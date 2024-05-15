As it does each and every year, the NBA Draft Combine promises excitement as prospects try and improve their stock with anticipation and every year it delivers. On the big stage in Chicago in front of NBA executives, scouts and media members, the combine this week is expected to draw plenty of buzz in a 2024 class that remains wide open and is itching for stars to step up and stand out.

The combine will continue Tuesday with most players expected to be available for media availability followed by scrimmages and pro days over the last few days to wrap things up. In between we will have measurements, drills and team interviews as intel rolls in to provide clarity on an unclear class.

Participation in this year's combine figures to be of particular interest not only because of the new changes ratified in the latest CBA — it is required to maintain eligibility, a key change from year's past when top prospects opted to sit — but also because of the players involved. Among those in attendance this week who will be watched closely include Bronny James, who has been medically cleared to participate, and a slew of G League Ignite standouts including Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland.

How to watch 2024 NBA Draft Combine

Date: Tuesday, May 14-Wednesday, May 15 | Time: 1-5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

2024 NBA Draft Combine Invitees

Here are the 78 players who have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine.