Raptors beat Suns 118-101 for 16th win in 17 games

  • Feb 21, 2020

TORONTO (AP) Make it 16 wins in 17 games for the surging Toronto Raptors.

Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 12 rebounds and Toronto beat Phoenix 118-101 on Friday night, its fifth straight victory over the Suns.

Serge Ibaka scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis each had 14, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists and OG Anunoby added 12 points for the defending NBA champion Raptors.

After Toronto's franchise-record 15-game winning streak ended with a loss at Brooklyn in the final game before the All-Star break, the Raptors bounced back by starting the second half with their eighth consecutive home victory.

''I just feel energized,'' said Siakam, a first-time All-Star last weekend.

The Raptors have not lost back-to-back games since an overtime loss at Indiana on Dec. 23 and a home loss to Boston on Christmas Day. Toronto has gone 19-1 since.

''They set the tone early,'' Suns guard Ricky Rubio said. ''That's why they're a championship team.''

Siakam connected on 12 of 19 attempts, going 5 of 9 from 3-point range. He scored 17 points in the first quarter as Toronto built a big first-half lead and didn't let it go.

''The first half, he was lights out,'' Suns coach Monty Williams said. ''He hadn't shot the ball like that in a while, so we weren't planning on him making those shots.''

Siakam's five 3-pointers were just one fewer than the six the Suns managed on 34 attempts. Phoenix shot 17.6% from long range, its lowest mark of the season. No Suns player made more than one shot from distance.

''That's not the team we are,'' Suns guard Devin Booker said.

Booker scored 21 points and DeAndre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix. The Suns lost for the seventh time in nine games and dropped their fifth straight on the road.

Ayton returned to the starting lineup after missing the final two games before the All-Star break because of a sore left ankle.

Phoenix trailed 93-78 through three quarters, but the Suns cut the gap to six points, 96-90 on a basket by Ayton with 8:08 left to play. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made a pair from the line, and VanVleet and Siakam both scored to put the Raptors up 102-90 with 6:58 remaining.

Booker missed a 3 with 4:45 left that would have made it a four-point game. Anunoby scored on a dunk and, after another missed 3 by the Suns, Ibaka banked home a 3-pointer to restore Toronto's 12-point cushion.

TIP-INS

Suns: F Dario Saric returned after missing seven games because of sprained left ankle and scored eight points in 19 minutes. C Aaron Baynes ended a 13-game absence caused by a sore left hip. Baynes had five points in 11 minutes.

Raptors: Toronto remained without C Marc Gasol (left hamstring) and G Norman Powell (broken finger, left hand). Gasol sat for the ninth straight game, and Powell missed his seventh. . F Patrick McCaw was inactive because of flu-like symptoms. . Toronto had a season-worst 25 turnovers. . The five-game winning streak against Phoenix is the longest in Raptors team history.

NO FUN

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he didn't get a lot of pleasure from the second half.

''The game lost its rhythm, and every ounce of enjoyability, there in the third,'' Nurse said.

BLOCK PARTY

Toronto had a season-high 13 blocks, one more than the 12 they had at Chicago on Oct. 26.

''They're long and athletic,'' Booker said. ''They tipped a lot of shots, got their hands on a lot of balls.''

UP NEXT

Suns: At Chicago on Saturday night.

Raptors: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 23
TOR Raptors 31

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:37   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
11:31   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed finger-roll layup  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:27   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving dunk, blocked by Serge Ibaka  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
11:18   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
10:55   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   TOR team rebound  
10:39   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:37   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
10:31   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
10:31 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
10:31 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
10:18   Mikal Bridges missed floating jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
10:11   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
10:07 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 2-2
9:55   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:49   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:37   OG Anunoby missed driving dunk  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:31 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Devin Booker 4-2
9:15 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 4-4
9:06   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
9:06 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
9:06 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
8:50   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:39   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
8:15 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 8-4
8:01   Traveling violation turnover on Pascal Siakam  
7:46   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
7:37 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 8-7
7:20 +2 Mikal Bridges made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 10-7
6:59 +2 Serge Ibaka made jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 10-9
6:59   Full timeout called  
6:41   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
6:35 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 10-11
6:24   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
6:22 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 12-11
6:08 +2 Pascal Siakam made turnaround jump shot 12-13
5:54   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:50   Out of bounds turnover on OG Anunoby  
5:39 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Mikal Bridges 14-13
5:18   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:13 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk 14-15
4:59   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
4:53   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
4:53 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
4:53 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
4:44   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
4:35   Personal foul on Aron Baynes  
4:30   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Terence Davis  
4:23 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 14-20
3:55   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
3:48 +2 Fred VanVleet made reverse layup 14-22
3:28 +2 Aron Baynes made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 16-22
3:03   Terence Davis missed driving dunk, blocked by Aron Baynes  
3:03   TOR team rebound  
3:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:54   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
2:42 +2 Pascal Siakam made turnaround jump shot 16-24
2:38   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
2:38   Full timeout called  
2:22   Devin Booker missed floating jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
2:08 +2 Fred VanVleet made jump shot 16-26
1:51   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chris Boucher  
1:51   PHO team rebound  
1:44 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 19-26
1:19   Chris Boucher missed driving layup  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:08   Shooting foul on Chris Boucher  
1:08 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 20-26
1:08 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-26
0:50   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
0:43 +2 Cameron Johnson made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 23-26
0:38 +2 Terence Davis made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 23-28
0:23   Dario Saric missed floating jump shot  
0:20   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
0:20   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:02 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 23-31
0:00   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHO Suns 20
TOR Raptors 36

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 23-34
11:12   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
11:06 +2 Cameron Johnson made jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 25-34
10:54 +2 Terence Davis made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 25-36
10:47   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:39 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 25-39
10:38   Full timeout called  
10:22   Bad pass turnover on Dario Saric, stolen by Chris Boucher  
10:17   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
10:17   TOR team rebound  
10:09 +2 OG Anunoby made turnaround jump shot 25-41
9:54   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
9:42 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 25-43
9:33   Violation  
9:20   Deandre Ayton missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Boucher  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Chris Boucher  
9:12   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:00 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 27-43
8:53 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 27-45
8:32 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 29-45
8:18   Personal foul on Cameron Johnson  
8:09   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   PHO team rebound  
8:01   Personal foul on Chris Boucher  
7:40 +2 Terence Davis made layup, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 29-47
7:30 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 32-47
7:16 +2 Terence Davis made reverse layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 32-49
6:54   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
6:50   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup, blocked by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
6:49   TOR team rebound  
6:32   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20 +2 Devin Booker made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 34-49
6:20 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 35-49
5:58   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:46   Out of bounds turnover on Ty Jerome  
5:36   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
5:36 +1 Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws 35-50
5:36 +1 Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-51
5:24   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
5:11 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 37-51
5:00   Personal foul on Aron Baynes  
4:58 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 37-54
4:48 +2 Devin Booker made finger-roll layup 39-54
4:39   Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
4:27   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
4:17 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 39-57
3:59   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:45   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
3:38   Offensive foul on Aron Baynes  
3:38   Turnover on Aron Baynes  
3:29   Offensive foul on Serge Ibaka  
3:29   Turnover on Serge Ibaka  
3:19   Ty Jerome missed driving layup  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
3:12 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 39-60
2:54   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:49 +2 Dario Saric made dunk 41-60
2:38 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 41-63
2:22   Devin Booker missed jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
2:19   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
2:19 +1 OG Anunoby made 1st of 2 free throws 41-64
2:19 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-65
2:04   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:59   Deandre Ayton missed dunk, blocked by OG Anunoby  
1:56   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
1:53   Bad pass turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
1:48   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
1:41 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 41-67
1:27   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:21   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
0:59   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
0:51   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
0:40   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:22   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
0:21   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:21 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk 43-67
0:00   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHO Suns 35
TOR Raptors 26

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:31   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
11:26 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 45-67
11:26   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
11:26 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 46-67
11:14   Bad pass turnover on OG Anunoby, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
11:10 +2 Devin Booker made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 48-67
10:54 +2 OG Anunoby made driving layup 48-69
10:33 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Devin Booker 50-69
10:07 +2 Serge Ibaka made layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 50-71
9:50 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 53-71
9:40 +2 Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup 53-73
9:28   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
9:16   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:05   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lowry  
8:46   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
8:39   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
8:30 +2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot, assist by Devin Booker 55-73
8:24   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
8:24 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 55-74
8:24 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-75
8:08   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
8:08 +1 Mikal Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 56-75
8:08 +1 Mikal Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-75
7:57   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
7:56   Clear path foul on Kyle Lowry  
7:56 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 58-75
7:56 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-75
7:46 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 61-75
7:37   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:10   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:00   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
7:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:00 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 62-75
7:00   Deandre Ayton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:00   PHO team rebound  
7:00   Deandre Ayton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:58   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
6:46   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
6:35   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
6:35