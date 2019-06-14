2019 NBA Playoffs: Raptors vs. Warriors Finals results; Toronto wins first championship in franchise history
The Raptors closed Oracle Arena with a series-clinching win over the Warriors in Game 6
The Toronto Raptors have done it. They are the new champions of the NBA after their 114-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Finals at Oracle Arena on Thursday night.
Given the way this series was back and forth throughout, the fact that Game 6 came down to the wire and it was Kawhi Leonard who helped seal the deal for Toronto was as perfect of a finish as the Raptors and their fan base could have asked for after they went for it by making a trade for the superstar entering the final year of his contract this past summer.
As for the Warriors, they fought as hard as they could, but in the end they could not overcome the loss of Klay Thompson during the second half as he left the game following what has been ruled as a torn ACL in his left knee and was ruled out for the remainder of the night shortly thereafter.
Finals series schedule (Raptors win 4-2)
*All times Eastern
- Game 1: Raptors 118, Warriors 109 (Box Score)
- Game 2: Warriors 109, Raptors 104 (Box Score)
- Game 3: Raptors 123, Warriors 109 (Box Score)
- Game 4: Raptors 105, Warriors 92 (Box Score)
- Game 5: Warriors 106, Raptors 105 (Box Score)
- Game 6: Raptors 114, Warriors 110 (Box Score)
