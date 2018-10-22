ORL
BOS

No Text

Vucevic scores 24 with 12 rebounds as Magic hold off Celtics

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 22, 2018

BOSTON (AP) The way things went on the road for the Orlando Magic last season, one of the final two 3-point attempts by Boston probably would have gone in.

But it's a new season and the ball bounced the right way in the closing seconds for Orlando.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 12 rebounds while the Magic survived two 3-point attempts by Boston in the final seconds to beat the Celtics 93-90 on Monday night.

"We definitely held our breath," Vucevic said of the second 3-point attempt. "Once it hit the rim and I looked at the clock, it was almost over and I was like: 'alright we're good.'"

Jonathan Isaac added 18 points and 12 boards for the Magic (2-2), who went just 8-33 on the road last season, losing 25 of their last 28.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics (2-2) with 22 points. Al Horford had 15 and Gordon Hayward 11. Irving and Hayward each missed a 3 in the final seconds.

"It had a chance for sure," Hayward said. "It was a good look. Kind of the story of the night, we had a bunch of good looks and just didn't knock them down."

The Celtics, who never led in the game, trailed by at least five points from the midway point of the final quarter until Jaylen Brown nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner, closing it to 89-86 with 71 seconds left.

But Isaac answered with a foul-line jumper on the next possession.

Horford and Irving then had consecutive baskets 32 seconds apart, slicing it to 91-90 with 14.2 seconds to play.

With Boston forced to foul Evan Fournier after Orlando inbounded the ball after a timeout, he stepped to the line and made both free throws with 7.8 seconds left.

Irving then missed his 3 from the right corner, and after Horford grabbed the rebound and fed it out - Hayward's rimmed out just before the buzzer sounded.

"I was beating myself up that Horford got that rebound," Isaac said. "I was trying my best to box him out. I was like 'No don't let them end the game like this or don't let them come back.'"

Orlando had pulled ahead by 13 points twice late in the third quarter before Boston closed the period by scoring 10 of the final 12 points to slice it to 75-70 at the break.

SEATED COURTSIDE

Red Sox star Mookie Betts walked into the arena early in the second quarter and watched from a courtside seat across from Boston's bench. Later in the quarter, the Celtics moved him to a seat right next to their bench.

GETTING STARTED

Robert Williams, the Celtics' first-round pick in this year's NBA draft, made his debut, playing 3 ½ minutes in the third quarter without getting anything on his stat line.

LONG MISSES

Both teams were ice cold from beyond the arc. The Celtics missed 31 of 40 and the Magic 25 of 35.

"Sometimes when you don't make it early, you can feel the tension," Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

TIP INS

Magic: C Timofey Mozgov was inactive for the fourth straight game with a sore right knee. . Vucevic was 11 of 18 from the floor and Isaac 8 of 12.

Celtics: C Aaron Baynes missed the game with a strained right hamstring. ... Stevens turned 42-years-old on Wednesday. ... Marcus Morris started the second half after Hayward picked up three fouls in the first two quarters. . Brown hit just 2 of 9 attempts from the floor and Jayson Tatum was 3 of 12.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Portland on Thursday.

Celtics: At Oklahoma City on Thursday. They beat the Thunder in both meetings last season.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
J. Tatum
0 SF
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
55.4 Field Goal % 43.3
52.5 Three Point % 43.4
80.0 Free Throw % 86.7
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Isaac 0:00
  Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
  Offensive rebound by Al Horford 0:02
  Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Marcus Smart 0:07
+ 2 Kyrie Irving made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum 0:22
  Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot 0:25
+ 2 Al Horford made driving layup 0:46
+ 2 Jonathan Isaac made jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 0:52
Team Stats
Points 93 90
Field Goals 38-93 (40.9%) 37-91 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 9-40 (22.5%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 57 57
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 41 42
Team 8 6
Assists 28 21
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
24 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
22 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 1-2 2820271893
home team logo Celtics 2-1 1926252090
O/U 209.5, BOS -11.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
O/U 209.5, BOS -11.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 1-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Celtics 2-1 101.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 17.0 PPG 9.7 RPG 6.7 APG 52.6 FG%
K. Irving PG 14.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.0 APG 34.0 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Vucevic C 24 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
K. Irving PG 22 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
40.9 FG% 40.7
28.6 3PT FG% 22.5
70.0 FT% 77.8
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 32 24 12 1 3 0 0 1 11/18 1/2 1/2 3 9 41 +10
J. Isaac 26 18 12 0 1 0 0 1 8/12 2/4 0/0 4 8 31 +7
E. Fournier 32 14 6 10 0 0 0 2 5/13 2/5 2/2 0 6 40 +10
A. Gordon 38 13 3 3 0 0 2 2 5/11 2/5 1/2 0 3 20 -7
D. Augustin 29 10 3 10 0 0 2 1 3/13 3/7 1/2 0 3 31 +12
Starters
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 32 24 12 1 3 0 0 1 11/18 1/2 1/2 3 9 41 +10
J. Isaac 26 18 12 0 1 0 0 1 8/12 2/4 0/0 4 8 31 +7
E. Fournier 32 14 6 10 0 0 0 2 5/13 2/5 2/2 0 6 40 +10
A. Gordon 38 13 3 3 0 0 2 2 5/11 2/5 1/2 0 3 20 -7
D. Augustin 29 10 3 10 0 0 2 1 3/13 3/7 1/2 0 3 31 +12
Bench
T. Ross
J. Grant
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
W. Iwundu
J. Martin
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 19 6 1 0 1 0 1 2 3/8 0/5 0/0 0 1 7 0
J. Grant 18 4 3 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 2 9 -9
J. Simmons 23 4 4 1 0 0 2 3 1/9 0/4 2/2 0 4 8 -8
M. Bamba 19 0 5 1 1 2 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 5 10 0
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 93 49 28 6 2 9 15 38/93 10/35 7/10 8 41 197 +15
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
A. Horford
G. Hayward
J. Tatum
J. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 34 22 8 5 2 1 4 1 10/19 2/8 0/0 1 7 39 -8
A. Horford 32 15 6 4 0 1 0 0 5/13 1/7 4/4 1 5 30 -12
G. Hayward 24 11 4 3 1 0 2 3 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 4 20 -1
J. Tatum 34 7 10 4 0 0 0 2 3/12 0/5 1/2 2 8 25 +2
J. Brown 31 5 5 3 0 1 1 3 2/9 1/4 0/0 0 5 16 -15
Starters
K. Irving
A. Horford
G. Hayward
J. Tatum
J. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 34 22 8 5 2 1 4 1 10/19 2/8 0/0 1 7 39 -8
A. Horford 32 15 6 4 0 1 0 0 5/13 1/7 4/4 1 5 30 -12
G. Hayward 24 11 4 3 1 0 2 3 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 4 20 -1
J. Tatum 34 7 10 4 0 0 0 2 3/12 0/5 1/2 2 8 25 +2
J. Brown 31 5 5 3 0 1 1 3 2/9 1/4 0/0 0 5 16 -15
Bench
M. Smart
M. Morris
D. Theis
T. Rozier
S. Ojeleye
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
B. Wanamaker
A. Baynes
J. Bird
P. Dozier
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Smart 19 9 2 0 3 0 2 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 2 0 12 +5
M. Morris 20 7 7 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 7 13 -8
D. Theis 15 7 6 1 0 0 2 3 3/5 0/0 1/1 2 4 13 +6
T. Rozier 15 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/9 1/5 0/0 0 2 9 +9
S. Ojeleye 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 +5
G. Yabusele 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +2
R. Williams 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 90 51 21 6 3 12 15 37/91 9/40 7/9 9 42 180 -15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores