ORL
SAC

Kings, Magic clash in battle of beat-up squads

  • FLM
  • Jan 12, 2020

Despite going down in defeat in their last outing, the Sacramento Kings learned plenty about themselves that they can take to the court Monday in a home game against the Orlando Magic.

The Kings will enter after a 127-106 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks when they led in the third quarter and held NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low 13 points with 10 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo might have been playing through a sore back, but the Kings were not about to minimize the effort. Yet, there are still areas in need of improvement.

"I was proud of the guys fighting and taking the lead in the third quarter, but we are not going to beat a team that good when they shoot 30 free throws to our 10, we turn the ball over 16 times, and we go 10 for 35 from (3-point range)," Kings coach Luke Walton told reporters afterward.

The Kings do need to take positives wherever they can get them. They are better of late with three victories in their last five games, but that run came after an eight-game losing streak.

The current modest run of success resembles a stretch of four victories in five games in early December that came after the team had lost five times in six games.

It has been a season full of ups and downs for Sacramento, which has been without Marvin Bagley III for the last eight games because of left foot soreness. Richaun Holmes (out two games with a shoulder injury) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (four, ankle) did not play Friday. And Harrison Barnes went to the locker room during the fourth quarter against the Bucks and is listed as day-to-day with a right leg injury.

"Every time you look at the bench you see somebody's going down, going to the locker room," the Kings' Buddy Hield said, according to the Sacramento Bee. "We've got to stay prayed up, man, for sure, but you go through trials and tribulations for a reason. Something good is about to happen and I believe that."

Bagley is expected back for Monday's game, returning 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 26.

The Magic will enter after starting their current six-game road trip with a 98-94 defeat Friday to the Phoenix Suns. It was the fourth time they scored under 100 points since Dec. 27 and they allowed eight unanswered points in the final minute.

"It's unfortunate that we had the lead with 58 seconds left and we couldn't hold on to it," center Nikola Vucevic said.

Orlando is dealing with its own share of injuries. Guard D.J. Augustin (knee) and forward Aaron Gordon (calf) missed Friday's game, while Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) has been out since being injured on Dec. 20. Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) are out for the season.

Carter-Williams participated in part of Sunday's practice and he said he will not be cautious and favoring the left shoulder when he returns.

"I couldn't change if I wanted to," Carter-Williams said after the workout. "I can't not go hard through screens and I can't not play on defense hard. It's just the way that I'm built and the way that I play. I've had injuries before and I'm not going to switch up the way that I play."

The absences meant that two-way guard Josh Magette saw 17 minutes of action against the Suns, scoring three points.

"It was nice to be out there, contribute and try to do some things to help the team win," Magette said, according to the team's official website, after playing in his 26th career game. "They just made a few more plays down the stretch. I'm just happy to be able to show my value."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
B. Hield
24 SG
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
45.2 Field Goal % 41.5
45.2 Three Point % 41.5
77.1 Free Throw % 82.4
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
18.5 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 3.4 APG
home team logo
B. Hield SG 24
20.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Magic 18-21 -----
home team logo Kings 15-24 -----
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 18-21 103.5 PPG 45.1 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Kings 15-24 106.2 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 18.5 PPG 11.3 RPG 3.4 APG 45.2 FG%
B. Hield SG 20.3 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.1 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Magic
Roster
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
T. Ross
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
M. Fultz
D. Augustin
M. Bamba
M. Carter-Williams
A. Aminu
K. Birch
W. Iwundu
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Magette
B. Johnson
A. Jefferson
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
E. Fournier 39 31.1 19.0 2.6 3.2 1.1 0.2 1.9 47.4 40.6 81.3 0.1 2.5
N. Vucevic 28 31.3 18.5 11.3 3.4 0.9 0.9 1.2 45.2 35.7 77.1 2.8 8.5
T. Ross 37 25.3 13.4 2.8 0.8 1.0 0.3 1.0 41.1 33.1 84.4 0.2 2.5
A. Gordon 33 31.1 13.1 7.5 2.8 0.7 0.6 1.6 41.0 27.1 70.0 1.7 5.8
J. Isaac 32 29.7 12.0 6.9 1.4 1.6 2.4 1.5 46.3 33.0 76.7 1.8 5.2
M. Fultz 38 26.8 11.4 3.2 4.5 1.3 0.2 2.0 45.6 25.4 74.4 0.4 2.7
D. Augustin 38 26.0 10.8 2.4 4.8 0.7 0.0 1.4 39.5 35.1 87.6 0.4 2.0
M. Bamba 35 15.4 5.5 5.1 0.6 0.4 1.3 0.9 45.4 33.3 65.0 1.4 3.7
M. Carter-Williams 19 16.3 5.2 3.2 2.0 1.1 0.4 0.9 37.6 23.3 71.0 0.9 2.2
A. Aminu 18 21.1 4.3 4.8 1.2 1.0 0.4 0.9 29.1 25.0 65.5 1.3 3.5
K. Birch 25 21.8 4.2 5.3 1.1 0.6 0.7 0.7 49.4 0.0 56.0 1.9 3.4
W. Iwundu 25 17.1 4.2 2.7 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.6 33.7 16.0 89.2 0.7 2.0
M. Frazier Jr. 11 3.9 1.6 0.4 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.2 35.3 57.1 50.0 0.1 0.3
J. Magette 8 4.8 1.5 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.6 33.3 25.0 50.0 0.1 0.6
B. Johnson 2 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
A. Jefferson 13 4.8 0.8 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.2 0.2 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.6 0.9
Total 39 240.0 103.5 45.1 22.6 8.74 6.23 12.4 43.2 33.3 77.0 10.3 34.8
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
H. Barnes
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
R. Holmes
N. Bjelica
C. Joseph
T. Ariza
H. Giles
D. Dedmon
Y. Ferrell
J. James
W. Gabriel
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
K. Guy
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 39 34.2 20.3 5.1 3.1 0.8 0.3 2.6 41.5 37.1 82.4 0.9 4.2
D. Fox 21 30.6 18.3 4.1 6.9 1.4 0.5 3.5 45.8 30.9 72.1 0.9 3.2
H. Barnes 39 35.0 15.4 4.8 2.2 0.7 0.1 1.3 45.1 35.5 79.4 0.9 3.9
B. Bogdanovic 30 28.1 14.5 3.0 3.6 1.1 0.3 2.0 42.6 38.3 66.1 0.3 2.6
M. Bagley III 9 23.6 13.7 6.9 0.7 0.4 0.9 1.4 45.9 21.4 80.0 2.0 4.9
R. Holmes 37 29.4 13.1 8.5 1.0 1.1 1.4 1.2 66.0 0.0 81.7 3.1 5.4
N. Bjelica 39 27.1 11.7 6.4 2.5 0.8 0.6 1.6 46.8 41.7 83.7 1.5 4.9
C. Joseph 39 25.8 6.5 2.7 3.7 0.8 0.4 1.2 38.9 32.1 91.4 0.5 2.1
T. Ariza 30 24.8 6.2 4.7 1.5 1.1 0.2 0.9 39.7 36.8 77.8 0.7 4.0
H. Giles 14 11.3 5.2 2.9 1.1 0.6 0.3 1.2 44.9 0.0 91.7 0.8 2.1
D. Dedmon 25 14.2 5.0 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.5 1.4 41.5 21.8 84.2 1.2 2.9
Y. Ferrell 29 12.8 4.8 1.2 1.6 0.3 0.1 0.7 41.3 27.3 87.5 0.1 1.1
J. James 20 9.5 3.2 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.3 40.9 31.8 27.3 0.2 1.1
W. Gabriel 11 5.5 1.7 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.5 35.3 12.5 60.0 0.4 0.5
D. Jeffries 2 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
C. Swanigan 7 3.3 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.3 0.9 50.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.7
K. Guy 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 39 242.6 106.2 42.4 22.6 7.62 4.44 14.7 45.2 35.7 78.1 9.9 32.5
