Hornets cling to hope heading to New Orleans

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 02, 2019

The Charlotte Hornets are trying to salvage a victory from a disastrous road trip.

The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to salvage anything they can from a disastrous season.

The Hornets (35-42) are 0-3 on a road trip that concludes Wednesday night in New Orleans with Charlotte's playoff hopes hanging by a thread. The Hornets started the road trip in ninth place in the Eastern Conference but have lost games against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz to fall behind Orlando and into 10th place.

The losing streak dropped Charlotte three games behind eighth-place Miami (38-39) for the final playoff spot in the conference with five games to play.

The 137-90 loss at Golden State on Sunday was Charlotte's most lopsided loss of the season.

The Hornets played better Monday to conclude the back-to-back games, led by Kemba Walker's 47 points, but still fell to the red-hot Jazz, 111-102. Walker had 22 of his points in the fourth quarter.

"I think our overall effort was much better," Charlotte coach James Borrego said.

"I think the attention to detail is not there. That's where we have to grow as a team. Especially from the start, you have to know coverages, you have to know what we're in. That's our next step. We're playing a lot of young guys right now."

The Hornets missed 20 of their first 21 shots from 3-point range and finished 7 of 30 from beyond the arc.

"When shots aren't going down, you have to continue to defend, run," Borrego said.

"We got good looks in the first half -- they didn't fall. You got to stick with it. You can't hang your head. Keep playing, keep defending, not giving up transition points and continue to play hard. I think we had stretches where we were OK in that area, but not consistent enough for 48 minutes."

The Pelicans (32-46) have long since been eliminated from playoff contention and have lost 10 of 12 after a 130-102 home loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

It's unlikely that All-Star forward Anthony Davis will play again this season because of lower back spasms. Two other starters -- Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore -- are among four other players sidelined.

New Orleans committed 24 turnovers that turned into 32 points for Los Angeles, which was playing without LeBron James and several other key players who are injured.

"It comes down to turnovers, just careless turnovers," said Jahlil Okafor, who is starting in Davis' place. "A lot of them were unforced -- just mental lapses that we had."

Former Laker Julius Randle scored 17 to lead New Orleans. Christian Wood added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Okafor scored 15, Solomon Hill had 14, Cheick Diallo had his ninth double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Ian Clark scored 11.

"The guys that we have on the floor, we're all trying to make our way in this league," Okafor said. "We have a lot of young guys playing like me, Christian Wood, (Kenrich Williams), we're all still trying to figure it out. We're just trying to finish the season out on a high note."

The game against the Hornets is the second-to-last home game for New Orleans, which has a total of four games remaining.

"We just have to be better as a team," Randle said. "Let's move on to the next one. We got four more to continue to compete and get better and then head to the summer and get back to work. We'll be all right."

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
J. Randle
30 C
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
42.8 Field Goal % 52.2
42.8 Three Point % 52.2
84.0 Free Throw % 73.5
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
25.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG
home team logo
J. Randle C 30
21.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 3.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Hornets 35-42 -----
home team logo Pelicans 32-46 -----
NO 2.5, O/U 229.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 35-42 110.5 PPG 44.1 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Pelicans 32-46 115.3 PPG 47.2 RPG 27.0 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 25.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.8 APG 42.8 FG%
J. Randle C 21.1 PPG 8.6 RPG 3.1 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
M. Williams
N. Batum
T. Parker
M. Monk
W. Hernangomez
F. Kaminsky
M. Bridges
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
D. Bacon
D. Graham
B. Biyombo
J. Macura
S. Mack
J. Chealey
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 77 34.8 25.2 4.4 5.8 1.3 0.4 2.6 42.8 35.3 84.0 0.7 3.7
J. Lamb 74 28.5 15.0 5.6 2.1 1.0 0.4 1.0 43.4 34.1 89.0 0.8 4.7
C. Zeller 49 25.4 10.1 6.8 2.1 0.8 0.8 1.3 55.1 27.3 78.7 2.2 4.6
M. Williams 75 28.4 10.1 5.4 1.2 0.9 0.8 0.6 42.2 36.6 76.7 1.0 4.4
N. Batum 71 31.9 9.8 5.3 3.4 1.0 0.6 1.6 45.1 38.9 86.5 1.0 4.3
T. Parker 56 17.9 9.5 1.5 3.7 0.4 0.1 1.3 46.0 25.5 73.4 0.3 1.2
M. Monk 68 17.2 9.2 1.8 1.6 0.5 0.2 1.2 38.5 33.3 88.2 0.2 1.6
W. Hernangomez 55 14.4 7.7 5.5 1.1 0.3 0.4 1.0 52.9 39.5 69.4 2.1 3.4
F. Kaminsky 42 14.8 7.5 3.2 1.3 0.2 0.2 0.9 46.2 36.0 73.3 0.9 2.3
M. Bridges 75 20.4 7.1 4.0 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.6 45.8 32.6 73.9 0.8 3.2
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 61 18.6 6.8 3.9 0.9 0.5 0.6 0.7 47.7 31.0 76.9 1.4 2.5
D. Bacon 38 16.1 6.7 2.1 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.4 47.1 47.0 73.3 0.2 1.9
D. Graham 41 14.5 4.6 1.3 2.6 0.5 0.1 0.6 34.2 27.4 73.8 0.2 1.1
B. Biyombo 49 14.0 4.3 4.4 0.6 0.2 0.8 0.6 58.4 0.0 65.0 1.4 3.0
J. Macura 1 14.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
S. Mack 4 10.5 2.3 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.0 1.0 14.3 0.0 55.6 0.0 0.5
J. Chealey 1 8.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 77 241.9 110.5 44.1 23.1 7.21 5.00 11.9 44.6 35.0 79.5 10.1 33.9
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Randle
C. Wood
E. Moore
E. Payton
D. Miller
F. Jackson
J. Okafor
C. Diallo
K. Williams
I. Clark
S. Johnson
S. Hill
J. Smith
D. Bertans
A. Harrison
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 56 33.0 25.9 12.0 3.9 1.6 2.4 2.0 51.7 33.1 79.4 3.1 8.9
J. Holiday 67 35.9 21.2 5.0 7.7 1.6 0.8 3.1 47.2 32.5 76.8 1.1 3.9
J. Randle 71 30.4 21.1 8.6 3.1 0.7 0.6 2.8 52.2 34.0 73.5 2.2 6.4
C. Wood 4 23.8 17.5 7.5 0.8 1.8 2.0 1.0 60.5 22.2 72.7 1.5 6.0
E. Moore 53 27.6 11.9 2.4 1.9 0.8 0.1 1.1 48.1 43.2 76.3 0.7 1.7
E. Payton 38 29.3 10.6 5.3 7.4 1.1 0.3 2.6 43.9 32.6 74.6 1.3 4.0
D. Miller 69 25.5 8.2 1.9 2.1 0.6 0.3 0.9 39.0 36.5 78.9 0.2 1.7
F. Jackson 61 19.2 8.1 2.2 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.8 43.4 31.4 74.0 0.4 1.8
J. Okafor 55 14.8 7.5 4.4 0.6 0.2 0.7 0.8 58.3 0.0 65.0 1.3 3.1
C. Diallo 60 13.4 5.9 5.0 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.8 61.3 0.0 74.6 1.2 3.9
K. Williams 42 22.7 5.7 4.7 1.6 0.9 0.3 0.8 37.5 32.1 64.7 1.1 3.6
I. Clark 56 14.8 5.5 1.3 1.4 0.3 0.1 1.0 38.0 31.0 90.3 0.2 1.1
S. Johnson 17 13.2 4.6 2.4 1.5 0.7 0.1 1.4 39.5 30.0 60.0 0.5 1.9
S. Hill 40 19.4 4.1 3.0 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.7 39.3 32.1 71.0 0.8 2.2
J. Smith 2 10.0 4.0 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 22.2 28.6 100.0 1.0 1.0
D. Bertans 8 11.1 2.4 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.3 26.9 25.0 0.0 0.3 0.4
A. Harrison 6 6.3 1.5 0.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 25.0 20.0 50.0 0.3 0.5
Total 78 240.6 115.3 47.2 27.0 7.51 5.40 14.5 47.3 34.2 76.1 11.1 36.1
