CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson lead Pelicans past Grizzlies 111-104 in season opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) CJ McCollum scored 24 points, Zion Williamson added 23 points and seven rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 111-104 on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both teams.
McCollum was 8 of 16 from the field including 6 of 11 from outside the arc. Williamson scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter to avoid any comeback by Memphis. Brandon Ingram finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jonas Valanciunas added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
New Orleans coach Willie Green said the production came from all of his players.
“Everybody that came in and touched the floor, their mission was to win their minutes,” Green said of the team approach, adding: “Collectively, our group just came in with the mentality to execute offensively, and everything started with our defense.”
Desmond Bane led Memphis with 31 points, while Marcus Smart had 17 points. Xavier Tillman matched Smart's 17 points and added 12 rebounds.
The game was the first of the 25-game suspension for Grizzles guard Ja Morant, the team's leading scorer last season. He is scheduled to finish the suspension in December. That left Bane to pick up some of the offensive load in Morant's absence.
“One, we've got to get better, but two, it's a long season,” Bane said, adding that the Grizzlies have long season-openers in previous years. “We have to be better, and we will. Obviously, we want to win every game, but we want to build winning habits along the way.”
Morant's absence, along with several injuries across the Memphis frontline had the Grizzlies at a disadvantage. That left Memphis playing small-ball lineups in much of the game.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans are starting the season with key people healthy, particularly Ingram and Williamson, who missed significant parts of last season. That led to a 52-37 New Orleans advantage on the boards. Despite New Orleans committing 21 turnovers, Memphis only converted two fast break points.
“Credit to them,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We couldn't rebound because we were taking the ball out of the net, so we couldn't get out and run.”
New Orleans led 57-47 at halftime, after holding the Grizzlies to 36% shooting. The lead built in the third quarter as the Pelicans benefited from Memphis mistakes and continued poor shooting.
The New Orleans advantage dwindled to 90-81 early in the fourth, but seven quick points took the Pelicans lead back to 16, its largest in the game at the time. Williamson was the key to a run when Memphis got close, coming out and hitting five of his seven shots in the final frame.
“For me, it's going to be a few games getting that in-game flow back,” Williamson said of a poor first half. “No matter how much I work out, train, play pick up, there's nothing like a real NBA game.”
While Green was pleased with the Pelicans performance, like any coach after opening night, he saw plenty of spots for improvement.
“We've got work to do,” he said. “We can improve. We can get better. It's better to teach off a win.”
UP NEXT
Pelicans: Host the New York Knicks on Saturday.
Grizzlies: Host Denver on Friday night.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Jonas Valanciunas vs. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Marcus Smart gains possession)
|11:38
|+2
|Xavier Tillman makes two point cutting dunk (Desmond Bane assists)
|0-2
|11:22
|Xavier Tillman shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|11:22
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|11:22
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|11:14
|CJ McCollum blocks Jaren Jackson Jr.'s two point driving layup
|11:11
|CJ McCollum defensive rebound
|11:08
|+2
|CJ McCollum makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|4-2
|10:59
|+3
|Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|4-5
|10:40
|Zion Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Bane steals)
|10:36
|Desmond Bane misses three point running pullup jump shot
|10:31
|Xavier Tillman offensive rebound
|10:29
|+3
|Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Xavier Tillman assists)
|4-8
|10:08
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point pullup jump shot
|6-8
|9:55
|Xavier Tillman misses three point jump shot
|9:54
|Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|9:43
|Desmond Bane shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|9:43
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-8
|9:43
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-8
|9:33
|CJ McCollum personal foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|9:28
|Jaren Jackson Jr. offensive foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|9:28
|Jaren Jackson Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|9:17
|Jaren Jackson Jr. blocks Zion Williamson's two point driving layup
|9:14
|Desmond Bane defensive rebound
|9:11
|+2
|Desmond Bane makes two point running finger roll layup
|8-10
|9:07
|Marcus Smart personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|8:50
|Brandon Ingram misses two point floating jump shot
|8:47
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|8:42
|Marcus Smart misses three point running pullup jump shot
|8:39
|Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|8:29
|+3
|Jonas Valanciunas makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|11-10
|8:17
|Herbert Jones personal foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|8:17
|Zion Williamson personal foul (Away from play) (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|8:17
|Desmond Bane misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:17
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|8:07
|+3
|Desmond Bane makes three point stepback jump shot (Xavier Tillman assists)
|11-13
|7:46
|Jaren Jackson Jr. blocks Jonas Valanciunas's two point turnaround hook shot
|7:43
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|7:33
|Ziaire Williams misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:30
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|7:15
|+3
|CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists)
|14-13
|6:51
|+2
|Xavier Tillman makes two point driving layup (Marcus Smart assists)
|14-15
|6:38
|Jaren Jackson Jr. blocks Zion Williamson's two point driving layup
|6:36
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|6:30
|Jaren Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:28
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|6:20
|CJ McCollum misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:17
|Desmond Bane defensive rebound
|6:02
|Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|Xavier Tillman offensive rebound
|6:00
|Brandon Ingram shooting foul (Xavier Tillman draws the foul)
|6:00
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|6:00
|+1
|Xavier Tillman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-16
|6:00
|+1
|Xavier Tillman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-17
|5:40
|Ziaire Williams personal foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|5:32
|+2
|Dyson Daniels makes two point driving finger roll layup (Herbert Jones assists)
|16-17
|5:17
|Kira Lewis Jr. personal foul (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|5:17
|+1
|Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-18
|5:17
|Marcus Smart misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:15
|Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|5:01
|Herbert Jones turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Tillman steals)
|4:50
|Desmond Bane misses three point jump shot
|4:48
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|4:39
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point pullup jump shot
|18-18
|4:15
|+2
|Marcus Smart makes two point driving floating jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
|18-20
|4:04
|Larry Nance Jr. turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|3:47
|+3
|David Roddy makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|18-23
|3:39
|Jake LaRavia shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|3:39
|+1
|Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-23
|3:39
|+1
|Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-23
|3:22
|Derrick Rose misses two point floating jump shot
|3:19
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|3:15
|Xavier Tillman blocks Herbert Jones's two point running finger roll layup
|3:12
|Jake LaRavia defensive rebound
|3:07
|Xavier Tillman misses two point driving layup
|3:05
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|2:56
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|22-23
|2:39
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|2:37
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|2:30
|Brandon Ingram misses two point running layup
|2:27
|Luke Kennard defensive rebound
|2:18
|Derrick Rose misses two point driving finger roll layup
|2:18
|Pelicans defensive rebound
|2:18
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|2:03
|Kira Lewis Jr. turnover (traveling)
|1:45
|Dyson Daniels shooting foul (Luke Kennard draws the foul)
|1:45
|+1
|Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|22-24
|1:45
|+1
|Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|22-25
|1:45
|+1
|Luke Kennard makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|22-26
|1:39
|Luke Kennard kicked ball violation
|1:39
|Luke Kennard kicked ball violation
|1:26
|David Roddy shooting foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|1:26
|Zion Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:26
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|1:26
|+1
|Zion Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-26
|1:09
|Luke Kennard turnover (bad pass) (Dyson Daniels steals)
|1:08
|CJ McCollum turnover (out of bounds step)
|0:59
|Luke Kennard misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:57
|Dyson Daniels defensive rebound
|0:49
|Larry Nance Jr. misses two point driving layup
|0:47
|Jake LaRavia defensive rebound
|0:36
|Jaren Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|Dyson Daniels defensive rebound
|0:28
|Jake LaRavia shooting foul (CJ McCollum draws the foul)
|0:28
|+1
|CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-26
|0:28
|+1
|CJ McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-26
|0:05
|+2
|Desmond Bane makes two point driving floating jump shot (Luke Kennard assists)
|25-28
|0:01
|Kira Lewis Jr. misses three point running pullup jump shot
|0:01
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:53
|Jonas Valanciunas offensive foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|11:53
|Jonas Valanciunas turnover (offensive foul)
|11:36
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|11:26
|CJ McCollum misses two point driving floating jump shot
|11:24
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|11:19
|Dyson Daniels blocks David Roddy's two point running layup
|11:15
|Luke Kennard offensive rebound
|11:07
|+3
|Derrick Rose makes three point jump shot (Jaren Jackson Jr. assists)
|25-31
|10:48
|Dyson Daniels offensive foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)
|10:48
|Dyson Daniels turnover (offensive foul)
|10:38
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point cutting finger roll layup (Derrick Rose assists)
|25-33
|10:25
|Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|CJ McCollum offensive rebound
|10:19
|+3
|Matt Ryan makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists)
|28-33
|10:06
|David Roddy turnover (bad pass) (Dyson Daniels steals)
|10:00
|Dyson Daniels misses two point running finger roll layup
|9:55
|Dyson Daniels offensive rebound
|9:55
|Dyson Daniels misses two point putback layup
|9:54
|Dyson Daniels offensive rebound
|9:54
|+2
|Dyson Daniels makes two point putback layup
|30-33
|9:48
|Matt Ryan personal foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)
|9:33
|Luke Kennard misses three point stepback jump shot
|9:29
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|9:23
|+2
|Dyson Daniels makes two point driving floating jump shot (CJ McCollum assists)
|32-33
|9:22
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|9:09
|Derrick Rose misses two point floating jump shot
|9:05
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|8:55
|+3
|Matt Ryan makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists)
|35-33
|8:28
|Derrick Rose misses two point driving floating jump shot
|8:25
|Dyson Daniels defensive rebound
|8:15
|Ziaire Williams kicked ball violation
|8:08
|Matt Ryan misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:02
|Derrick Rose defensive rebound
|7:56
|Jaren Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|CJ McCollum defensive rebound
|7:45
|+3
|Matt Ryan makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|38-33
|7:32
|Dyson Daniels personal foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)
|7:24
|Jake LaRavia misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|7:12
|CJ McCollum misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:12
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|7:09
|+3
|Jonas Valanciunas makes three point jump shot (Herbert Jones assists)
|41-33
|6:56
|+2
|Marcus Smart makes two point driving floating jump shot
|41-35
|6:56
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|6:45
|Brandon Ingram offensive foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|6:45
|Brandon Ingram turnover (offensive foul)
|6:34
|Marcus Smart misses two point driving layup
|6:34
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|6:32
|Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|6:30
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|6:24
|Matt Ryan misses three point running pullup jump shot
|6:20
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|6:06
|+2
|Ziaire Williams makes two point driving dunk (Xavier Tillman assists)
|41-37
|5:55
|+3
|Herbert Jones makes three point jump shot (Matt Ryan assists)
|44-37
|5:34
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|5:25
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|46-37
|5:25
|Ziaire Williams shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|5:25
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|47-37
|5:06
|Xavier Tillman misses three point jump shot
|5:03
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|4:52
|Jonas Valanciunas turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Bane steals)
|4:47
|Desmond Bane misses three point running pullup jump shot
|4:44
|Matt Ryan defensive rebound
|4:37
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas makes two point floating jump shot (Zion Williamson assists)
|49-37
|4:36
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|4:26
|Marcus Smart turnover (lost ball) (CJ McCollum steals)
|4:17
|+3
|CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|52-37
|4:01
|Jake LaRavia misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|3:54
|Brandon Ingram misses three point running jump shot
|3:50
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|3:42
|+3
|Desmond Bane makes three point pullup jump shot
|52-40
|3:28
|CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|Grizzlies defensive rebound
|3:14
|+3
|Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|52-43
|2:57
|Brandon Ingram misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|2:55
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|2:45
|+2
|Xavier Tillman makes two point cutting layup (Desmond Bane assists)
|52-45
|2:18
|Jump ball. Marcus Smart vs. Brandon Ingram (Xavier Tillman gains possession)
|2:18
|Brandon Ingram turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Smart steals)
|2:06
|+2
|Ziaire Williams makes two point alley-oop dunk (Xavier Tillman assists)
|52-47
|1:44
|Larry Nance Jr. offensive foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|1:44
|Larry Nance Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|1:44
|Pelicans delay of game violation
|1:31
|Larry Nance Jr. kicked ball violation
|1:22
|Marcus Smart turnover (lost ball) (CJ McCollum steals)
|1:22
|Marcus Smart personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|1:10
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point driving dunk
|54-47
|1:03
|Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|0:57
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Brandon Ingram assists)
|56-47
|0:39
|Desmond Bane misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:37
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|0:31
|Brandon Ingram misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:29
|Jaren Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|0:08
|Desmond Bane turnover (lost ball) (Larry Nance Jr. steals)
|0:05
|Marcus Smart shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|0:05
|Herbert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:05
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|0:05
|+1
|Herbert Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-47
|0:00
|Xavier Tillman misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:42
|Jonas Valanciunas misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|11:26
|Desmond Bane misses two point bank jump shot
|11:23
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|11:13
|Herbert Jones misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Jaren Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|10:57
|Jaren Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|10:51
|Jaren Jackson Jr. personal foul (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|10:42
|Brandon Ingram offensive foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|10:42
|Brandon Ingram turnover (offensive foul)
|10:27
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|57-49
|10:13
|Zion Williamson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|10:12
|Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|10:10
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point putback layup
|59-49
|10:00
|+2
|Marcus Smart makes two point driving layup
|59-51
|9:43
|Zion Williamson misses two point driving layup
|9:38
|Zion Williamson offensive rebound
|9:38
|Jaren Jackson Jr. blocks Zion Williamson's two point putback layup
|9:36
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|9:32
|Ziaire Williams turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Ingram steals)
|9:26
|Brandon Ingram misses two point floating jump shot
|9:25
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|9:25
|Jaren Jackson Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Zion Williamson draws the foul)
|9:13
|+3
|CJ McCollum makes three point stepback jump shot (Jonas Valanciunas assists)
|62-51
|8:59
|Xavier Tillman misses two point floating jump shot
|8:56
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|8:39
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|64-51
|8:38
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|8:25
|+3
|Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot (Desmond Bane assists)
|64-54
|8:06
|Zion Williamson turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|7:53
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point driving finger roll layup (Desmond Bane assists)
|64-56
|7:45
|+2
|Zion Williamson makes two point driving layup (CJ McCollum assists)
|66-56
|7:45
|Jaren Jackson Jr. defensive goaltending violation
|7:32
|Desmond Bane misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|7:30
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|7:20
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point pullup jump shot
|68-56
|7:03
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|7:00
|CJ McCollum defensive rebound
|6:50
|Brandon Ingram misses three point jump shot
|6:47
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|6:42
|Desmond Bane misses two point running layup
|6:37
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|6:29
|Brandon Ingram turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Smart steals)
|6:27
|Marcus Smart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:16
|CJ McCollum misses two point driving floating jump shot
|6:14
|Jaren Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|6:07
|Jaren Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Zion Williamson defensive rebound
|5:58
|Jaren Jackson Jr. blocks Zion Williamson's two point driving dunk
|5:58
|Grizzlies defensive rebound
|5:58
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|5:38
|+2
|Xavier Tillman makes two point driving floating jump shot
|68-58
|5:19
|+3
|Herbert Jones makes three point jump shot (Brandon Ingram assists)
|71-58
|5:04
|+2
|Marcus Smart makes two point driving floating jump shot
|71-60
|4:45
|Kira Lewis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|Desmond Bane defensive rebound
|4:32
|Luke Kennard misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|4:09
|Brandon Ingram misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|4:07
|Larry Nance Jr. offensive rebound
|4:06
|+2
|Larry Nance Jr. makes two point putback layup
|73-60
|3:44
|+2
|Desmond Bane makes two point pullup jump shot
|73-62
|3:24
|Kira Lewis Jr. misses two point driving layup
|3:22
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|3:16
|Luke Kennard misses three point running pullup jump shot
|3:12
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|3:08
|David Roddy shooting foul (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|3:08
|Marcus Smart technical foul
|3:08
|Brandon Ingram misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|3:08
|Pelicans offensive rebound
|3:08
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-62
|3:08
|+1
|Brandon Ingram makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-62
|2:52
|Desmond Bane turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:41
|+3
|CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Zion Williamson assists)
|78-62
|2:30
|Dyson Daniels personal foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|2:24
|+2
|Desmond Bane makes two point driving floating jump shot (Jaren Jackson Jr. assists)
|78-64
|2:14
|Zion Williamson turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|2:06
|Derrick Rose misses two point driving layup
|2:03
|Derrick Rose offensive rebound
|2:03
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point tip layup
|78-66
|1:54
|CJ McCollum turnover (bad pass) (Jake LaRavia steals)
|1:46
|+2
|Desmond Bane makes two point driving reverse layup
|78-68
|1:46
|Pelicans 60 second timeout
|1:24
|Matt Ryan misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|Desmond Bane defensive rebound
|1:13
|Desmond Bane misses two point driving finger roll layup
|1:11
|Larry Nance Jr. defensive rebound
|1:04
|Brandon Ingram turnover (traveling)
|0:53
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point driving layup (Derrick Rose assists)
|78-70
|0:33
|+2
|CJ McCollum makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|80-70
|0:13
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|Brandon Ingram defensive rebound
|0:06
|Jake LaRavia personal foul (Take) (Brandon Ingram draws the foul)
|0:02
|+2
|Brandon Ingram makes two point pullup jump shot
|82-70
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:39
|+2
|Jake LaRavia makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|82-72
|11:15
|+3
|Jordan Hawkins makes three point jump shot (CJ McCollum assists)
|85-72
|10:59
|+3
|Derrick Rose makes three point jump shot (Jake LaRavia assists)
|85-75
|10:39
|Jonas Valanciunas turnover (traveling)
|10:29
|Derrick Rose misses two point driving layup
|10:26
|David Roddy offensive rebound
|10:26
|+2
|David Roddy makes two point tip layup
|85-77
|10:16
|Jaren Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Jonas Valanciunas draws the foul)
|10:16
|+1
|Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|86-77
|10:16
|+1
|Jonas Valanciunas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|87-77
|10:04
|Jordan Hawkins shooting foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|10:04
|+1
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-78
|10:04
|+1
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|87-79
|9:53
|+3
|CJ McCollum makes three point stepback jump shot
|90-79
|9:39
|Jonas Valanciunas blocks Jaren Jackson Jr.'s two point driving floating jump shot
|9:37
|Jaren Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|9:37
|Matt Ryan shooting foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|9:37
|+1
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|90-80
|9:37
|+1
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|90-81
|9:25
|Jordan Hawkins misses three point jump shot
|9:19
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|9:07
|Jaren Jackson Jr. turnover (traveling)
|9:07
|Grizzlies delay of game violation
|8:58
|Herbert Jones misses two point driving layup
|8:58
|Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|8:58
|+2
|Herbert Jones makes two point putback layup
|92-81
|8:58
|Jake LaRavia shooting foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|8:58
|Herbert Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:55
|Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|8:53
|+3
|CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hawkins assists)
|95-81
|8:52
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|8:40
|Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|Jonas Valanciunas defensive rebound
|8:22
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas makes two point turnaround bank hook shot (CJ McCollum assists)
|97-81
|8:09
|Xavier Tillman misses two point finger roll layup
|8:07
|Xavier Tillman offensive rebound
|8:06
|Herbert Jones blocks Xavier Tillman's two point putback layup
|8:06
|Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|7:49
|Herbert Jones turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Tillman steals)
|7:41
|Jordan Hawkins personal foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|7:35
|+3
|Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Desmond Bane assists)
|97-84
|7:22
|CJ McCollum misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|7:16
|Herbert Jones offensive rebound
|7:16
|+2
|Herbert Jones makes two point tip dunk
|99-84
|7:08
|Marcus Smart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:54
|Desmond Bane blocks Zion Williamson's two point driving dunk
|6:51
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|6:48