Doncic-Smith pairing in spotlight as Mavs host Pistons

  • Jan 24, 2019

As the Feb. 7 trade deadline looms, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping their young, potential-laden backcourt can show they can have success together.

Dallas got positive initial results with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Dennis Smith Jr., a 2017 first-round pick, made his return from a six-game absence, leaving the team for the latter three because of his disappointment in his role alongside rookie sensation Luka Doncic. Amid trade speculation, Dallas went 2-4 without Smith.

As far as the 21-year-old Smith is concerned, he and Doncic are on the same page heading into Friday's home game against the Detroit Pistons.

"I feel like me and him respect one another on and off the court," Smith told reporters following Tuesday's win. "It's a mutual respect for each other's game, as well. I don't feel like it's ever been an issue. I feel like it's looked way too far into."

The explosive, 6-foot-3 Smith was drafted with the ninth pick to become the club's point guard of the future. Those plans have changed drastically with the instant emergence of the 6-7 Doncic, who quickly took over as the primary ball-handler.

Smith scored 17 points in the win over the Clippers, grabbed a season-best eight rebounds and dished out four assists, including two big ones during a late fourth-quarter push that helped to snap Dallas' four-game skid.

On Friday night, the Mavs will try to string together consecutive wins for only the second time since mid-December when Blake Griffin and the up-and-down Pistons visit Dallas. While it seems Smith and Doncic are compatible, it remains to be seen if Smith and longtime Mavs coach Rick Carlisle, who admits to coaching Smith hard, can form a lasting bond.

The Dallas Morning News cited a source saying that Smith prefers to move on to a team where he can start at point guard and play the position exclusively.

The Pistons arrive in Dallas with Griffin solidifying his All-Star candidacy following 37 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a much-needed 98-94 road win Wednesday night at New Orleans. Detroit is 4-3 in its last seven games, but it's been an overall disappointing season to this point -- as its 8-19 record in its past 27 games suggests -- even with Griffin having a resurgent, and healthy, season.

Griffin is averaging 26.3 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 8.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

But for Griffin, who couldn't get over the hump playing alongside Chris Paul with the Los Angeles Clippers, getting the Pistons into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference is the accomplishment that matters most.

And to do that, he knows that finishing games better has to be a major priority for the Pistons, who are 4-8 in games decided by three points or less. They nearly collapsed against the Pelicans but managed to hang on.

"The way that we finished the game is the reason we've lost so many close games," Griffin said told reporters after the game.

"This time we just happened to come out on top. We got a lucky miss, a lucky bounce. We went down and got a wide-open dunk, but this doesn't feel like that good a win. Obviously, we'll take it as a team.

"We've lost so many games we're very capable of winning. Until that becomes important to us, it's going to happen."

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
48.1 Field Goal % 42.8
48.1 Three Point % 42.8
76.1 Free Throw % 73.0
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 21-26 106.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Mavericks 21-26 109.4 PPG 46 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 26.3 PPG 8.1 RPG 5.3 APG 48.1 FG%
L. Doncic SF 19.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.3 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
I. Smith
L. Galloway
L. Kennard
S. Johnson
H. Ellenson
J. Leuer
Z. Pachulia
G. Robinson III
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
K. Lucas
Z. Lofton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 45 36.2 26.3 8.1 5.3 0.8 0.5 3.7 48.1 36.6 76.1 1.2 6.9
A. Drummond 44 32.9 16.3 14.9 1.2 1.6 1.7 2.5 49.8 13.3 52.4 5.2 9.7
R. Jackson 47 28.6 14.1 2.8 4.1 0.7 0.1 1.8 39.8 34.2 85.8 0.6 2.2
R. Bullock 39 30.7 12.1 2.6 2.5 0.5 0.1 1.2 40.8 37.6 87.9 0.5 2.2
I. Smith 25 23.2 8.7 1.8 2.8 0.4 0.3 1.0 40.3 33.3 66.7 0.0 1.8
L. Galloway 45 22.1 8.3 2.3 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.4 38.2 33.6 82.0 0.6 1.7
L. Kennard 29 20.1 8.2 2.8 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.9 42.9 37.3 73.1 0.2 2.7
S. Johnson 42 19.7 7.6 3.7 1.2 1.0 0.3 1.2 38.8 26.9 78.3 0.5 3.1
H. Ellenson 2 12.5 6.0 4.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 40.0 50.0 100.0 0.0 4.5
J. Leuer 31 11.1 4.6 2.7 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.7 60.6 0.0 75.9 0.7 2.0
Z. Pachulia 37 14.9 4.5 4.8 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.9 42.7 0.0 75.6 2.0 2.9
G. Robinson III 29 14.1 4.2 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.5 38.1 27.5 83.9 0.3 1.0
K. Thomas 12 8.9 3.5 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 42.4 47.1 66.7 0.2 0.8
J. Calderon 39 14.6 2.7 1.4 2.7 0.4 0.1 0.9 36.6 24.1 81.8 0.2 1.2
K. Lucas 1 6.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 3.0
Z. Lofton 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 47 243.2 106.0 45.6 22.0 7.04 3.77 14.1 43.3 33.2 73.8 11.4 34.1
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
J. Barea
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
J. Brunson
D. Harris
M. Kleber
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Broekhoff
D. Macon
R. Spalding
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 46 32.0 19.9 6.8 5.3 1.1 0.3 3.2 42.8 35.6 73.0 1.1 5.7
H. Barnes 43 32.3 17.9 4.1 1.1 0.7 0.2 1.3 41.0 39.6 83.4 0.7 3.4
W. Matthews 41 30.1 13.3 2.4 2.4 0.8 0.3 1.4 41.6 38.3 79.0 0.5 1.9
D. Jordan 47 31.2 11.1 14.0 2.0 0.7 1.1 2.3 64.4 0.0 67.9 3.3 10.7
J. Barea 38 19.8 10.9 2.5 5.6 0.6 0.0 1.9 41.8 29.7 70.5 0.3 2.2
D. Powell 43 16.2 8.5 4.1 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.8 57.3 19.4 74.2 1.4 2.7
D. Finney-Smith 47 24.4 7.5 4.4 0.7 1.0 0.5 0.9 45.1 35.0 69.1 1.7 2.7
J. Brunson 40 17.0 6.6 1.7 2.1 0.5 0.0 0.8 43.5 33.3 70.2 0.3 1.4
D. Harris 35 14.9 6.5 1.6 1.2 0.7 0.2 0.7 41.2 29.4 78.0 0.1 1.4
M. Kleber 42 18.9 6.2 3.9 0.7 0.5 1.2 0.7 44.5 32.2 80.0 1.1 2.8
D. Nowitzki 16 10.0 3.8 1.8 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.3 30.0 26.1 100.0 0.0 1.8
S. Mejri 14 6.1 2.4 2.1 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 59.1 0.0 87.5 0.6 1.5
R. Broekhoff 18 6.2 2.4 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.3 43.2 31.0 100.0 0.1 0.7
D. Macon 2 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
R. Spalding 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 47 241.1 109.4 46 22.5 7.38 4.62 15.0 44.9 34.5 74.4 10.6 35.5
