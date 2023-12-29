The Boston Celtics can remain the NBA's only team without a home loss this season by beating the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Boston is coming off a 128-122 overtime victory against Detroit on Thursday. That win improved the Celtics' home record to 15-0. The 1957-58 Celtics hold the record for consecutive home wins to start a season (17).

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points Thursday, when Boston overcame a 21-point deficit late in the first half to hand Detroit its 28th straight loss. The Celtics were outrebounded 57-43 and shot 11 of 39 from 3-point range (28.2 percent).

"We knew that first half was really uncharacteristic for us and we had to turn it on in the second half," Porzingis said. "Our effort was just completely different in the second half. This was a little bit of an example that when you're good it's easy to get complacent, maybe. That's maybe what happened to us in the first half after a long time being on the road, different time zone -- all those excuses we can find, of course. We just didn't come out the right way. ... Definitely a valuable experience."

Jayson Tatum added 31 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Boston, which received a 23-point performance from Derrick White. It was Boston's first win in four overtime games this season.

"I didn't think we played very hard," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said. "Didn't execute in the first half and then we played Celtic basketball in the second half.

"(Friday) will be another experience, another challenge. Regardless of how (Thursday's game) went, we have to be ready for (the Raptors)."

Friday's game will be the second stop on a three-game road trip for the Raptors, who ended a five-game road losing streak by beating Washington 132-102 on Wednesday night. It was Toronto's largest margin of victory this season.

The Raptors will play eight of their next nine games away from home.

OG Anunoby led the offense with 26 points against Washington. Pascal Siakam added 22 points and Scottie Barnes finished with 20 points.

"It's always good to win, and it's especially good to win on the road," Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic said.

Rajakovic tweaked the starting lineup against the Wizards by inserting Gary Trent Jr. for Dennis Schroder, who contributed nine points and 10 assists.

"It was a change that we were looking for for some time," Rajakovic said. "We decided that it was a good opportunity today to put Scottie Barnes more as a ballhandler and also we wanted to have Dennis to help with the second unit.

"Obviously it was one game. We're going to continue looking at it and continue as we go."

The Raptors had 43 assists in the win, one shy of the franchise record set earlier this season against Detroit.

"That's a sign of playing the right way," Anunoby said. "Getting in the paint, kicking the ball out and everyone being unselfish ... wanting to see your teammates succeed."

Friday's game will be the third meeting between the Raptors and Celtics this season. Boston prevailed 117-94 at home on Nov. 11, and 108-105 at Toronto on Nov. 17.

