2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Rubio could miss extended time; Stephen Curry questionable

The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is nearly in the bag and unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who hasn't appeared in the postseason but appears to be nearing a return soon. He could be back in time for the first game of the second round against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, Bucks center John Henson will miss Game 7 against the Celtics due to a lingering back injury. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.



No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 5 Indiana Pacers

76ers: None.



No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Game 1.



Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is out for Game 1, possibly longer. He could miss 10 days, according to a report from ESPN.



No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans