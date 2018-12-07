LAL
MEM

Lakers' James looks to get past Grizzlies

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 07, 2018

MEMPHIS -- LeBron James enters a personal House of Horrors on Saturday night, in the second game of a back-to-back no less, when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies in a duel of two 2018 playoff non-qualifiers that are off to fast starts this season.

The Lakers exhausted four starters upward of 36 minutes Friday night in a 133-120 loss at San Antonio that snapped a four-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, played no one more than 35 minutes and got a difference-making contribution from newcomer Joakim Noah off the bench in a 107-103 win at New Orleans.

The Lakers and Grizzlies will meet three times this season, with two being played in Memphis, which gives Grizzlies fans a chance to see James up-close-and-personal twice in one season for the first time in his career.

The double-shot of Memphis was not likely a recruiting pitch by the Lakers when they lured the future Hall of Famer in free agency last summer.

James has made 13 career visits to Memphis, recording a modest 7-6 record.

That's a lot more boastful than his individual success. He's been limited to 20, 12 and 18 points in his last three visits, shooting just 18 for 44 overall and 3 for 10 on 3-pointers.

James has scored 23 or fewer points -- well below his 27.2-point career average -- in eight of his last 12 matchups with the defensive-minded Grizzlies.

James was his usual self in Friday's loss at San Antonio, pouring in 35 points, but had to accept a bit of a different role with Brandon Ingram out with a sprained ankle.

Ingram won't play Saturday either, leaving Lakers coach Luke Walton scrambling for ballhandlers.

"We're gonna have to start splitting LeBron and (Lonzo Ball) a little more," he said to the media. "Get one of them out earlier than we'd like. Lance (Stephenson) can run some point still. Svi (Mykhailiuk) ran some point with his (Ukrainian) national team, so he's capable. But we're going to try to have LeBron and (Ball) on the court for most of the game."

The Lakers made do in San Antonio, committing just eight turnovers. James had one in his 37 minutes.

The Grizzlies likewise took good care of the ball in their win at New Orleans, committing just 11 turnovers compared to the Pelicans' 18.

Not that they're looking past James, but the Grizzlies have embarked on a brutal stretch of the schedule. They'll go up against Denver, Portland twice, Houston and Golden State in the next 11 days.

Fortunately for Memphis, management brought in a reinforcement this week with the signing of Noah, a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year who played only seven games last season.

The 33-year-old contributed 13 points and five rebounds to Friday's win.

"A blessing," Noah said of his opportunity this week. "I'm taking none of these moments for granted. Because all this time made me realize how much I love basketball."

Noah put in 13 minutes in his season debut Wednesday against the Clippers. He hadn't played since January, when he was with the Knicks.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. James
23 SF
M. Gasol
33 C
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
52.2 Field Goal % 45.3
52.2 Three Point % 45.3
70.8 Free Throw % 73.5
away team logo
L. James SF 23
28.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 6.8 APG
home team logo
M. Gasol C 33
17.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 4.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Lakers 15-10 -----
home team logo Grizzlies 15-9 -----
O/U 208, MEM -2.5
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
O/U 208, MEM -2.5
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 15-10 113.4 PPG 46.2 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 15-9 104.2 PPG 39.8 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 28.7 PPG 7.6 RPG 6.8 APG 52.2 FG%
M. Gasol C 17.3 PPG 9.2 RPG 4.0 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Lakers
Roster
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
J. Hart
R. Rondo
L. Ball
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Stephenson
M. Beasley
J. Williams
T. Chandler
M. Wagner
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Zubac
I. Bonga
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 25 35.0 28.7 7.6 6.8 1.3 0.8 3.4 52.2 36.9 70.8 1.0 6.7
K. Kuzma 25 31.4 17.2 5.6 1.9 0.6 0.5 1.4 47.2 30.4 72.9 0.6 5.0
B. Ingram 20 30.8 15.2 4.0 2.2 0.7 0.7 2.3 47.0 32.4 62.6 0.7 3.3
J. McGee 25 23.9 12.0 6.6 0.9 0.8 2.6 1.6 63.3 25.0 71.1 2.5 4.0
J. Hart 25 24.4 8.9 3.2 1.2 1.1 0.6 0.8 45.1 37.8 68.8 0.4 2.8
R. Rondo 11 25.3 8.5 4.5 6.5 1.2 0.0 2.3 45.5 42.9 50.0 0.9 3.6
L. Ball 25 28.1 8.4 5.3 4.9 1.3 0.2 2.0 39.0 33.3 57.1 1.0 4.2
K. Caldwell-Pope 25 21.4 8.2 2.4 0.5 0.8 0.2 0.5 37.6 33.0 92.6 0.4 2.0
L. Stephenson 25 14.3 6.9 3.2 1.8 0.7 0.1 1.2 42.5 35.5 83.3 0.5 2.6
M. Beasley 10 7.1 4.4 1.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.7 51.4 25.0 83.3 0.3 1.1
J. Williams 6 14.2 3.8 3.5 0.7 0.2 0.5 0.3 57.9 0.0 20.0 1.8 1.7
T. Chandler 13 20.6 3.7 7.3 0.5 0.5 0.5 1.1 54.5 0.0 63.2 2.6 4.7
M. Wagner 4 4.3 2.5 1.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.5 27.3 33.3 100.0 0.0 1.0
S. Mykhailiuk 14 9.4 2.5 0.6 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.6 28.9 32.0 50.0 0.3 0.3
I. Zubac 7 7.3 2.0 3.1 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.6 35.7 0.0 100.0 1.4 1.7
I. Bonga 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 25 241.0 113.4 46.2 23.8 8.28 6.04 15.3 47.6 34.4 70.9 9.9 36.2
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Conley
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Green
G. Temple
S. Mack
J. Noah
M. Brooks
K. Anderson
D. Brooks
W. Selden Jr.
C. Parsons
O. Casspi
I. Rabb
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Conley 24 34.2 20.6 3.5 6.7 1.1 0.4 2.0 41.7 34.2 81.9 0.5 3.0
M. Gasol 24 35.5 17.3 9.2 4.0 1.5 1.4 1.8 45.3 40.2 73.5 1.3 8.0
J. Jackson Jr. 24 25.1 13.4 4.4 1.3 0.9 2.0 1.6 51.5 33.9 77.9 1.3 3.2
J. Green 12 23.4 11.7 7.1 0.8 1.3 0.6 1.9 50.9 40.7 81.0 2.3 4.8
G. Temple 24 32.3 10.7 3.3 1.4 1.2 0.3 1.3 44.2 39.2 81.6 0.4 2.9
S. Mack 24 25.3 9.1 2.1 3.5 1.0 0.1 1.3 44.3 40.9 67.5 0.3 1.9
J. Noah 2 15.0 8.5 4.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 1.5 53.8 0.0 75.0 1.5 2.5
M. Brooks 21 14.1 7.1 1.7 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.8 43.7 31.7 76.0 0.5 1.2
K. Anderson 24 30.1 6.8 6.5 3.2 1.3 0.8 1.2 49.7 28.6 53.1 1.3 5.2
D. Brooks 11 18.9 6.8 2.1 0.9 0.7 0.4 0.8 40.9 36.8 77.8 0.5 1.5
W. Selden Jr. 20 16.2 5.8 1.3 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.8 41.1 34.1 86.7 0.4 0.9
C. Parsons 3 15.3 5.7 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 41.2 30.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
O. Casspi 18 12.4 5.1 3.1 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.4 54.1 37.5 58.8 0.4 2.7
I. Rabb 9 6.3 2.1 2.1 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.9 61.5 0.0 60.0 0.4 1.7
Y. Watanabe 2 6.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 2.0
Total 24 244.2 104.2 39.8 23.8 8.92 6.04 12.8 45.6 36.5 75.2 7.8 32.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores