The fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks meet the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Los Angeles earned a 116-111 win on Sunday to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2. The Clippers (51-31), who earned their first Pacific Division title since 2013-2014 and third in franchise history, posted a 25-16 home record during the regular season. The Mavericks (50-32), winners of the Southwest Division for the first time since 2020-2021, were 25-16 on the road in 2023-2024.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. Dallas leads the all-time series 107-83, but Los Angeles holds a 10-7 edge in the postseason. The Mavericks are 3-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 207.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers spread: Dallas -3

Mavericks vs. Clippers over/under: 207.5 points

Mavericks vs. Clippers money line: Dallas -150, Los Angeles +127

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the game total Under in 41 of their last 61 games (+19.00 units)

LAC: The Clippers have hit the team total Under in 25 of their last 37 games (+11.30 units)

Why the Mavericks can cover

Point guard Luka Doncic is coming off a triple-double in Sunday's loss to the Clippers. In that game, he scored 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. In four postseason starts, he is averaging 29 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and one steal in 43.3 minutes. During the regular season, Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds in 37.5 minutes. He became the first player in league history to average 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a season.

Also helping power the Mavericks is veteran point guard Kyrie Irving. In four postseason games, he is averaging 28.8 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 40.5 minutes. He is coming off a 40-point, seven-rebound and five-assist effort in the Game 4 loss at Dallas. He had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Game 1.

Why the Clippers can cover

Despite the absence of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who remains out with a knee injury, the Los Angeles offense remains formidable. Shooting guard James Harden has stepped up his play and is coming off a 33-point, seven-assist and six-rebound performance in Sunday's Game 4 win. He has scored at least 21 points in all four games of the series. In Game 1, he narrowly missed a double-double with 28 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in a 109-97 win.

Forward Paul George has reached double-digit scoring in three of the four games in the series. In Sunday's win, he poured in 33 points, while adding eight assists, six rebounds and four steals. He had 22 points in Games 1 and 2. During the regular season, he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. He has had his way against the Mavericks throughout his career. In 26 games, he is averaging 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.4 steals in 36.3 minutes.

