Gobert leads Jazz to 114-83 romp over Bulls

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 23, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz rolled to one of their most lopsided wins of the season, beating the Chicago Bulls 114-83 Saturday night.

The 31-point margin of victory was just three shy of Utah's season high. The Jazz raced out to a 70-36 halftime lead and never looked back in winning for the sixth time in seven games.

Gobert dominated inside, making 9 of 11 shots and blocking four.

Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and eight rebounds. Derrick Favors scored 13. And the Jazz made about half of their shots, with Chicago offering little resistance.

Lauri Markkanen led Chicago with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He made just 6 of 20 shots, and the Bulls delivered one of their worst performances in a rough season.

It didn't help that they were again missing two of their best players, with Otto Porter Jr. (strained right rotator cuff) and leading scorer Zach LaVine (bruised right thigh, right knee tendinitis) sidelined. But Chicago seemed disinterested right from the start. And the Jazz took advantage.

Their most lopsided victory this season was a 139-105 romp over San Antonio on Dec. 4. And it looked like they might surpass that, the way this one started.

There was no shortage of highlights as the Jazz put this one away in the first half.

There was Gobert blocking a layup by Markkanen in the second quarter and converting a layup off a no-look pass from Ricky Rubio driving the baseline.

Gobert had another neat block on Kris Dunn's fastbreak layup, setting up a break that Mitchell punctuated with a soaring dunk.

Things were so bad for the Bulls that fans cheered sarcastically when Dunn hit a 16-foot jumper with just under five minutes left in the half to stop a 17-0 run

TIP-INS

Jazz: Utah's highest scoring half was 81 points against Golden State on Oct. 17.

Bulls: Porter missed his third straight game and LaVine missed his second in a row. ... The Bulls have ruled out injured rookies Wendell Carter Jr. (left thumb surgery) and Chandler Hutchison (right toe injury) for the remainder of the season. Carter and Hutchison each appeared in 44 games. The No. 7 pick, Carter averaged 10.3 points and 7 rebounds, while Hutchison averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds after getting drafted 22nd overall.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Phoenix on Monday.

Bulls: Visit Toronto on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
L. Markkanen
24 PF
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
66.3 Field Goal % 43.3
66.1 Three Point % 43.5
63.3 Free Throw % 87.3
+ 2 Wayne Selden Jr. made driving layup 0:15
+ 3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naz Mitrou-Long 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Georges Niang 0:40
  Shaquille Harrison missed jump shot 0:45
+ 2 Georges Niang made driving layup 0:59
+ 2 Wayne Selden Jr. made layup 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Wayne Selden Jr. 1:17
  Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Wayne Selden Jr. 1:17
+ 2 Wayne Selden Jr. made dunk 1:37
  Defensive rebound by Wayne Selden Jr. 1:37
Team Stats
Points 114 83
Field Goals 46-95 (48.4%) 33-92 (35.9%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 2-16 (12.5%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 63 54
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 46 34
Team 5 9
Assists 27 16
Steals 7 6
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 1 0
R. Gobert C 27
21 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
L. Markkanen PF 24
18 PTS, 10 REB
1234T
away team logo Jazz 43-30 33372123114
home team logo Bulls 21-53 1818252283
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 43-30 110.7 PPG 46.2 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Bulls 21-53 105.6 PPG 42.6 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
R. Gobert C 15.4 PPG 12.9 RPG 2.1 APG 66.1 FG%
L. Markkanen PF 18.9 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.5 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Gobert C 21 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
L. Markkanen PF 18 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
48.4 FG% 35.9
34.4 3PT FG% 12.5
73.3 FT% 75.0
Jazz
Starters
R. Gobert
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
J. Ingles
R. Rubio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Gobert 21 14 2 9/11 0/0 3/7 2 26 0 4 0 6 8 +19 43
D. Mitchell 16 8 3 5/8 2/2 4/4 3 26 0 0 1 0 8 +19 29
D. Favors 13 6 1 6/10 0/0 1/1 2 22 0 0 2 3 3 +13 19
J. Ingles 13 6 5 5/14 2/7 1/1 1 27 0 0 0 0 6 +13 29
R. Rubio 12 4 3 6/11 0/2 0/0 0 22 1 0 2 0 4 +11 21
Bench
J. Crowder
R. Neto
K. Korver
G. Niang
R. O'Neale
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
D. Exum
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crowder 11 6 4 4/12 3/9 0/0 3 22 1 0 2 1 5 +23 24
R. Neto 10 2 2 3/5 2/3 2/2 2 14 0 0 1 0 2 +17 15
K. Korver 5 3 4 2/8 1/4 0/0 2 18 2 0 2 1 2 +16 16
G. Niang 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
R. O'Neale 3 5 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 5 +17 10
T. Sefolosha 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 3 0 1 0 1 +10 7
E. Udoh 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 4 0 1 1 -2 8
N. Mitrou-Long 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +1 4
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 58 27 46/95 11/32 11/15 17 234 7 8 11 12 46 +155 230
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
R. Lopez
A. Blakeney
S. Harrison
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 18 10 0 6/20 1/6 5/5 2 26 1 0 1 4 6 -20 28
R. Lopez 10 4 1 5/11 0/1 0/2 0 21 0 0 2 2 2 -19 14
A. Blakeney 10 2 2 5/11 0/2 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 0 2 -11 15
S. Harrison 6 9 2 2/9 0/0 2/2 3 38 1 2 1 0 9 -18 21
K. Dunn 4 3 5 1/8 0/0 2/2 2 21 1 0 0 1 2 -17 18
Bench
C. Felicio
W. Selden Jr.
B. Sampson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Arcidiacono
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
Z. LaVine
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Felicio 10 6 2 5/8 0/0 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 2 4 -12 20
W. Selden Jr. 9 5 1 4/11 0/2 1/3 1 22 0 0 3 1 4 -11 13
B. Sampson 7 0 0 3/6 1/4 0/0 1 17 1 1 4 0 0 -17 5
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 5 3 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 20 1 0 0 0 3 -15 11
R. Arcidiacono 4 3 2 0/6 0/1 4/4 2 19 1 0 0 1 2 -15 12
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 45 16 33/92 2/16 15/20 16 236 6 3 12 11 34 -155 157
NBA Scores