2019 BIG3 draft results: Former NBA No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden, Rockets draftee Royce White among top selections

The 2019 BIG3 Draft is in the books. Live from Las Vegas on Wednesday night, one of the four expansion teams, the Enemies, made Royce White the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. White was a former first-round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, but played just three games in the league after dealing with mental health issues. He most recently played in the National Basketball League of Canada.

Up next, the Triplets selected Chris Johnson with the No. 2 pick, and the 3-Headed Monsters followed up by taking former NBA big man Larry Sanders with the No. 3 pick. The other most notable selection from the first round was Greg Oden, who went 7th overall to the Aliens.

Oden, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft. Back in professional basketball for the first time since 2016, when he played in China, Oden said, "It is fun to be around all these guys I haven't seen for a while, I am excited to play with these guys."

Notable former NBA players selected later in the draft include Jason Richardson (Tri-State, 4th pick in the second round), Brandon Rush (Aliens, 8th pick in the second round), Mario Chalmers (3-Headed Monsters, 2nd pick in the third round) and Bonzi Wells (Tri-State, 10th pick in the third round).

The BIG3 is set to begin its third season this summer, and the 3-on-3 professional basketball league will be bigger than ever after the addition of four expansion teams -- the Aliens, Bivouac, Enemies, and Triplets -- boosted the total number of teams to 12.

After announcing that it will be partnering with CBS and CBS Sports as its broadcasting partner for its third season, the BIG3, founded by actor/rapper Ice Cube, is expected to reach a wider audience. The new season tips off on June 22.

BIG3 Draft results:

First Round:

Enemies: Royce White Triplets: Chris Johnson 3-Headed Monsters: Larry Sanders Killer 3s: Josh Powell Ball Hogs: Will McDonald Tri-State: Yakouba Diawara Aliens: Greg Oden Trilogy: Patrick O'Bryant Bivouac: Shawne Williams Ghost Ballers: Jamario Moon

Second Round:

Bivouac: CJ Leslie Killer 3s: Donte Greene 3-Headed Monsters: Tre Simmons Tri-State: Jason Richardson Triplets: Alan Anderson Trilogy: Sam Young Ghost Ballers: Alex Scales Aliens: Brandon Rush Ball Hogs: Jermaine Taylor Enemies: Craig Smith

Third Round:

Triplets: Sergio Gipson 3-Headed Monsters: Mario Chalmers Aliens: Robert Vaden Ball Hogs: Dusan Bulut Killer 3s: CJ Watson 3s Company: Dijon Thompson Trilogy: Carlos Arroyo Bivouac: Dion Glover Ghost Ballers: Mike Taylor Tri-State: Bonzi Wells Enemies: Frank Robinson

Draft Rules

Since the Power are defending champions, they were not able to draft any new players. The order was determined with a lottery, which was announced leading into the draft. Last year's runners-up, 3's Company, could either keep two players or put its entire lineup into the pool. They decided to keep two players, which left them one pick in the third round.

Existing BIG3 Teams (Captains, Co-Captains)

POWER: Corey Maggette (Captain), Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain), Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)

Corey Maggette (Captain), Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain), Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain) 3'S COMPANY: Dermarr Johnson (Captain), Baron Davis (Co-Captain), Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)

Dermarr Johnson (Captain), Baron Davis (Co-Captain), Drew Gooden (Co-Captain) 3-HEADED MONSTERS: Rashard Lewis (Captain), Reggie Evans (Co-Captain), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)

Rashard Lewis (Captain), Reggie Evans (Co-Captain), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain) TRI-STATE: Jermaine O'Neal (Captain), Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain), Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)

Jermaine O'Neal (Captain), Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain), Nate Robinson (Co-Captain) KILLER 3'S: Stephen Jackson (Captain), Metta World Peace (Co-Captain), Al Harrington (Co-Captain)

Stephen Jackson (Captain), Metta World Peace (Co-Captain), Al Harrington (Co-Captain) TRILOGY: Jason Terry (Captain), James White (Co-Captain), David Hawkins (Co-Captain)

Jason Terry (Captain), James White (Co-Captain), David Hawkins (Co-Captain) BALL HOGS: Brian Scalabrine (Captain), Josh Childress (Co-Captain), DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)

Brian Scalabrine (Captain), Josh Childress (Co-Captain), DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain) GHOST BALLERS: Mike Bibby (Captain), Ricky Davis (Co-Captain), Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)

Mike Bibby (Captain), Ricky Davis (Co-Captain), Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain) *TRIPLETS: Joe Johnson (Captain), Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)

Joe Johnson (Captain), Al Jefferson (Co-Captain) *ALIENS: Andre Owens (Captain), Kendrick Perkins (Co-Captain), Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)

Andre Owens (Captain), Kendrick Perkins (Co-Captain), Shannon Brown (Co-Captain) *BIVOUAC: Josh Smith (Captain), Will Bynum (Co-Captain), Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)

Josh Smith (Captain), Will Bynum (Co-Captain), Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain) *ENEMIES: Gilbert Arenas (Captain)

Power won the 2018 BIG3 title with a team that included the likes of Drew Gooden, DerMarr Johnson, Andre Emmett, Baron Davis, Dahntay Jones, and Jason Maxiell. The team was coached by former Los Angeles Lakers guard Michael Cooper and WNBA star Nancy Lieberman.