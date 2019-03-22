DET
POR

Stotts, Casey renew friendly rivalry as Blazers greet Pistons

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 22, 2019

Terry Stotts and Dwane Casey are about as familiar with each other as any head coaching pair in the NBA.

Stotts and Casey were assistant coaches together for eight years -- four apiece in Seattle (1994-98) and Dallas (2008-12), winning an NBA championship with the Mavericks in 2011. So there is always a little bit extra in the tank when they meet up as head coaches, with the latest renewal of their rivalry Saturday night in Portland when Stotts' Trail Blazers play host to Casey's Detroit Pistons.

"Dwane is a very good coach and a really good guy," Stotts said. "He relates well to players. He is very disciplined, with an old-school mentality, and he is passionate about the game."

In his first season with Detroit after serving seven years as head coach with Toronto, Casey has the Pistons 37-34 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Portland is the third stop on a grueling five-game road trip that includes visits to Golden State on Sunday and Denver on Tuesday.

After falling seven games below .500 in early February, the Pistons have turned things around, going 8-3 in the month of March. They held the Phoenix Suns to 38 second-half points in a 118-98 road victory Thursday night.

"From here on out, defense is what we have to concentrate on and get better at," Casey said. "We locked in and flipped the switch in the second half (against the Suns); we got it done."

The Pistons have one of the best front lines in the NBA, led by power forward Blake Griffin (24.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists per game) and center Andre Drummond. Drummond has 35 games this season with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds, bettering the franchise record previously held by Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, who had 32 such games in 1972-73.

"Drummond is having a really good year, and so is Blake, who is having one of his best seasons," Stotts said. "A lot of their offense goes through him. Having a healthy (point guard) Reggie Jackson all year has helped them.

"They've changed their identity. Dwane has done a good job of establishing a style of play. They're shooting a lot more threes. Their offense has been really good of late. They're competing at a high level as the playoffs get closer. They're definitely a playoff team."

So are the Trail Blazers (44-27), who are currently in fourth place in the West. They have won five of their last six games and are 27-9 on their homecourt this season. With shooting guard CJ McCollum having missed the past two games with a knee injury, reserve Seth Curry has seen increased playing time. In a 126-118 win over Dallas on Wednesday, Curry scored 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting -- including 4 of 7 from 3-point range -- in 28 minutes off the bench.

"Seth has been playing really well, especially with CJ being out and knowing I'm going to get a lot of (defensive) attention," Portland point guard Damian Lillard said. "(Curry) has been available to handle the ball, and he's making shots. It's a different load for him -- playing longer stretches, under more duress -- but he has really helped our team, and made it easier for me as well."

The Pistons have won five of the last six meetings between the teams.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
B. Griffin 23
24.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.4 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard 0
26.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.7 APG
POR -5, O/U 215
Moda Center Portland, Ore.
POR -5, O/U 215
Moda Center Portland, Ore.
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 37-34 107.6 PPG 45.3 RPG 22.7 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 44-27 114.1 PPG 47.7 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin 24.6 PPG 7.6 RPG 5.4 APG 46.5 FG%
D. Lillard 26.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.7 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
W. Ellington
L. Kennard
I. Smith
L. Galloway
T. Maker
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
Z. Pachulia
K. Thomas
J. Calderon
K. Lucas
S. Mykhailiuk
Z. Lofton
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Griffin 68 35.3 24.6 7.6 5.4 0.7 0.4 3.5 46.5 35.9 74.4 1.3 6.3
A. Drummond 68 33.1 17.4 15.5 1.3 1.6 1.6 2.1 52.8 13.5 58.5 5.3 10.2
R. Jackson 71 28.2 15.3 2.6 4.2 0.7 0.1 1.8 42.5 37.3 87.1 0.5 2.0
W. Ellington 16 25.8 10.6 2.0 1.4 1.0 0.1 1.2 41.7 39.5 75.0 0.2 1.8
L. Kennard 53 22.5 9.5 2.8 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.9 43.4 38.2 80.8 0.2 2.6
I. Smith 45 22.3 8.7 2.6 3.6 0.6 0.2 1.1 42.0 33.9 74.5 0.4 2.1
L. Galloway 69 21.5 8.4 2.1 1.1 0.5 0.1 0.3 40.0 37.2 83.5 0.6 1.6
T. Maker 18 18.0 5.3 3.6 1.0 0.4 1.1 0.9 36.6 28.6 69.7 0.9 2.7
J. Leuer 36 10.5 4.2 2.6 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.6 58.7 10.0 74.2 0.7 1.9
G. Robinson III 42 12.7 4.1 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.4 40.8 28.6 82.9 0.4 1.0
Z. Pachulia 58 13.4 4.1 4.2 1.4 0.5 0.3 0.8 43.8 0.0 77.5 1.6 2.6
K. Thomas 23 8.2 2.7 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 33.8 28.6 63.6 0.2 0.7
J. Calderon 48 13.1 2.4 1.3 2.4 0.3 0.1 0.7 37.8 25.0 81.8 0.2 1.0
K. Lucas 1 6.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 3.0
S. Mykhailiuk 3 6.7 2.0 0.7 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 25.0 50.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
Z. Lofton 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 71 242.5 107.6 45.3 22.7 6.89 3.94 13.3 44.1 35.0 74.1 11.4 33.9
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
E. Kanter
A. Aminu
R. Hood
J. Layman
M. Harkless
S. Curry
E. Turner
Z. Collins
M. Leonard
G. Trent Jr.
S. Labissiere
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 70 35.4 26.3 4.5 6.7 1.2 0.4 2.7 45.2 37.3 91.1 0.8 3.7
C. McCollum 68 34.1 21.3 4.0 2.9 0.8 0.4 1.5 46.3 38.0 83.1 0.9 3.2
J. Nurkic 70 27.3 15.4 10.4 3.2 1.0 1.4 2.4 50.8 10.3 77.3 3.4 7.0
E. Kanter 13 18.4 10.3 6.9 1.5 0.5 0.3 1.6 54.3 0.0 80.0 2.8 4.2
A. Aminu 71 28.6 9.2 7.5 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.9 43.7 35.8 85.5 1.4 6.1
R. Hood 17 22.4 8.8 1.5 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.5 45.8 36.5 82.1 0.2 1.3
J. Layman 60 18.7 7.6 3.3 0.7 0.4 0.5 0.7 51.1 33.3 72.3 0.9 2.4
M. Harkless 50 22.8 7.2 4.2 1.1 1.1 0.8 0.7 49.0 28.9 65.4 1.2 3.1
S. Curry 65 17.6 6.9 1.5 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.8 44.4 44.7 84.2 0.4 1.1
E. Turner 63 22.5 6.8 4.5 3.7 0.5 0.2 1.6 45.3 15.2 69.7 0.5 3.9
Z. Collins 66 17.6 6.3 4.2 0.9 0.3 0.8 1.0 45.5 30.0 76.2 1.4 2.8
M. Leonard 55 14.2 5.8 3.7 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.7 53.9 46.6 81.8 0.8 3.0
G. Trent Jr. 11 4.4 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 27.3 30.0 25.0 0.0 0.5
S. Labissiere 5 2.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 71 241.8 114.1 47.7 22.8 6.75 5.08 13.5 46.5 36.0 81.8 11.5 36.2
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores