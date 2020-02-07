PHI
Antetokounmpo shines as Bucks defeat 76ers 112-101

  • Feb 07, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the Milwaukee Bucks did the right thing by standing pat at the trade deadline.

The reigning league MVP and his teammates kept rolling Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 20 rebounds in a 112-101 victory over the struggling Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee did not make a move at the deadline, preferring to stick with the team that has put up a league-best 44-7 record and is on pace to become the third team in league history to win 70 games.

''I think a lot of teams are getting players so they can play against us, so they can guard us better,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''But I think we're the best team in the NBA; we have the best record in the NBA.

''For me, I think there should not be any change. Thank God there wasn't. I think the guys we have, the chemistry we have on the team is amazing right now. The guys we have are playing great. These are the guys I've been going to war with all season and I'm happy we have the same team.''

Milwaukee's swarming defense stymied the 76ers and their all-star center Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia shot just 37.4% from the field (37 of 99) and Embiid was 6 of 26 while contributing 19 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes.

''Tonight I missed a lot of wide-open looks,'' said Embiid, who was 3 of 10 from 3-point distance. ''We came into the game with a plan of shooting a lot of 3s, especially with the way they guard us. I'm proud of my teammates. I felt tonight, compared to the previous games, we competed.''

The Bucks won for the 12th time in 13 games, avenging a lopsided Christmas Day loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia. The Sixers closed out an 0-4 road swing that also included losses to Atlanta, Boston and Miami.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton, limited to four points in the first half, finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Eric Bledsoe added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia (31-21) with 25 points, and Ben Simmons narrowly missed a triple-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

''I don't think they had much of the rhythm they wanted to,'' Middleton said. ''I think we did a great job playing physical and not fouling.''

Antetokounmpo had 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds for the fifth straight game and the 14th time this season. He became just the fifth player in franchise history to record a 30-20 game and the first since Vin Baker in Feb. 1996.

He also became the first player in the NBA to have five straight 30-15 games since the 1985-86 season.

''It's crazy,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''I'm happy that we're winning and we're playing good. But I can get a lot better. I can be smarter; I can be sharper. I can make better passes on time, make 3-point shots and 2-point shots. That's the mindset I have.''

Center Brook Lopez was in early foul trouble for the Bucks, but twin brother Robin filled in with nine points in 20 minutes while effectively guarding Embiid.

Milwaukee, ranked No. 1 in the league in defense, held an opponent to under 40% shooting for the 22nd time this season, a league high.

''The defense stood out to me tonight, both the activity and the length,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''Both teams are long and athletic, but I think we controlled the paint and controlled the boards. If we can get to the 3-point line, maybe we could shut somebody out.''

Milwaukee held the Sixers to 30 points in the paint and had a 60-50 rebounding advantage.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to help the Bucks to a 54-51 lead at intermission.

Embiid was 1 for 10 from the field and had four points, while Harris led the Sixers with 12 points.

The Bucks outscored the Sixers, 32-23, in the third quarter, helped by eight points each from Antetokounmpo and Middleton. Milwaukee led by as many a 17 points in the final quarter.

TEAM GIANNIS

Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James picked their respective teams for the All-Star Game in Chicago on Feb. 16. Team Giannis includes starters Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young and Antetokounmpo, while Team LeBron has a starting five with James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and James Harden. Embiid was the Bucks star's opening pick. ''I think he's a cool guy, a great guy in the locker room,'' Antetokounmpo said. Antetokounmpo tabbed Bucks teammate Khris Middleton with his first reserve pick and added Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram and Donovan Mitchell.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia acquired Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks from Golden State in a trade deadline deal on Thursday, a move made to bolster the team's bench. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown was happy with the additions. ''In Alec, you get somebody that can make plays all by himself and can get to the rim,'' Brown said. ''And Glenn, kind of the two-way player who can make shots and is growing his defense.'' The Sixers also traded James Ennis to Orlando for a 2020 second-round pick to clear one roster spot and waived Trey Burke to clear another. . The Sixers have struggled on the road, going 9-19 while putting a 22-2 record together at home. ''In general, there is a mental toughness that you need to have on the road,'' Brown said. ''At times, we haven't had it to the volume and intensity that we need.''

Bucks: Milwaukee remains on pace to become the third NBA team to win 70 games, which would put the franchise in elite company with the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72 wins) and 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (73 wins). Budenholzer has downplayed the 70-victory talk but co-owner Marc Lasry said recently he thinks the Bucks can join that club and win a championship. Asked about it in the pregame session, the Bucks coach said it has not been a topic in the locker room. . The Bucks stood pat at the trade deadline while Eastern Conference contender Miami made a key move to land former Warriors super-sub Andre Iguodala. ''I feel really great about our team,'' Budenholzer said. ''We've been even better for the first 50 games than we were last year. The continuity means a lot to us. We've been together for a season and a half, a lot of us. We feel that's an edge we have. Some years you make a trade and some years you don't.'' . George Hill remains out with a left hamstring injury, missing his fourth straight game on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Host Memphis on Friday night.

Bucks: Play at the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 26
MIL Bucks 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 0-2
11:33   Shake Milton missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
11:25 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 0-4
11:11   Joel Embiid missed floating jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:02   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
10:54   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
10:54 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4
10:54   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:39   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:32   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
10:19   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
10:19   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
10:04   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
9:52 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 1-6
9:36   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:29 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 3-6
9:15   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:08   Tobias Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
8:59 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot 3-8
8:39   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:31   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
8:21   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:11   Wesley Matthews missed floating jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
8:08   Offensive foul on Ben Simmons  
8:08   Turnover on Ben Simmons  
7:52   Eric Bledsoe missed layup  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:49   Lost ball turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Tobias Harris  
7:39 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 5-8
7:27   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:14 +2 Ben Simmons made alley-oop shot, assist by Joel Embiid 7-8
6:56   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
6:41 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 9-8
6:33   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:33   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:19 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 12-8
6:02 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot 12-11
5:46   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
5:33   Lost ball turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo, stolen by Al Horford  
5:18   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
5:18   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:18   PHI team rebound  
5:18 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
5:05   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
5:05   PHI team rebound  
4:53   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:42   Pat Connaughton missed jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
4:42   MIL team rebound  
4:39   Jumpball  
4:35 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 13-13
4:27   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:18   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:07 +2 Ben Simmons made hook shot 15-13
3:51   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Robin Lopez, stolen by Ben Simmons  
3:38 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 18-13
3:26 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 18-15
3:11   Al Horford missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:55 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 18-18
2:45   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
2:28 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 18-20
2:18   Offensive foul on Ben Simmons  
2:18   Turnover on Ben Simmons  
2:06   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
1:59   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
1:52 +2 Pat Connaughton made dunk 18-22
1:48   Personal foul on Kyle Korver  
1:35   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
1:26   Bad pass turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Shake Milton  
1:22   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
1:22 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
1:22 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
1:02   Kyle Korver missed jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
0:54   Joel Embiid missed jump shot, blocked by Robin Lopez  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
0:41   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
0:30 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 22-22
0:30   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
0:30 +1 Shake Milton made free throw 23-22
0:12   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
0:02 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 26-22
0:00   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIL team rebound  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 25
MIL Bucks 32

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Furkan Korkmaz missed driving layup  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
11:36   Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
11:29   Ersan Ilyasova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
11:21   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
11:07 +2 Eric Bledsoe made reverse layup 26-24
10:56   Out of bounds turnover on Shake Milton  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:22   Joel Embiid missed hook shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
10:14 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 26-26
9:58   Joel Embiid missed layup, blocked by Robin Lopez  
9:58   PHI team rebound  
9:58   Jumpball  
9:50   Ben Simmons missed driving layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
9:39 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 26-28
9:21   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
9:09   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:58 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 28-28
8:44   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
8:30   Personal foul on Kyle Korver  
8:20 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 31-28
8:04   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed layup  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:58 +3 Marial Shayok made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 34-28
7:42 +2 Brook Lopez made jump shot 34-30
7:22   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
7:15   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:11 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot 34-33
6:56   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:46   Brook Lopez missed layup  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
6:45 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 34-35
6:22   Al Horford missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:04 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made alley-oop shot, assist by Khris Middleton 34-37
5:43   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:29   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Marial Shayok  
5:22 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 37-37
5:07 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 37-39
4:47   Marial Shayok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
4:42   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
4:42 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 37-40
4:42 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-41
4:24   Personal foul on Pat Connaughton  
4:20   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:16 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk 39-41
4:06   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed floating jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:55   Marial Shayok missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
3:47 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 39-44
3:27   Al Horford missed fade-away jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:15   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
3:06 +2 Ben Simmons made floating jump shot 41-44
2:51   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
2:40   Personal foul on Khris Middleton  
2:34 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 44-44
2:22 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 44-46
2:13 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 47-46
2:03   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:00   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:46   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
1:46 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
1:46   Joel Embiid missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:31 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 48-48
1:31   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
1:31   Eric Bledsoe missed free throw  
1:31   MIL team rebound  
1:27   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
1:27   Khris Middleton missed floating jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:23 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 48-50
1:07   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
0:58 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 48-53
0:42   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
0:35   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
0:35 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 48-54
0:35   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
0:17 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 51-54
0:03   Eric Bledsoe missed driving layup  
0:03   PHI team rebound  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
0:00   PHI team rebound  