ORL
IND

Pacers look to resume home win streak vs. Magic

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 30, 2019

The Indiana Pacers hope to continue to work their home magic under less-than-ideal circumstances when they host the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

The game could have major playoff implications for both teams, with the Pacers (45-31) dueling Boston for the No. 4 seed in the East, while the Magic (37-39) seek to improve on their No. 9 status in the conference.

The Pacers will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set, having battled the Celtics to the wire on the road in a critical showdown before losing 114-112 on a Kyrie Irving shot with a half-second remaining.

The Pacers then had to fly back to Indianapolis, where the Magic were waiting, having not played since Thursday night at Detroit.

The loss dropped the Pacers into a tie with the Celtics (45-31) for the fourth position in the East, which carries with it home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Almost surely, Indiana and Boston will be first-round opponents.

The clubs meet again next Friday at Indiana. But before that, the Pacers must play three straight against teams fighting for their postseason lives, beginning with the Saturday matchup against the Magic.

Orlando, likewise, finds itself in the thick of a rough patch in the schedule.

The Magic will face all playoff contenders on a four-day trip that began with a win at Miami on Tuesday before a loss at Detroit on Thursday.

That left the Magic trailing the Pistons (38-37), Brooklyn Nets (38-38) and Heat (37-39) with just six games remaining in the Orlando season.

The Magic will finish their trip at Toronto on Monday.

Orlando has won two of three from Indiana in earlier matchups, with each team winning once on the opponent's home floor.

The Magic shot 50.5 percent and got 23 points from Terrence Ross off the bench in a 117-112 win at Indianapolis on March 2.

"Right now we're playing for something, man," Ross gushed to reporters afterward. "It's getting fun."

Things got real fun for the Magic when they won six in a row, capped by the 104-99 triumph at Miami on Tuesday. That streak ended with a 115-98 loss at Detroit.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have saved almost all of their fun of late for home games. They have won four straight at home in a stretch of having lost six of seven overall, with every defeat coming on the road.

One positive of the loss at Boston on Friday was that the Pacers got their preferred starting lineup back on the court, with Darren Collison looking like his old self (12 points, seven assists) after he struggled against Oklahoma City (eight points, 3-of-10 shooting) in his first game back following a bruised thigh.

Of course, the Pacers remain without star Victor Oladipo, who is sidelined for the season following knee surgery.

"We've had to change our lineups so much since the All-Star break, with different guys being out, it's hard to build a chemistry," Indiana coach Nate McMillan lamented to reporters earlier in the week. "That's part of what we're trying to do. Myles (Turner) has missed some games. Domantas (Sabonis) has missed games. Tyreke (Evans) has missed games. D.C. (Collison) has missed some games.

"With both (the first and second) units, getting that rotation is still something we're trying to work on."

The Magic outscored the Pacers 45-29 off the bench in the win earlier this month.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
D. Sabonis
11 PF
24.8 Min. Per Game 24.8
14.1 Pts. Per Game 14.1
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
51.8 Field Goal % 58.6
51.8 Three Point % 58.6
79.2 Free Throw % 71.1
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
20.7 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.9 APG
home team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
14.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Magic 37-39 -----
home team logo Pacers 45-31 -----
IND -2.5, O/U 204.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
IND -2.5, O/U 204.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 37-39 106.2 PPG 45.4 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Pacers 45-31 107.8 PPG 43.1 RPG 25.9 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 20.7 PPG 12.1 RPG 3.9 APG 51.8 FG%
D. Sabonis PF 14.1 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.8 APG 58.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Magic
Roster
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
T. Ross
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
M. Bamba
M. Carter-Williams
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
J. Grant
I. Briscoe
J. Martin
T. Caupain
M. Frazier
A. Jefferson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Vucevic 75 31.4 20.7 12.1 3.9 1.0 1.1 1.9 51.8 36.4 79.2 2.8 9.4
A. Gordon 72 33.7 15.9 7.3 3.6 0.7 0.7 2.1 44.2 34.2 73.3 1.6 5.7
E. Fournier 75 31.5 14.9 3.1 3.7 0.9 0.1 2.0 43.1 34.0 80.5 0.5 2.7
T. Ross 75 26.5 14.6 3.5 1.6 0.9 0.4 1.1 42.2 37.4 85.6 0.3 3.1
D. Augustin 75 27.9 11.8 2.4 5.1 0.6 0.1 1.5 47.2 42.4 86.7 0.5 1.9
J. Isaac 70 26.7 9.5 5.4 1.1 0.8 1.3 1.0 43.0 32.0 81.7 1.3 4.2
M. Bamba 47 16.3 6.2 5.0 0.8 0.3 1.4 0.9 48.1 30.0 58.7 1.4 3.6
M. Carter-Williams 5 17.4 5.4 5.2 3.2 0.6 0.8 1.0 36.4 25.0 64.3 0.8 4.4
W. Iwundu 62 18.1 4.7 2.8 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 38.7 33.8 81.4 0.5 2.2
K. Birch 44 12.4 4.5 3.8 0.7 0.3 0.6 0.4 60.2 0.0 69.6 1.6 2.2
J. Grant 58 16.0 4.2 1.7 2.7 0.8 0.1 0.9 41.4 35.8 68.4 0.3 1.3
I. Briscoe 39 14.3 3.5 1.9 2.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 39.9 32.4 57.7 0.1 1.8
J. Martin 38 7.6 2.8 1.7 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.3 42.6 38.8 77.8 0.3 1.4
T. Caupain 4 4.0 2.5 0.8 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 66.7 0.0 0.3 0.5
M. Frazier 9 4.4 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.2
A. Jefferson 9 3.7 1.3 1.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.0 50.0 0.0 100.0 0.3 0.9
Total 76 241.3 106.2 45.4 25.1 6.54 5.45 12.7 45.0 35.3 78.1 9.9 35.4
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
D. Sabonis
M. Turner
T. Young
W. Matthews
D. Collison
T. Evans
D. McDermott
C. Joseph
A. Holiday
T. Leaf
K. O'Quinn
E. Sumner
D. Reed
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 36 31.9 18.8 5.6 5.2 1.7 0.3 2.3 42.3 34.3 73.0 0.6 5.0
B. Bogdanovic 76 31.8 18.1 4.1 1.9 0.8 0.0 1.6 50.1 43.2 80.8 0.4 3.6
D. Sabonis 69 24.8 14.1 9.3 2.8 0.7 0.4 2.1 58.6 56.3 71.1 2.5 6.8
M. Turner 69 28.7 13.2 7.2 1.6 0.8 2.7 1.4 48.2 38.1 72.9 1.4 5.8
T. Young 76 30.7 12.5 6.5 2.4 1.6 0.5 1.5 51.9 35.3 64.8 2.4 4.1
W. Matthews 19 32.5 11.6 3.1 2.5 0.8 0.2 1.3 38.3 36.2 86.7 0.5 2.6
D. Collison 73 28.4 11.2 3.1 6.0 1.4 0.1 1.7 46.9 41.6 83.5 0.5 2.6
T. Evans 64 20.0 10.0 2.8 2.4 0.9 0.3 1.7 39.0 34.2 73.9 0.5 2.4
D. McDermott 71 17.1 7.0 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.6 48.7 40.0 84.5 0.2 1.2
C. Joseph 76 25.2 6.6 3.4 3.8 1.2 0.3 1.0 41.7 32.7 66.7 0.5 2.9
A. Holiday 45 11.6 5.5 1.3 1.5 0.4 0.3 0.7 39.8 32.4 87.8 0.1 1.2
T. Leaf 52 8.5 3.6 2.0 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.2 55.0 25.9 57.7 0.7 1.3
K. O'Quinn 42 8.4 3.4 2.7 1.3 0.2 0.6 0.7 51.6 9.1 78.9 0.6 2.0
E. Sumner 20 8.7 2.1 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 32.7 20.0 41.7 0.4 0.7
D. Reed 8 2.8 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
A. Johnson 12 3.0 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 20.0 50.0 25.0 0.1 0.6
I. Anigbogu 3 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
Total 76 240.3 107.8 43.1 25.9 8.79 4.95 13.4 47.5 37.3 75.3 9.3 33.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores