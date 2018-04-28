2018 NBA Playoffs Injury Tracker: Rubio could miss extended time; Stephen Curry questionable

Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series

The first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs is nearly in the bag and unfortunately, injuries have been a major storyline to track. Perhaps the most impactful to track is the progress of Warriors star Stephen Curry, who hasn't appeared in the postseason but appears to be nearing a return soon. He could be back in time for the first game of the second round against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Meanwhile, Bucks center John Henson will miss Game 7 against the Celtics due to a lingering back injury. In the West, Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, who has played some of the best basketball of his career this postseason, is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series on Friday.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:

No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics or No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 5 Indiana Pacers

  • 76ers: None.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

  • Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Game 1. 
  • Jazz: Ricky Rubio (hamstring) is out for Game 1, possibly longer. He could miss 10 days, according to a report from ESPN.

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

