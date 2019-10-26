The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder have been at or near the pinnacle of the NBA for the last few years.

Heading into Sunday's meeting in Oklahoma City, they are still looking for their first win between them in this young season.

Both rosters look wildly different from a year ago and the results haven't been productive in the early going.

The Warriors (0-1) and Thunder (0-2) are both disappointed in their performances so far, Golden State in a 141-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma in season-opening losses at Utah and at home against Washington.

For the Warriors, the disappointment primarily centered on defensive play. Their defensive rating in the opener was the worst in the league through the first few days of the season.

"Our defense was atrocious," forward Draymond Green told reporters after the game. "Off the ball, on the ball, pick-and-roll, transition defense."

While Golden State has suffered some blowouts in recent years -- they've made five consecutive NBA Finals and won three titles -- that one felt different, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said afterward.

And Golden State superstar Steph Curry said it can't be brushed aside easily.

"Easy answer is it's one of 82," Curry said. "But there were some glaring things we need to correct to win basketball games."

Thunder point guard Chris Paul, acquired in the offseason trade with the Houston Rockets that sent Russell Westbrook packing, had similar sentiments.

Oklahoma City's early struggles can't be attributed to a new cast of characters trying to find chemistry.

"I guess," Paul said when asked if that was an issue. "It shouldn't though. If you've played this game long enough, you should know how to play so that (expletive) was terrible."

The solution, Paul said, was simple to explain even if it's more difficult to execute.

"Stop turning the ball over and missing free throws," Paul said. "If I were to have contributed at all, we would've won that game. It's that simple. You can't sugarcoat it, nobody can say, 'it's a team sport.' It's that simple."

Paul had just six points and four assists in Friday's 97-85 loss to the Wizards.

The Thunder are shooting 66 percent from the free-throw line through two games.

The Warriors will be without center Kevon Looney, who suffered a hamstring injury in the opener and has been ruled out for Sunday's game as well as Monday night's game at New Orleans.

Oklahoma City may not have shooting guard Hamidou Diallo, who did not practice Saturday and will be a game-day decision after suffering a left ankle injury in the loss to Washington. Diallo remained in the game after the injury.

"We'll have to see where he's at," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "I think we're hopeful that he can play tomorrow, but I think we'll have a better idea right around game time."

The Thunder will once again be without Andre Roberson, who will miss his third consecutive game to start the season.

Roberson hasn't played in a game since January 2018 due to a knee injury, but he has been a recent participant in practice.

--Field Level Media

