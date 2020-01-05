Two teams that have been losing in different ways go in pursuit of a rare win Monday night when the Golden State Warriors visit the Sacramento Kings.

The matchup of Northern California's two NBA franchises will be the second of the season, with the Kings having ventured 90 miles southwest for a 100-79 crushing of the host Warriors last month in San Francisco.

The 79-point output equaled Golden State's lowest of the season, while the defensive effort was Sacramento's best by a full 13 points.

The result was not unusual for the Warriors, who lead the Western Conference in losses by 10 or more points with 15. Their current four-game skid has included two such games, including a 99-84 setback at Minnesota on Thursday.

The Kings enter the game having lost nine of 10, including 117-115 at home to New Orleans on Saturday night when the Pelicans' JJ Redick broke a tie with a layup with 1.1 seconds left.

The loss was Sacramento's seventh of the season by three or fewer points, most in the NBA. They've played a Western Conference-high 12 three-point games, as opposed to Golden State's three (1-2).

The Kings hurt themselves with 21 turnovers against the Pelicans as they continue adjust to a faster pace since standout point guard De'Aaron Fox has returned from a 17-game absence last month that resulted from a sprained ankle.

"We want to get out and play fast, and we've done a better job of that since he's been back, but we also want to play smart," Kings coach Luke Walton explained to reporters Saturday. "We're constantly talking about playing fast, playing smart, playing defense, and so we're looking to run. But we're also looking to be able to recognize when the opportunities aren't there and use those as chances to really work on our execution."

Fox wasn't with the team when it visited Golden State last month, a game in which both teams had trouble getting up shots because of turnovers. Sacramento committed 27 in the game, Golden State 20.

The Kings won despite attempting just 63 shots. They made 38 of them (60 percent) and outscored the Warriors 30-18 on 3-pointers.

Golden State took just 76 shots in the error-filled affair.

The Kings hope to get Bogdan Bogdanovic back after he missed Saturday's game with the flu. Star big man Marvin Bagley IV remains out with a foot injury.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will pack D'Angelo Russell for their bus trip to Sacramento. Warriors coach Steve Kerr indicated before Saturday's 111-104 home loss to Detroit that Russell likely would be able to play at Sacramento after a three-game absence due to a shoulder injury.

The status of the Warriors' healthy leader, Draymond Green, was less certain after he was ejected from the Detroit game following two technical fouls.

Kerr observed afterward that Green appeared to be frustrated, the result of fatigue. He is a candidate for rest on Monday.

"You have to remember that he's the lone holdover from the team that's been to The Finals five years in a row," Kerr noted. "I've been trying to give him a night off here and there. We probably need to do that. I think he's kind of worn out emotionally and physically."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.