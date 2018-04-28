2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Rubio could miss extended time; Stephen Curry questionable
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is nearly in the bag and unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who hasn't appeared in the postseason but appears to be nearing a return soon. He could be back in time for the first game of the second round against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Meanwhile, Bucks center John Henson will miss Game 7 against the Celtics due to a lingering back injury. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Raptors: Fred VanVleet (shoulder) played in Game 6 vs. Wizards.
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
- Celtics: Gordon Hayward (ankle, leg), Kyrie Irving (knee) and Daniel Theis (knee) are out for the postseason.
- Bucks: John Henson (back) remains out for Game 7.
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- 76ers: None.
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
- Cavaliers: George Hill (back) missed Game 6. Jose Calderon started in his place.
- Pacers: None.
No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Game 1.
- Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is out for Game 1, possibly longer. He could miss 10 days, according to a report from ESPN.
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Warriors: Stephen Curry (knee) scrimmaged 5-on-5 in practice for the Warriors Friday, though his status for Game 1 is still in question. Patrick McCaw (spinal contusion) is listed as out for Game 1.
- Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out for the postseason.
-
George 'would love to remain' in OKC
George says he will wait until summer to make a decision on where he will commit
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
What to know about the top-seeded Rockets against the No. 5 Jazz in the Western Conference...
-
NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs. Pelicans
The Warriors will take on the Pelicans in the second round of the playoffs
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA playoffs schedule by date
The NBA postseason continues with three big games on Friday
-
NBA DFS, April 28: DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...