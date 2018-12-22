MIA
ORL

Magic search for offense against Heat

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 22, 2018

The Orlando Magic are among the lowest-scoring teams in the NBA this season. It has been really noticeable for more than two weeks as the Magic have gone from a .500 team to one with a losing record.

Orlando hopes to end a run of six straight games below 100 points on Sunday when it hosts the Miami Heat, who are on a four-game winning streak thanks to their effective defense.

The Magic head into the third meeting averaging 102.8 points through their first 31 games, an average slightly ahead of Memphis and Chicago for the distinction of the NBA's lowest-scoring team.

Their average has taken a hit in the last six games by dropping from 106.3 points, which ranked 25th in the league through Dec. 5. Since scoring 118 points in a six-point overtime loss to Denver, Orlando is averaging a league-worst 88.2 points per game on a league-worst 39.1 percent from the field.

The Magic are 2-4 during their scoring slump because they played enough defense to beat the Bulls and Utah Jazz in close games in Mexico City. In the other four games, the Magic are losing by an average of 24 points.

In the Magic's last appearance in Orlando, they shot 38.2 percent and allowed the San Antonio Spurs to shoot 64 percent in a 129-90 loss on Wednesday. On Friday in a 90-80 loss at Chicago, the Magic were even worse, shooting 32.6 percent (8 of 33) on 3-pointers.

"I had this talk with (the team) on (Thursday)," Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. "Everybody likes to say when you lose, especially when you're struggling to shoot the ball, it's always people talking about effort. Half the time, it's organization, which makes it look like you're not trying.

If you don't know what you're doing, and you can't execute it in this league in 24 seconds, it's going to look bad. You can't be disorganized. You can't have players out there making mistakes, and that's what we had."

Orlando has been held below 100 times 15 times. The Magic are 4-11 in those games, nine of those are at home, where they a pedestrian 8-9. Orlando has four home games in a span of eight days before starting a six-game road trip.

"We have a stretch at home and we have to defend home court," Orlando center Nikola Vucevic said. "We haven't been very good at home so far. But if we can take care of business game by game, we can get back on track."

Vucevic scored 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting Friday and is averaging 18 points on 43 percent shooting in his last five games, but Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier are slumping.

Gordon went 4 of 17 on Friday and is shooting 32 percent in his last six games. Fournier is shooting 42 percent in his last six games.

Orlando has won the first two meetings and would clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker with a victory on Sunday. Since the Heat's 15-point home loss to the Magic on Dec. 4, Miami is 5-2 in its last seven games and during its longest winning streak of the season it is allowing 94.8 points on 38.9 percent shooting and 29.6 percent from 3-point range.

"We're doing it on defense," Miami's Dwyane Wade said in his on-court interview with Fox Sports Florida. "We're not the offensive juggernauts like a few teams in this league. We can score at times. We got guys who can put the ball in the basket, but we got to win on defense, which we're doing together."

Miami's winning streak also is part of an 8-3 surge this month and the Heat get a chance to reach .500 for the first time since they were 5-5 on Nov. 7 after a win over San Antonio.

The Heat continued their standout defense in Saturday's 94-87 win over the Milwaukee Bucks when they held star Giannis Antetokounmpo to nine points. Miami matched a season low for points allowed, and gave up just eight points in the first quarter and allowed 37.3 percent shooting.

Josh Richardson scored 16 points and Wade finished with 13 as the Heat shot 38 percent. But because they defend well most nights, the Heat are 5-4 when shooting below 40 percent.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
52.5 Field Goal % 53.0
52.5 Three Point % 53.0
46.0 Free Throw % 84.3
away team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
13.1 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 0.9 APG
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
20.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.7 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 15-16 -----
home team logo Magic 14-17 -----
ORL -3.5, O/U 200.5
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
ORL -3.5, O/U 200.5
Amway Center Orlando, Florida
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 15-16 106.2 PPG 48.2 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Magic 14-17 102.8 PPG 42.4 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
H. Whiteside C 13.1 PPG 13.5 RPG 0.9 APG 51.1 FG%
N. Vucevic C 20.5 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.7 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Richardson
G. Dragic
D. Wade
H. Whiteside
T. Johnson
R. McGruder
J. Winslow
K. Olynyk
W. Ellington
J. Johnson
D. Jones Jr.
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Richardson 30 35.0 18.6 3.9 3.6 1.2 0.5 2.1 41.0 38.5 83.8 0.9 3.0
G. Dragic 14 29.1 15.3 3.1 4.9 0.7 0.3 2.5 41.0 31.4 76.0 0.6 2.5
D. Wade 23 25.6 14.4 3.7 3.7 0.6 0.5 2.4 41.0 34.0 70.4 1.0 2.7
H. Whiteside 26 26.4 13.1 13.5 0.9 0.6 2.6 1.7 51.1 15.4 45.3 4.2 9.3
T. Johnson 24 25.2 11.2 2.9 2.2 0.8 0.5 1.4 43.3 37.0 71.7 0.5 2.5
R. McGruder 31 30.6 10.8 4.5 2.5 0.8 0.1 1.3 43.0 39.4 77.3 1.1 3.5
J. Winslow 26 28.1 10.4 5.1 3.5 0.9 0.3 2.2 39.0 36.7 67.2 1.0 4.1
K. Olynyk 30 20.8 9.9 4.5 2.1 0.7 0.4 1.4 43.3 32.8 80.2 1.0 3.5
W. Ellington 19 23.6 8.7 2.2 1.4 1.1 0.2 0.7 35.8 36.5 84.6 0.3 1.9
J. Johnson 16 20.5 8.1 3.3 2.4 0.6 0.4 1.2 40.0 26.1 70.8 0.5 2.8
D. Jones Jr. 21 16.9 6.4 4.4 0.5 0.8 0.8 0.6 45.0 31.0 59.1 2.0 2.5
D. Robinson 4 7.3 1.5 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.3
U. Haslem 3 4.7 1.3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.3
Total 31 240.8 106.2 48.2 22.6 7.58 6.19 14.7 42.9 35.3 69.8 12.6 35.6
Magic
Roster
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
T. Ross
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
J. Grant
K. Birch
J. Martin
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Vucevic 30 31.0 20.5 12.0 3.7 1.0 1.1 2.0 53.0 39.4 84.3 2.5 9.4
A. Gordon 29 32.7 15.5 7.4 3.1 0.9 0.8 1.9 44.7 37.8 66.7 1.9 5.6
E. Fournier 30 30.4 15.4 3.0 3.7 0.9 0.2 2.1 42.1 31.9 76.6 0.4 2.6
T. Ross 31 25.6 13.5 2.7 1.6 0.9 0.4 1.1 44.1 39.0 84.4 0.2 2.5
D. Augustin 31 27.6 10.5 2.3 4.8 0.3 0.0 1.3 44.7 42.7 88.6 0.5 1.8
J. Isaac 25 23.8 8.0 5.0 0.8 0.9 1.2 1.1 42.8 28.3 81.6 1.0 4.0
J. Simmons 28 21.5 7.3 2.4 2.1 0.5 0.4 1.3 36.3 23.7 83.3 0.5 1.9
M. Bamba 30 17.0 6.6 4.6 1.1 0.3 1.4 0.7 47.1 32.1 55.9 1.4 3.3
W. Iwundu 22 17.0 4.4 1.9 0.9 0.4 0.2 0.6 36.7 34.6 77.8 0.4 1.5
J. Grant 31 19.4 4.3 1.9 3.4 1.0 0.1 1.2 39.2 33.3 52.6 0.4 1.5
K. Birch 10 8.5 2.4 1.9 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.3 55.6 0.0 100.0 0.6 1.3
J. Martin 19 8.8 2.3 1.8 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.4 34.0 20.0 85.7 0.3 1.5
I. Briscoe 11 6.9 1.7 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.3 33.3 50.0 40.0 0.0 0.5
M. Frazier 3 5.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 31 240.8 102.8 42.4 24.9 6.84 5.52 13.0 44.3 35.1 77.4 9.0 33.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores