving hook shot (Kevin Love assists)
|60-73
|5:16
|Kevin Love personal foul (Isaiah Stewart draws the foul)
|5:07
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Kevin Love defensive rebound
|4:59
|Caleb Martin misses two point running reverse layup
|4:59
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|4:47
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|4:22
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point stepback jump shot
|60-75
|4:04
|+2
|Marvin Bagley III makes two point driving layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|62-75
|3:53
|Cade Cunningham shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|3:53
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-76
|3:53
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-77
|3:34
|+2
|Marvin Bagley III makes two point driving layup
|64-77
|3:16
|Caleb Martin misses three point jump shot
|3:12
|Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|2:59
|Bam Adebayo shooting foul (Marvin Bagley III draws the foul)
|2:59
|Heat 60 second timeout
|2:59
|+1
|Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-77
|2:59
|+1
|Marvin Bagley III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-77
|2:40
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point driving floating jump shot
|66-79
|2:32
|Alec Burks misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|2:21
|Jimmy Butler misses two point driving floating jump shot
|2:19
|Alec Burks defensive rebound
|2:14
|Kyle Lowry shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
|2:14
|+1
|Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-79
|2:14
|+1
|Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-79
|1:52
|+2
|Tyler Herro makes two point pullup jump shot (Thomas Bryant assists)
|68-81
|1:25
|+2
|Marcus Sasser makes two point driving floating jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
|70-81
|1:14
|Tyler Herro misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:10
|Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|0:53
|+2
|Jaden Ivey makes two point jump shot
|72-81
|0:53
|Caleb Martin shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
|0:53
|Jaden Ivey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:47
|Marvin Bagley III offensive rebound
|0:45
|+3
|Marcus Sasser makes three point pullup jump shot
|75-81
|0:33
|Tyler Herro misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:31
|Thomas Bryant offensive rebound
|0:31
|Joe Harris shooting foul (Thomas Bryant draws the foul)
|0:31
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-82
|0:31
|+1
|Thomas Bryant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-83
|0:11
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|0:06
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|0:01
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:00
|Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Pistons offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:48
|Joe Harris misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|11:26
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
|75-86
|11:10
|Alec Burks misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|11:07
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|10:53
|Thomas Bryant misses two point cutting layup
|10:50
|Marvin Bagley III defensive rebound
|10:46
|Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|Caleb Martin defensive rebound
|10:34
|+2
|Duncan Robinson makes two point cutting layup (Thomas Bryant assists)
|75-88
|10:33
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|10:22
|Jalen Duren offensive foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|10:22
|Jalen Duren turnover (offensive foul)
|10:04
|+2
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
|75-90
|9:56
|Cade Cunningham misses three point stepback jump shot
|9:51
|Thomas Bryant defensive rebound
|9:40
|+2
|Thomas Bryant makes two point cutting dunk (Duncan Robinson assists)
|75-92
|9:31
|Jaden Ivey turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Bryant steals)
|9:25
|+2
|Caleb Martin makes two point running jump shot
|75-94
|9:23
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|9:07
|+2
|Jalen Duren makes two point dunk (Cade Cunningham assists)
|77-94
|9:07
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. shooting foul (Jalen Duren draws the foul)
|9:07
|+1
|Jalen Duren makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|78-94
|8:43
|Tyler Herro misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:40
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|8:33
|+2
|Cade Cunningham makes two point driving floating jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|80-94
|8:20
|Jalen Duren blocks Tyler Herro's two point layup
|8:18
|Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|8:13
|+3
|Alec Burks makes three point running jump shot (Cade Cunningham assists)
|83-94
|8:12
|Heat 60 second timeout
|7:56
|Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|Jalen Duren defensive rebound
|7:44
|+2
|Cade Cunningham makes two point pullup jump shot
|85-94
|7:21
|Alec Burks personal foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|7:12
|Caleb Martin misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|Alec Burks defensive rebound
|7:02
|+2
|Isaiah Stewart makes two point running dunk (Cade Cunningham assists)
|87-94
|6:49
|Isa