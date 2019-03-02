HOU
BOS

Celtics brace for matchup vs. Harden, Rockets

  STATS
  • Mar 02, 2019

Losing skids can wear on the nerves of even the most hardened, veteran teams, and Boston forward Marcus Morris was aware that the Celtics needed something positive to reverse the collective mood from four consecutive losses and the constant questioning of what's wrong.

"I just want to get a couple smiles out of them, and we'll be good," Morris said.

The Celtics were all smiles following their 107-96 home win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, their first victory since the All-Star Game break. On Sunday, Boston will host the Houston Rockets at TD Garden aiming to build positive momentum, something that has proven elusive since the Celtics won 10 of 11 games over a three-week stretch that started in mid-January.

Fittingly, the Celtics reversed their slide with defensive might down the stretch against Washington. Much of the talk attempting to identify the problems with Boston focuses on inconsistent offensive performances, but the Celtics are identified by their defense, and when they are committed and engaged on that end of the court, positive results typically follow.

"I was just happy to see that effort from everyone," Celtics center Al Horford said. "With guys diving on the floor, really getting after it. Terry (Rozier) and (Daniel) Theis brought some good energy early in the fourth, got some steals, got us going. And that's good to see."

The Rockets had to resist the urge to give in on Thursday after falling behind by 21 points to the Miami Heat while playing the second game of a back-to-back with a short-handed roster.

Houston opened the game without guards Eric Gordon (knee) and Iman Shumpert (calf), plus forward Kenneth Faried (hip), and lost forward P.J. Tucker to an ejection in the second half. The stage was set for the Rockets to submit, but in this season of twists and turns, they opted for resilience instead and rallied for a 121-118 win and are now a season-high 12 games over .500.

"We didn't make excuses. We didn't just shut it down," Rockets guard James Harden said. "Kenneth, Eric, Shump, guys were injured. Guess what? Gary (Clark), time to step up. Gerald (Green), you're going to play some more minutes. Guys are going to play more minutes than they're usually playing, and that's what it's about.

"That's the grind of this league, and you've got to be prepared for it."

The Rockets have responded to constant roster flux by repeatedly turning to Harden, who produced his seventh (and NBA record) 50-point, 10-assist game with 58 points and 10 assists in the victory. Harden leads the league with six 50-point games this season and remains a driving force behind the Rockets' playoff push and pursuit of a favorable seed in the West.

The aforementioned grind can render some games meaningless, but Houston recognized the danger of letting go against Miami. The closing stretch is upon them, and the Rockets are striving to maintain their consistency even in the face of their longstanding injury adversity.

"We talked about it coming out in the fourth quarter," Rockets guard Chris Paul said. "This would be a big grind-out win for us. This is one of those games where it was ugly for us all game long and then we had to find a way. And James was unbelievable."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
K. Irving
11 PG
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
44.0 Field Goal % 49.4
44.0 Three Point % 49.4
87.6 Free Throw % 87.1
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
36.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 7.7 APG
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
23.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Rockets 37-25 -----
home team logo Celtics 38-25 -----
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 37-25 113.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 20.9 APG
home team logo Celtics 38-25 112.1 PPG 44.9 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 36.6 PPG 6.6 RPG 7.7 APG 44.0 FG%
K. Irving PG 23.4 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.9 APG 49.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Capela
C. Paul
E. Gordon
K. Faried
A. Rivers
G. Green
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
J. Nunnally
I. Shumpert
Nene
G. Clark
Z. Qi
I. Hartenstein
V. Edwards
T. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 58 37.4 36.6 6.6 7.7 2.2 0.8 5.3 44.0 36.4 87.6 0.9 5.6
C. Capela 47 34.2 17.0 12.6 1.4 0.6 1.8 1.5 63.3 0.0 62.6 4.7 7.9
C. Paul 39 32.8 16.1 4.4 8.2 2.0 0.3 2.8 42.6 35.6 84.8 0.6 3.8
E. Gordon 49 32.6 16.1 2.5 2.1 0.7 0.4 1.4 39.0 32.0 80.3 0.3 2.2
K. Faried 16 27.9 14.9 9.4 1.0 0.6 0.9 1.3 60.2 46.2 62.9 4.0 5.4
A. Rivers 29 31.9 10.1 2.2 2.9 0.7 0.3 0.8 41.7 33.3 54.3 0.4 1.9
G. Green 58 21.4 9.8 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.8 41.3 35.3 81.5 0.5 2.2
D. House Jr. 25 24.8 9.0 3.6 1.0 0.6 0.4 0.9 45.8 39.0 81.8 0.8 2.8
P. Tucker 62 35.1 7.8 6.1 1.2 1.6 0.5 0.8 40.2 37.7 67.3 1.5 4.6
J. Nunnally 2 19.0 4.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 23.1 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
I. Shumpert 5 17.6 4.0 1.8 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.4 28.0 26.1 0.0 0.4 1.4
Nene 31 13.2 3.8 2.9 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.3 54.1 0.0 74.3 0.7 2.2
G. Clark 38 14.7 3.1 2.6 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.1 33.6 29.9 100.0 0.5 2.1
Z. Qi 1 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
I. Hartenstein 27 8.1 2.0 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 48.8 33.3 78.6 0.8 1.0
V. Edwards 2 8.0 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
T. Jones 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 62 242.0 113.4 41.5 20.9 8.48 5.26 13.0 44.7 34.7 79.1 10.5 31.0
Celtics
Roster
K. Irving
J. Tatum
M. Morris
A. Horford
J. Brown
G. Hayward
T. Rozier
M. Smart
D. Theis
A. Baynes
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
R. Williams
G. Yabusele
P. Dozier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 52 32.8 23.4 4.8 6.9 1.6 0.5 2.6 49.4 41.5 87.1 1.1 3.7
J. Tatum 63 31.2 16.2 6.3 1.8 1.1 0.8 1.6 45.5 37.1 86.5 1.0 5.3
M. Morris 58 27.8 14.4 6.1 1.4 0.6 0.3 1.2 46.6 38.7 84.4 1.0 5.2
A. Horford 53 28.8 13.0 6.8 4.0 0.9 1.4 1.5 52.0 34.9 79.7 1.9 4.9
J. Brown 58 25.9 12.7 4.4 1.4 1.0 0.5 1.4 45.0 31.5 68.4 0.9 3.5
G. Hayward 57 25.9 10.8 4.5 3.5 0.9 0.3 1.5 43.2 33.0 84.9 0.8 3.7
T. Rozier 61 23.0 8.9 4.1 3.1 0.9 0.3 0.9 37.7 35.0 82.7 0.4 3.6
M. Smart 62 27.3 8.4 3.0 4.0 1.7 0.4 1.5 41.0 36.5 77.0 0.7 2.2
D. Theis 49 14.9 6.5 3.8 1.1 0.3 0.7 0.5 56.4 42.9 75.0 1.4 2.4
A. Baynes 34 14.9 5.7 4.3 1.1 0.2 0.7 0.8 46.6 33.3 84.8 1.8 2.6
B. Wanamaker 27 9.3 3.6 1.0 1.4 0.3 0.0 0.5 47.2 51.6 93.3 0.1 0.9
S. Ojeleye 42 10.8 3.4 1.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 43.0 31.0 66.7 0.4 1.2
R. Williams 26 8.5 2.7 2.3 0.2 0.2 1.2 0.3 73.8 0.0 66.7 0.8 1.4
G. Yabusele 31 5.6 1.9 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.3 43.4 21.1 71.4 0.5 0.6
P. Dozier 4 2.5 1.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 63 241.6 112.1 44.9 26.1 8.78 5.65 12.6 46.2 36.5 81.1 10.1 34.8
NBA Scores