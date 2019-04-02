The Indiana Pacers controlled the lane against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

The Pistons will look for ways to counter that inside force when the teams play again on Wednesday, this time at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have won 11 straight at the 2-year-old arena.

Indiana outscored Detroit 52-34 in the paint in its 111-102 home victory. The Pistons led by 10 points after the first quarter, but the Pacers outscored them in each of the last three quarters. They shot 54.5 percent from the field.

"The physical, hard things, we didn't do them hard enough on the road," Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. "And now we have two more days to turn things around and make some corrections and bring a healthy amount of physicality and toughness that we didn't have after the first quarter."

The Pacers are tied with Boston for fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 46-32 with four games remaining. They are likely to face the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs; whichever team grabs the fourth spot will have home court advantage.

Indiana's win on Monday gave the team an emotional boost after it went 4-10 in March.

"We had a tough stretch there," reserve forward Doug McDermott said.

"We knew March was going to be tough. But it's a new month now. I think guys are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the playoffs coming. I think we're all locked in and we're engaged with an important couple of games here to determine where we'll be playing come playoff time."

Reserve guard Aaron Holiday gave Indiana 25 valuable minutes off the bench with backcourt starters Darren Collison (groin) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) sitting out the game. Holiday recorded his third straight double-digit game with 10 points, adding five assists.

"I think he's going to be a really good guard in this league," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said.

"He's going to be here to play and help us. He keeps himself ready to play and when he's called upon, he's played solid minutes for us. I thought he did a solid job. We kept him in there and he did a good job of keeping (Reggie) Jackson in front and running the offense for us."

Shooting guard Wayne Ellington scored a season-high 26 points for Detroit, but it wasn't enough to overcome the absence of All-Star power forward Blake Griffin. He didn't make the trip to Indiana due to a sore left knee. One of the team's top reserves, swingman Luke Kennard, also sat out due to a sore right foot. Griffin was listed as questionable on Tuesday; Kennard was considered doubtful.

The Pistons (39-38), who have five games left, remained in the sixth spot in the East as the three teams directly behind them -- Brooklyn, Miami and Orlando -- also lost on Monday.

"Anytime you lose when in a tight playoff race you feel like you've missed an opportunity," reserve guard Ish Smith said.

"They're playing for playoff position as well. It's important for us to constantly keep playing, keep pushing and keep pressing. You've got to bounce back, you've got to push through and we'll see what happens when we play these guys again (on Wednesday). Hopefully, we get some redemption."

