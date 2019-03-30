MIL
ATL

Budenholzer's Bucks look to down Hawks again

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 30, 2019

Mike Budenholzer's new team has not been kind to his old team.

Budenholzer, in his first season as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, has dominated his former club, the Atlanta Hawks. The teams meet for the third time Saturday in Atlanta.

The Bucks won the first meeting in Milwaukee 144-112 and trounced the Hawks 133-114 in the rematch in Atlanta. They'll play one more time in Milwaukee on April 7. The Bucks have won six straight games against Atlanta, the first four of those when Budenholzer was completing his five-season stint with the Hawks.

Milwaukee (57-19) is trying to finish the regular season in strong fashion. The Bucks have won four straight games and entered Saturday with a four-game lead over second-place Toronto.

The Bucks have a legitimate MVP candidate in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and six assists. He scored 33 points in the last game against the Hawks and averages 19.2 against Atlanta in 19 career games.

But Antetokounmpo has been fighting through a right ankle injury that has bothered him the last two weeks. He aggravated the injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 128-118 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, while he was on his way to scoring 34 points. Antetokounmpo hurt himself when he fell to the floor after a dunk with 7:46 left, spraining the same ankle he first injured on March 17 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

With the Bucks on the brink of clinching the homecourt advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs, there might be a temptation to rest Antetokounmpo against Atlanta (27-49), which has been eliminated from the playoffs. But he is planning on being in the lineup.

"Usually when you sprain your ankle, you stay out for two, three, four games," Antetokounmpo said. "But I don't like missing games. I've got to work through it while playing. I'll be ready to play until coach tells me not to play."

Budenholzer said, "I think we all are hoping he can push through and be healthy going forward. We'll see how he's feeling and either bring out the bubble wrap or keep playing."

Atlanta had its three-game winning streak broken on Friday when Portland drubbed them 118-98. It was only the second time the Hawks have been held to fewer than 100 points since the All-Star Game.

The Hawks have been led by the scoring of point guard Trae Young, who scored 26 against the Trail Blazers and is averaging 30.3 points over his last three games. Young's 3-pointer in the game gave him 150 for the season and made him only the 12th rookie to reach the mark. On Friday night, Young moved past Dominique Wilkins and John Drew into second place on the club's rookie scoring list.

But Young scored 18 of his points against Portland in the first quarter and went cold, like the rest of the team. Atlanta shot 40.4 percent from the floor and only 23.7 percent on 3-pointers.

"Shots weren't falling," Young said. "We usually hit a little bit more. I didn't shoot the ball well. I started off early but my shots weren't going in after that first quarter."

The Bucks will again be without Tony Snell, who has missed two straight games with a left ankle sprain. Atlanta is expected to again be without Taurean Prince, who is dealing with foot soreness, but Alex Len should be back after sitting out Friday's game with soreness.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
J. Collins
20 PF
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
58.0 Field Goal % 56.1
58.0 Three Point % 56.1
72.7 Free Throw % 76.9
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
27.4 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 6.0 APG
home team logo
J. Collins PF 20
19.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Bucks 57-19 -----
home team logo Hawks 27-49 -----
ATL 5.5, O/U 231.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
ATL 5.5, O/U 231.5
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 57-19 117.5 PPG 49.5 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Hawks 27-49 112.7 PPG 45.9 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 27.4 PPG 12.5 RPG 6.0 APG 58.0 FG%
J. Collins PF 19.3 PPG 9.5 RPG 1.9 APG 56.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bucks
Roster
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
B. Lopez
N. Mirotic
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
G. Hill
S. Brown
D. Wilson
D. DiVincenzo
J. Morris
I. Canaan
P. Gasol
T. Frazier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Antetokounmpo 69 32.9 27.4 12.5 6.0 1.3 1.5 3.8 58.0 24.5 72.7 2.2 10.3
K. Middleton 73 31.5 18.1 6.1 4.3 1.0 0.1 2.3 43.8 37.9 83.6 0.7 5.5
E. Bledsoe 74 29.4 15.8 4.7 5.5 1.4 0.3 2.1 48.0 32.5 74.9 1.1 3.6
M. Brogdon 64 28.6 15.6 4.5 3.2 0.7 0.2 1.4 50.5 42.6 92.8 1.0 3.5
B. Lopez 76 28.6 12.5 4.8 1.2 0.6 2.2 1.0 45.8 37.4 82.5 0.4 4.4
N. Mirotic 14 22.9 11.6 5.4 1.4 0.7 0.6 0.8 41.5 35.6 87.0 1.0 4.4
E. Ilyasova 62 18.1 6.8 4.4 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.7 45.0 37.9 83.3 1.5 2.9
P. Connaughton 55 19.9 6.5 3.9 2.0 0.5 0.4 0.5 45.8 33.3 71.9 0.9 3.1
T. Snell 74 17.6 6.0 2.1 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.3 45.2 39.7 88.1 0.4 1.7
G. Hill 41 19.7 5.6 2.4 2.1 0.9 0.1 0.6 40.7 27.3 82.9 0.5 1.9
S. Brown 52 16.4 5.6 2.9 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.7 46.5 36.6 66.7 0.5 2.4
D. Wilson 42 17.1 5.2 4.1 0.9 0.4 0.5 0.6 41.2 35.9 50.0 0.9 3.3
D. DiVincenzo 27 15.2 4.9 2.4 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.7 40.3 26.5 75.0 0.6 1.8
J. Morris 4 7.3 2.5 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.3 40.0 33.3 50.0 0.0 1.3
I. Canaan 4 7.8 1.5 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.5 33.3 40.0 0.0 0.3 0.8
P. Gasol 3 10.0 1.3 3.3 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.7 16.7 33.3 50.0 0.0 3.3
T. Frazier 6 5.8 0.0 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.5
Total 76 241.0 117.5 49.5 26.0 7.46 5.99 13.2 47.7 35.5 77.1 9.2 40.3
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
D. Dedmon
A. Len
K. Huerter
D. Bembry
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
B. Johnson
J. Sibert
J. Adams
D. Hamilton
J. Anderson
D. Davis
T. Zeller
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 57 29.6 19.3 9.5 1.9 0.3 0.6 1.9 56.1 35.0 76.9 3.5 6.0
T. Young 76 30.8 19.0 3.6 7.9 0.8 0.2 3.9 41.8 33.3 82.3 0.8 2.9
T. Waller-Prince 51 28.1 13.4 3.7 2.2 1.0 0.3 1.9 44.8 39.4 84.3 0.4 3.3
K. Bazemore 62 24.7 11.7 4.0 2.3 1.4 0.7 1.9 40.4 30.9 73.4 0.6 3.4
D. Dedmon 64 25.1 10.8 7.5 1.4 1.1 1.1 1.3 49.2 38.2 81.4 1.6 5.9
A. Len 71 19.5 10.4 5.5 1.0 0.3 0.9 1.3 48.9 33.5 67.0 2.0 3.4
K. Huerter 70 27.3 9.5 3.2 2.8 0.9 0.3 1.5 41.2 37.5 74.1 0.8 2.5
D. Bembry 76 23.6 8.0 4.3 2.4 1.3 0.5 1.7 44.0 29.1 61.9 0.6 3.6
V. Carter 71 17.2 7.4 2.5 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.6 43.1 40.9 67.3 0.4 2.1
O. Spellman 46 17.5 5.9 4.2 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.7 40.2 34.4 71.1 1.6 2.7
A. Poythress 21 14.5 5.1 3.6 0.8 0.2 0.5 0.6 49.4 39.1 62.1 1.4 2.2
M. Plumlee 18 9.6 4.4 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 66.7 0.0 53.3 0.9 1.3
B. Johnson 6 7.2 3.5 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 50.0 50.0 100.0 0.3 1.0
J. Sibert 1 4.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Adams 28 11.3 3.0 1.6 1.7 0.2 0.1 0.7 36.4 36.2 75.0 0.3 1.3
D. Hamilton 19 10.7 3.0 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.8 38.3 34.8 50.0 0.5 1.9
J. Anderson 42 7.9 2.8 1.3 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 38.9 24.1 76.2 0.3 0.9
D. Davis 3 8.7 2.7 1.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 100.0 0.7 1.0
T. Zeller 2 5.5 0.0 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 2.0
Total 76 242.0 112.7 45.9 25.7 8.18 5.08 17.0 45.1 35.2 75.7 11.5 34.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores