IND
CLE

It's win or go home for Cavs, Pacers

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 28, 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James maintains that "Game 7" are two of the greatest words in sports.

If this one Sunday in this first-round playoff series between the Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers doesn't go Cleveland's way, they could become two of the most cursed words in this town.

It starts with this: a loss for the Cavs could be the last game James ever plays in a Cleveland uniform.

"The thought of if we don't play well it will be my last game of the year, that will probably hit my mind, but I haven't thought about that," James said Friday, after the Pacers routed the Cavs 121-87 to force Game 7.

James can be a free agent at season's end. Though he's never said he intends to leave Cleveland again, at present it appears the Cavs' roster is in no shape to compete for championships as James heads into the twilight of his career.

James has never lost a first-round series. Dropping one now would not go far to erase any of James' doubts about the direction of this franchise.

His alleged wingman, Kevin Love, is averaging 11 points in this series and shooting 32.4 percent (22 of 68) in this series. No other Cavs player is averaging double figures.

The Pacers, meanwhile, beat Cleveland three of four in the regular season and scored the most lopsided win in the franchise's playoff history in Game 6 to force this last game. Victor Oladipo became the third Pacer to post a playoff triple double (28 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) in Game 6 and Domantas Sabonis is shooting 74.2 percent (26 of 35) over the last three games.

"Going back to Cleveland, we feel we got a chance," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "We got to play better than we did even tonight to win that game. But we definitely feel we have a chance."

James is 4-2 all time in Game 7s. This is the first Game 7 at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs, who are 3-2 in Game 7s, last won one in the 2016 Finals against the Golden State Warriors. James, Love, JR Smith, and Tristan Thompson are the only players left on that team.

Last year, Rodney Hood played for a Utah Jazz team that beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of the first round to advance to a Western Conference semifinal.

"It's just the love of the game and wanting to be remembered," James said. "Win or go home. It's just that simple."

The Pacers are 3-5 in Game 7s and 2-5 on the road. Indiana is also trying to avoid being eliminated by a James team (Cavs, Heat) for the fifth time in the last seven seasons.

"The pressure is on both teams," McMillan said. "The loser goes home. So, for us, we take it one game at a time and we prepare ourselves for that next game. The next game is on the road. We understand the conditions we're playing in, but to say they feel more pressure than us? No. The losers go home. So there's pressure on both teams.

"We're not going to be satisfied with just going up there and playing a good game and losing it," McMillan continued. "We have an opportunity and we're going to go and try and take advantage of it."

Former Pacer and current Cavaliers point guard George Hill said he would try to play Sunday. He's missed the last three games with back spasms. Jose Calderon has started in his place.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
L. James
23 SF
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
27.5 Pts. Per Game 27.5
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
47.7 Field Goal % 54.2
47.7 Three Point % 54.2
79.9 Free Throw % 73.1
away team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
21.5 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 6.0 APG
home team logo
L. James SF 23
32.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Pacers 3-3 -----
home team logo Cavaliers 3-3 -----
Game 7
Tied 3-3
O/U 199.0, CLE -5.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Ohio
Game 7
Tied 3-3
O/U 199.0, CLE -5.5
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 3-3 105.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 3-3 110.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.4 APG
Key Players
V. Oladipo SG 21.5 PPG 7.7 RPG 6.0 APG 40.6 FG%
L. James SF 32.7 PPG 10.3 RPG 7.8 APG 53.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
T. Young
L. Stephenson
D. Collison
C. Joseph
T. Booker
G. Robinson III
J. Young
T. Leaf
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 6 36.5 21.5 7.7 6.0 2.3 0.5 3.7 40.6 39.6 75.0 0.5 7.2
B. Bogdanovic 6 33.5 14.0 4.0 1.8 0.8 0.0 1.7 43.1 42.1 60.0 0.2 3.8
M. Turner 6 28.5 13.2 5.5 0.7 0.3 0.7 1.8 60.8 50.0 78.6 1.0 4.5
D. Sabonis 6 23.3 12.8 4.5 0.8 0.2 0.3 1.0 63.5 16.7 71.4 1.8 2.7
T. Young 6 33.2 10.8 7.2 1.0 1.7 1.0 0.8 63.8 25.0 36.4 2.7 4.5
L. Stephenson 6 22.8 10.8 3.0 3.3 0.3 0.2 1.5 45.8 27.3 55.6 0.5 2.5
D. Collison 6 28.8 9.3 3.3 5.2 1.0 0.0 1.2 40.0 35.0 62.5 0.2 3.2
C. Joseph 6 21.7 5.0 2.7 3.3 1.5 0.3 0.5 36.7 22.2 100.0 0.3 2.3
T. Booker 6 9.5 2.7 2.5 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 62.5 0.0 85.7 0.7 1.8
G. Robinson III 2 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
J. Young 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Leaf 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 82 240.9 105.6 42.4 22.2 8.78 4.15 12.8 47.2 36.9 77.9 9.6 32.7
Cavaliers
Roster
L. James
K. Love
K. Korver
G. Hill
J. Smith
R. Hood
L. Nance Jr.
J. Green
J. Clarkson
J. Calderon
A. Zizic
T. Thompson
C. Osman
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 6 40.8 32.7 10.3 7.8 1.0 1.2 3.7 53.6 32.3 83.9 2.0 8.3
K. Love 6 32.8 11.0 9.8 0.8 0.7 0.3 2.5 32.4 37.0 85.7 3.0 6.8
K. Korver 6 23.0 9.2 2.7 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.8 42.1 42.9 88.9 0.3 2.3
G. Hill 3 20.7 8.7 1.3 1.7 0.3 0.0 2.0 56.3 33.3 75.0 0.7 0.7
J. Smith 6 32.3 8.2 2.8 0.8 1.3 0.2 1.5 32.1 30.0 50.0 0.2 2.7
R. Hood 6 20.7 7.3 1.0 1.2 0.5 0.2 1.3 46.2 16.7 75.0 0.0 1.0
L. Nance Jr. 6 20.8 5.8 4.5 0.8 1.0 0.7 0.8 72.7 0.0 37.5 1.3 3.2
J. Green 6 20.7 5.7 2.3 1.7 0.3 0.5 0.5 36.4 35.3 50.0 0.3 2.0
J. Clarkson 6 19.3 5.2 1.5 1.3 0.2 0.2 0.7 36.1 15.4 75.0 0.2 1.3
J. Calderon 5 15.2 3.2 1.0 0.8 0.8 0.0 1.0 31.6 26.7 0.0 0.2 0.8
A. Zizic 1 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Thompson 3 8.0 1.0 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.7 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.7 1.3
C. Osman 3 3.3 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 82 240.6 110.9 42.1 23.4 7.10 3.80 13.3 47.6 37.2 77.9 8.5 33.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores