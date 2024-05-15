Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set for Wednesday night. With their Game 4 win on Monday, the top-seeded Celtics opened a commanding 3-1 series lead and can close out Cleveland with a win in Game 5 on Wednesday night at home.

The Cavs got pushed to the brink of elimination with two top players in street clothes on the bench, as Donovan Mitchell (calf) and Jarrett Allen (ribs) sat out with injuries. Their status going forward is uncertain.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and Jaylen Brown added 27 for the Celtics. Tatum had his second straight strong performance, adding 11 rebounds and five assists. Jrue Holiday had 16 points for Boston, which improved to 4-0 away from home in the postseason.

Darius Garland scored 30 and Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert 19 apiece for the Cavs, who stayed connected with the Celtics and only trailed by 10 going into the fourth. Cleveland's supporting cast was up for the challenge in Game 4 and they will need more of that for Game 6, if necessary, which would be back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.

The Celtics, who are 7-2 in these playoffs, have the chance to close things out at home and reach the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's Game 5.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Celtics vs. Cavaliers, Game 5

Where to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 15

Location: TD Garden -- Boston

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

The statuses for Cleveland's leading scorer Donovan Mitchell and top rebounder Jarrett Allen for Game 5 are still unknown, and this greatly affects the Cavs' chances of extending the series. The job will only get more difficult as they face elimination in Boston.

Cleveland showed a gusty effort during Game 4, which was only a two-possession game with 90 seconds remaining. One of the reasons it was so close was that the Cavs attempted a team playoff-record 48 shots from beyond the arc, which led to 15 successful 3-pointers. When asked what his team will need during Game 5, starting point guard Darius Garland said they will need to replicate that energy.

"The same aggressiveness, the same attitude," Garland said. "Try to get as many 3s up as we can, especially if they're falling. And then just keep being aggressive going to the rim."

But the Cavs won't be the only ones taking an aggressive approach on the offense. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown got the job done for the Celtics on Monday, marking the 15th time they have scored at least 25 points each in a playoff game. Boston also gets an extra boost when Jrue Holiday steps up.

Prediction

Series odds entering Game 5: Celtics -1667, Cavaliers +892

The Cavaliers have shown a lot of resilience, but facing an elimination game without two key players is a tough thing to do. Meanwhile, the Celtics' star duo of Tatum and Brown has been getting the job done and will be bringing that momentum back to Boston. Pick: Celtics -15.5